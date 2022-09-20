Read full article on original website
Matthijs de Ligt sticks the knife into struggling Juventus by claiming there is 'less ambition' to win the Champions League at his former club than Bayern Munich... as he insists joining German giants was a step up in 'squad quality'
Matthijs de Ligt has stuck the knife into former club Juventus by taking a swipe at what he claims is a lack of ambition to win the Champions League at the club. The 23-year-old made 117 appearances for the Serie A giants in three seasons before sealing a £68million move to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.
Bruno Fernandes Explains Why Erik Ten Hag Is Better Than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer And Ralf Rangnick
Fernandes has praised Ten Hag for restoring some order at Manchester United.
'They Sold The Wrong One' | Pundit Says Liverpool Made A Mistake
Liverpool sold club legend Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window but controversial TV figure Richard Keys thinks the club made a mistake.
Antonio Conte 'open to a SHOCK return to Juventus' if the Italian giants sack Max Allegri, with the Tottenham boss yet to extend his contract in north London beyond the end of this season
Antonio Conte has been linked with a sensational return to Juventus should the club sack under-fire boss Max Allegri. Pressure has increased on Allgeri after Juve suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to bottom of the table Monza at the weekend. The Italian side have also lost both of their opening games in the Champions League.
Football transfers: Pochettino, Tielemans, Pulisic, Allan, Tchouameni, Leao
Nice are hoping they can convince former Paris St-Germain and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino to replace Lucien Favre as manager of the Ligue 1 club. (ESPN) Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, says he does not regret staying at Leicester City this summer despite being linked with a move to Arsenal. (Sky Sports)
Liverpool to send scouts to watch €45-50m star amid transfer rumours
Liverpool will reportedly send scouts to watch Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk in action amid transfer rumours linking him with a number of top clubs. The Ukraine international looks a hugely exciting young talent, and it seems inevitable that he’ll be on the move in the near future, with Fabrizio Romano known for being a big fan of the player, and writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that he’ll cost around €45-50million.
Frenkie de Jong insists he never wanted to leave Barcelona during the summer
Frenkie de Jong has spoken about the summer transfer saga that saw Barcelona try to sell him to Manchester United or Chelsea.
Ronaldo’s son Ronald, 22, steals show with DJ set in front of 60,000 fans as Brazilian side Cruzeiro win promotion
BRAZIL legend Ronaldo joined 60,000 fans to watch his son perform a DJ set before his club won promotion to the nation's top tier. Ronald, 22, was tasked with warming up the crowd before Cruzeiro faced Vasco in a huge Brasileiro Serie B clash on Wednesday. He performed the set...
Antonio Conte linked with Juventus to replace Max Allegri with Tottenham boss ‘open’ to return to club despite turmoil
ANTONIO CONTE is being linked with a sensational return to Juventus. The Tottenham boss is "open" to the move if Juve sack under-pressure manager Max Allegri, according to reports in Italy. Allegri has notched just two wins in seven Serie A games this season. And the Italian giants are thought...
Tottenham add ex-Real Madrid scout to recruitment team
Tottenham have added former Real Madrid scout Jeff Vetere to their backroom team.
Manchester United 'have made their move for Monaco defender Vanderson with the £52m-rated Brazilian set to leave the French side'... but Barcelona 'are also keen on the right-back and have already had an approach rejected'
Manchester United will rival Barcelona for the signing of Monaco defender Vanderson, according to reports in Spain. The Brazilian right back has impressed at Stade Louis II since joining the French side on New Year's Day from Gremio for around £9.5million. And Sport claim that despite United and Barca's...
Rafael Benitez exclusive: Former Everton boss says it was impossible to manage club his way due to Liverpool ties
Rafael Benitez says it was impossible to manage Everton the way he wanted to due to his history with rivals Liverpool. Benitez, who won the Champions League, FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time in charge at Anfield from 2004 to 2010, became Everton boss in July 2021 but was sacked six months later after struggling to improve results and win over supporters.
Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma reveals his ambition to emulate Man City legend Yaya Toure with the Ivorian joining the club as a youth coach... and jokes that he's 'coming for the Ballon d'Or' after receiving advice from his hero
Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma has revealed his ambitions to emulate Yaya Toure, in a sit-down discussion with the Manchester City legend. Bissouma joined Tottenham in June from Brighton on a £25million deal, while Toure arrived at the club one month later after he was handed a full-time role coaching for the club's academy.
Vinicius Junior: Brazil manager urges Real Madrid winger to 'continue to dance & shine'
Brazil manager Tite urges Vinicius Junior to continue to express himself on the pitch in the face of racist abuse.
Report: Pep Guardiola Is A Huge Admirer Of Rafael Leao
Manchester City are being linked heavily with Rafael Leao in recent weeks, and the AC Milan winger looks destined to leave the club within the next couple of months. The World Cup is expected to make up the minds of the clubs pursuing him. The Manchester City manager on the...
Martin Odegaard 'not doing well' but could still feature for Norway
Norway expect to be able to call upon Martin Odegaard this month despite admitting Arsenal man 'not doing well' with injury.
Louis van Gaal hails Robert Lewandowski as best forward in the world
While nobody was questioning Robert Lewandowski’s quality before his move to Barcelona, but there is no doubt he has impressed many in Spain upon arrival. Lewandowski has elevated the level of Barcelona’s attack, scoring 11 goals in 8 matches. It evens out as a goal every 57 minutes.
Liverpool coach impressed by 'first class' Arthur Melo
Arthur has impressed Liverpool coach Barry Lewtas during training as he works hard to get fit.
Premier League clubs to discuss revamps for cup competitions
The FA Cup and League Cup could be set for more revamps as the top Premier League clubs continue to lobby for change.
'Unfortunately For Jurgen Klopp' - Pundit On Liverpool Skipper's England Call Up
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was called up by Gareth Southgate on Tuesday for England's UEFA Nations League qualifiers against Italy and Germany. The 32-year-old had been sidelined since early September after picking up a hamstring injury in the victory against Newcastle United but has recovered sufficiently to take his place in Southgate's squad for the matches in Milan and at Wembley.
