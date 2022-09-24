Poll results: Breese Central star high school player of the week in southwest Illinois
Braden Revermann of Breese Central High School is the winner of the latest Belleville News-Democrat Player of the Week high school poll, as selected by readers of bnd.com.
Revermann, a senior wide receiver/defensive back, grabbed 9 passes for 169 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 31-19 road victory against Freeburg on Sept. 16.
Revermann — who secured 57% of the votes — entered Friday night’s action with 22 receptions for 420 yards and 4 TD.
Here were the other candidates for the week of Sept. 12-17.
- Colt Michael, O’Fallon High School, senior, quarterback. Michael completed 23-of-39 passes for 390 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 32-31 come-from-behind win against Edwardsville.
- Jalen Smith, O’Fallon High School, senior, wide receiver. Smith grabbed 10 passes for 166 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Tigers.
- Christian Joiner, O’Fallon High School, senior, wide receiver. Joiner had 6 catches for 156 yards against Edwardsville.
- Braylon Grayson, Althoff Catholic High School, junior, quarterback. Grayson completed 21-of-28 passes for 300 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 68-41 road loss to Mount Vernon. He also rushed for 46 yards and 1 touchdown on 12 carries.
- Logan Davis, Belleville West High School, sophomore, offensive line/left tackle. Davis has started varsity since his freshman year and is the varsity team captain as voted on by teammates. Davis serves as a leader on and off the field.
- Exavier Zeilman, Belleville West, junior, wide receiver/linebacker. Zeilman caught 10 passes for 159 yards and 1 touchdown in a 28-7 home loss to Alton.
- Dominic Voegele, Columbia High School, senior, quarterback/defensive back. Voegele’s 67-yard punt return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter lifted the Eagles to a 28-27 home win against Roxana. Voegele also completed 15-of-24 passes for 166 yards and 1 touchdown while rushing 15 times for 79 yards and 1 score. Additionally, he grabbed 1 pass for 18 yards and notched a pair of 2-point conversion runs.
- Brent Wuebbels, Highland High School, senior, quarterback. Wuebbels completed 13-of-20 passes for 269 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 61-19 win at Jerseyville. Weubbels also rushed for 97 yards and 2 touchdowns on 7 carries.
- Conner Freeze, Breese Central High School, senior, quarterback/defensive back. Freeze completed 14-of-20 passes for 223 yards and 3 touchdowns against Freeburg. He also carried the ball 21 times for 100 yards and 1 touchdown.
- Robert Battle, East St. Louis High School, junior, quarterback. Battle completed 19-of-29 passes for 232 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 57-0 road victory against Belleville East. Battle also had 69 yards rushing on 7 carries.
- Kolby Anderson, Collinsville High School, senior, wide receiver. Anderson had 117 all purpose yards and 3 touchdowns in a 35-14 victory at Charleston.
- Jerry Richardson, Collinsville High School, senior, running back. Richardson posted 240 all purpose yards against Charleston.
- Devin Habermehl, Collinsville High School, sophomore, defensive end. Habermehl posted 3 total tackles and had 3 fumble recoveries against Charleston.
- Keith Gilchrese, Alton High School, senior, running back/linsebacker. Gilchrese carried the ball 23 times for 131 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns. He also had 2 catches for 55 yards and 1 TD. On defense, Gilchrese posted 3 solo tackles and 3 assist tackles and had one kickoff return for 19 yards.
- Addison Walton, Columbia High School, junior, libero. Walton was recently named to the All-Tournament Team at the Tiger Classic in Edwardsville. In a recent win against Roxana, Walton had 4 assists, 1 kill and 4 points and has been a key defensive player for the Eagles this fall while boasting a strong serve receive and ball control.
- Ava Mathews, Columbia High School, freshman, right side/setter. Mathews had 10 kills along with several key blocks in a win against Breese Central. She also had 2 blocks in the victory.
The poll ended at 10 a.m. Friday.
To be clear, this poll is not scientific . In fact, we invite you to vote as many times as you want. It’s all for fun, BND readers.
The next player of the week poll will appear on the BND’s website — www.bnd.com — at 5 a.m. Tuesday. Please email nominations to gvartanian@bnd.com .
Previous poll winners: Travis Porter of Highland High School, Cole Stuart of Freeburg High School and Avery Hesseldenz of Freeburg High School.
