Meet the Survivor season 43 cast: who's been eliminated so far

It’s time for another batch of strangers to outwit, outplay and outlast each other, as Survivor season 43 is underway on CBS. While the remote conditions, challenges and conflicts have made the competition series a hit, we can’t discount the people who bring all those elements to life: the cast.

The 18 contestants are competing for the chance to win $1 million on the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji. Jeff Probst, the only host Survivor has ever known, is back again, and said on Instagram this season they’re going to look at "how that society that they form directly impacts the game they’re playing." Remember, the Sole Survivor isn’t just an exceptional player; they also have to convince the jury to give them the prize money.

Parade interviewed the players to get more details on who they are outside of the Survivor setting, but fans are also getting to know the players watching the show. We'll keep this page updated as the season go along with eliminations and other fun tidbits.

So without further adieu, let's meet the Survivor season 43 cast.

Cody Assenmacher

Cody Assenmacher is from Honolulu, Hawai’i, and is in elevator sales. The 35-year-old plans to use his experiences, profession and the fact that he’s lived in different cities to his advantage. Cody believes that having wisdom ahead of his time will help him communicate with players older than him and his youthful spirit will allow him to relate to younger players.

Cassidy Clark

Cassidy Clark was cast for season 41 of Survivor , but the pandemic hit just days before she was set to play. The 26-year-old fashion designer from Austin, Texas, prepared harder during reapplication and now she’s back. Cassidy admires past player Kim Spradlin and her "low-key assassin" game and plans to “manipulate and persuade others” in her own way.

Mike Gabler

Mike Gabler is a 52-year-old heart valve specialist from Meridian, Idaho. A self-described intense, energetic and fun person, Mike thinks he’ll play the game most like past player Sandra DIaz-Twine. "She was always in the right place at the right time. She had phenomenal strategies and game play," he said.

Karla Cruz Godoy

Karla Cruz Godoy is welcomed from Newark, Del., where she is an educational project manager. The 28-year-old grew up in a low-income household to Mexican immigrant parents. Karla lives by the motto, "if you don’t like something, change it" and will utilize her resilient nature and eavesdropping skills to take the prize.

Owen Knight

Owen Knight is a 30-year-old college admissions director from New Orleans. Owen considers himself an unassuming triple threat, which will be the key to him winning the $1 million. "I would love to play a similar game to Adam Klein. He kept his threat level low, had good relationships with everyone and was his authentic, superfan self," he said.

Jesse Lopez

Jesse Lopez is joining the cast from Durham, N.C. The 30-year-old went from being a gang member to turning his life around with a political science PhD. Jesse has researched voting behavior for years and believes he can adapt to any environment and build relationships with anyone. "I’m definitely bringing an academic mindset to the game because I’ve spent more hours thinking about how people vote than Sandra [Diaz-Twine] and Boston Rob [Mariano] combined," he said.

Survivor season 43 eliminated contestants

Here are the contestants that have been eliminated so far in Survivor season 43:

Morriah Young

Morriah Young, the teacher from Philadelphia, was the first castaway voted out by her tribe (Baka). She didn't take it too hard though, telling her fellow tribemates, "I love you guys. It's okay." Guessing other contestants may not handle the moment with as much grace this season.

Justine Brennan

Justine Brennan was the first member of the Vesi tribe voted off the island. She basically predicted at the start of tribal council as she described the tribe as broken up into factions and dealing with trust issues. Whether or not Justine spoke it into existence, she was the one who's torch was extinguished when the votes were revealed.

Nneka Ejere

Nneka makes it two in a row castaways from the Vesi tribe to be eliminated. But she didn't seem to be grudging of her exit, calling her time on the show, "a dream come true."

Lindsay Carmine

Coco tribe had to send its first tribe member home after the Vesi and Baka tribe helped each other out in winning immunity to try and level the playing field. It seemed that everyone was going to be targeting Geo in this first tribal council, but Lindsay's paranoia about exiting proved too much for the tribe and ultimately manifested itself true as Lindsay was voted off the island.

Geo Bustamante

With Coco tribe forced to go to tribal council for the second week in a row, this time the votes went against Geo. With that decision, the Knowledge Is Power advantage was also removed from the game as Geo had picked that up earlier in the episode.

Elisabeth "Elie" Scott

Elie reached the point in Survivor where the three tribes merged, but no further, as she was the first person voted out of the now single (still unnamed) tribe. This came after earlier in the episode claiming that she was really feeling comfortable in the game. Perhaps too comfortable.

Dwight Moore

Dwight was voted out at the week 7 tribal council, however that wasn't the most interesting thing about tribal council, though Dwight was still involved. Though Dwight had picked up a secret idol that he could have played to help him avoid elimination, he didn't. But as the votes were being read, Jeanine kept appearing to try and have him give his idol to her as she saw the writing on the wall. Dwight never did (and probably couldn't anyway).

Jeanine Zheng

Jeanine Zheng was voted off the island in nearly unanimous vote on the November 9 episode of Survivor. And so the trend of Survivor season 43's female castaways making exiting continues, as we're now down to the final 10 contestants.

James Jones

James was the first castaway sent packing on a double elimination episode, this despite having the Knowledge is Power advantage, though he never used it. Entertainment Weekly explains that though it's labeled as an advantage, it actually hasn't done anyone too much good in this or past seasons.

Ryan Medrano

Ryan was the second person voted off in episode 9. This despite him walking into tribal and saying that he had about 30 pounds of clams that he fully intended to take with him if he were to be eliminated. That apparently did not sway his fellow castaways.

Noelle Lambert

The former US paralympian's time is up on Survivor . While she ultimately fell short of her goal to become the first amputee to win the reality series, getting to the final eight is no small accomplishment.

Sami Layadi

Sami was nearly able to get the votes to fall his way and remain in the game another week, but a late change from Jesse put him on the outs and when his Shot in the Dark failed, it was all she wrote for Sami.

Watch Survivor season 43 live on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT. Episodes will be available to stream on Paramount Plus after on Thursdays.