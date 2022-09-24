Poll results: Breese Central star high school player of the week in southwest Illinois

Braden Revermann of Breese Central High School is the winner of the latest Belleville News-Democrat Player of the Week high school poll, as selected by readers of bnd.com.

Revermann, a senior wide receiver/defensive back, grabbed 9 passes for 169 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 31-19 road victory against Freeburg on Sept. 16.

Revermann — who secured 57% of the votes — entered Friday night’s action with 22 receptions for 420 yards and 4 TD.

Breese Central’s Braden Revermann (13) hauls in a Conner Freeze touchdown pass against Freeburg on Sept. 16. Revermann is the winner of the latest Belleville News-Democrat Player of the Week high school poll, as selected by readers of bnd.com. Chris Johns/Stlsportsphoto

Here were the other candidates for the week of Sept. 12-17.

Colt Michael, O’Fallon High School, senior, quarterback. Michael completed 23-of-39 passes for 390 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 32-31 come-from-behind win against Edwardsville.

Zeilman caught 10 passes for 159 yards and 1 touchdown in a 28-7 home loss to Alton. Dominic Voegele, Columbia High School, senior, quarterback/defensive back. Voegele’s 67-yard punt return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter lifted the Eagles to a 28-27 home win against Roxana. Voegele also completed 15-of-24 passes for 166 yards and 1 touchdown while rushing 15 times for 79 yards and 1 score. Additionally, he grabbed 1 pass for 18 yards and notched a pair of 2-point conversion runs.

The poll ended at 10 a.m. Friday.

To be clear, this poll is not scientific . In fact, we invite you to vote as many times as you want. It’s all for fun, BND readers.

The next player of the week poll will appear on the BND’s website — www.bnd.com — at 5 a.m. Tuesday. Please email nominations to gvartanian@bnd.com .

Previous poll winners: Travis Porter of Highland High School, Cole Stuart of Freeburg High School and Avery Hesseldenz of Freeburg High School.