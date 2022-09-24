ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breese, IL

Poll results: Breese Central star high school player of the week in southwest Illinois

By Garen Vartanian
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14kVSc_0i2fX4IX00

Braden Revermann of Breese Central High School is the winner of the latest Belleville News-Democrat Player of the Week high school poll, as selected by readers of bnd.com.

Revermann, a senior wide receiver/defensive back, grabbed 9 passes for 169 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 31-19 road victory against Freeburg on Sept. 16.

Revermann — who secured 57% of the votes — entered Friday night’s action with 22 receptions for 420 yards and 4 TD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=164Dbe_0i2fX4IX00
Breese Central’s Braden Revermann (13) hauls in a Conner Freeze touchdown pass against Freeburg on Sept. 16. Revermann is the winner of the latest Belleville News-Democrat Player of the Week high school poll, as selected by readers of bnd.com. Chris Johns/Stlsportsphoto

Here were the other candidates for the week of Sept. 12-17.

  • Colt Michael, O’Fallon High School, senior, quarterback. Michael completed 23-of-39 passes for 390 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 32-31 come-from-behind win against Edwardsville.
  • Jalen Smith, O’Fallon High School, senior, wide receiver. Smith grabbed 10 passes for 166 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Tigers.
  • Christian Joiner, O’Fallon High School, senior, wide receiver. Joiner had 6 catches for 156 yards against Edwardsville.
  • Braylon Grayson, Althoff Catholic High School, junior, quarterback. Grayson completed 21-of-28 passes for 300 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 68-41 road loss to Mount Vernon. He also rushed for 46 yards and 1 touchdown on 12 carries.
  • Logan Davis, Belleville West High School, sophomore, offensive line/left tackle. Davis has started varsity since his freshman year and is the varsity team captain as voted on by teammates. Davis serves as a leader on and off the field.
  • Exavier Zeilman, Belleville West, junior, wide receiver/linebacker. Zeilman caught 10 passes for 159 yards and 1 touchdown in a 28-7 home loss to Alton.
  • Dominic Voegele, Columbia High School, senior, quarterback/defensive back. Voegele’s 67-yard punt return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter lifted the Eagles to a 28-27 home win against Roxana. Voegele also completed 15-of-24 passes for 166 yards and 1 touchdown while rushing 15 times for 79 yards and 1 score. Additionally, he grabbed 1 pass for 18 yards and notched a pair of 2-point conversion runs.
  • Brent Wuebbels, Highland High School, senior, quarterback. Wuebbels completed 13-of-20 passes for 269 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 61-19 win at Jerseyville. Weubbels also rushed for 97 yards and 2 touchdowns on 7 carries.
  • Conner Freeze, Breese Central High School, senior, quarterback/defensive back. Freeze completed 14-of-20 passes for 223 yards and 3 touchdowns against Freeburg. He also carried the ball 21 times for 100 yards and 1 touchdown.

  • Robert Battle, East St. Louis High School, junior, quarterback. Battle completed 19-of-29 passes for 232 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 57-0 road victory against Belleville East. Battle also had 69 yards rushing on 7 carries.
  • Kolby Anderson, Collinsville High School, senior, wide receiver. Anderson had 117 all purpose yards and 3 touchdowns in a 35-14 victory at Charleston.
  • Jerry Richardson, Collinsville High School, senior, running back. Richardson posted 240 all purpose yards against Charleston.
  • Devin Habermehl, Collinsville High School, sophomore, defensive end. Habermehl posted 3 total tackles and had 3 fumble recoveries against Charleston.
  • Keith Gilchrese, Alton High School, senior, running back/linsebacker. Gilchrese carried the ball 23 times for 131 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns. He also had 2 catches for 55 yards and 1 TD. On defense, Gilchrese posted 3 solo tackles and 3 assist tackles and had one kickoff return for 19 yards.
  • Addison Walton, Columbia High School, junior, libero. Walton was recently named to the All-Tournament Team at the Tiger Classic in Edwardsville. In a recent win against Roxana, Walton had 4 assists, 1 kill and 4 points and has been a key defensive player for the Eagles this fall while boasting a strong serve receive and ball control.
  • Ava Mathews, Columbia High School, freshman, right side/setter. Mathews had 10 kills along with several key blocks in a win against Breese Central. She also had 2 blocks in the victory.

The poll ended at 10 a.m. Friday.

To be clear, this poll is not scientific . In fact, we invite you to vote as many times as you want. It’s all for fun, BND readers.

The next player of the week poll will appear on the BND’s website — www.bnd.com — at 5 a.m. Tuesday. Please email nominations to gvartanian@bnd.com .

Previous poll winners: Travis Porter of Highland High School, Cole Stuart of Freeburg High School and Avery Hesseldenz of Freeburg High School.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uqo2y_0i2fX4IX00
Did your favorite player win? Watch for next week’s poll for another chance to vote. Coming soon. Provided

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, IL
Breese, IL
Sports
City
Roxana, IL
City
Mount Vernon, IL
City
Alton, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Belleville, IL
Football
City
Collinsville, IL
State
Illinois State
Belleville, IL
Sports
City
Breese, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Columbia, IL
City
Belleville, IL
Belleville, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Football
City
Jerseyville, IL
City
Freeburg, IL
Columbia, IL
Education
City
Edwardsville, IL
Columbia, IL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Smith
Person
Roxana
wgel.com

Richard W. “Rick” Frey

Richard W. “Rick” Frey, age 67 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. He was born on Sunday, May 15, 1955, in Highland, IL, the son of Delmar and Helen (nee Schwierjohn) Frey. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic...
HIGHLAND, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Columbia High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Breese Central#O Fallon High School#Tigers
Q985

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

What is 'bobcat fever' and how is it affecting some Illinoisans?

CARBONDALE — On a Sunday morning earlier this month, Paige Williams lost her once-healthy one-year-old kitten, Louise, to bobcat fever. Bobcat fever is a disease that’s found in bobcats but transferred to outdoor cats by lone-star ticks. A tick would have to bite a bobcat and then bite a house cat for it to be effected. Symptoms of bobcat fever include high fever, jaundice, not eating or drinking, and anemia.
CARBONDALE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
FOX 2

Home near O’Fallon, Ill. engulfed in flames

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A fire guts a home in St. Clair County Monday morning, not far from O’Fallon, Illinois.  Crews got the call for the fire at a home on Simmons Lane near Bethel Road just after 7:00 a.m. When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.  Assistant Chief for the Hollywood […]
O'FALLON, IL
FOX 2

Fire reported at Fox High School Monday morning

ARNOLD, Mo. – A fire was reported Monday morning at Fox High School in Arnold, Missouri. The report came out at about 6:45 a.m. The fire was reportedly in an electrical socket. First responders were on the scene. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.
ARNOLD, MO
advantagenews.com

Honor Flight #63 flies Tuesday

Two Korean-era and 92 Vietnam-era veterans will take flight from Springfield Tuesday as part of the 63rd mission of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. The veterans and guardians on board come from all over the state, including Brighton, Carlinville, Grafton, Granite City, and Highland. LLHF President Joan Bortolon says the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
3K+
Followers
169
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy