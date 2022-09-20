Read full article on original website
Matthijs de Ligt sticks the knife into struggling Juventus by claiming there is 'less ambition' to win the Champions League at his former club than Bayern Munich... as he insists joining German giants was a step up in 'squad quality'
Matthijs de Ligt has stuck the knife into former club Juventus by taking a swipe at what he claims is a lack of ambition to win the Champions League at the club. The 23-year-old made 117 appearances for the Serie A giants in three seasons before sealing a £68million move to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.
UEFA・
'They Sold The Wrong One' | Pundit Says Liverpool Made A Mistake
Liverpool sold club legend Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window but controversial TV figure Richard Keys thinks the club made a mistake.
Yardbarker
Premier League giants want ‘world class’ Spurs star; are willing to add club record signing as part of the deal
According to reports in Italy, Chelsea wants to add Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane to his squad next summer. CalcioMercatoWeb reports that the new Chelsea manager Graham Potter ‘really likes’ Harry Kane and is willing to use club-record signing Romelu Lukaku as part of the deal to bring the Spurs striker to Stamford Bridge.
Frenkie de Jong insists he never wanted to leave Barcelona during the summer
Frenkie de Jong has spoken about the summer transfer saga that saw Barcelona try to sell him to Manchester United or Chelsea.
PSG star Sergio Ramos is 'extremely disappointed' to miss out on Spain's Nations League squad against Switzerland and Portugal... but the centre-back hopes to reclaim Luis Enrique's favour before the World Cup
PSG defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly 'extremely disappointed' to have missed out on Luis Enrique's Nations League squad, as Spain prepare to take on Switzerland and Portugal during the international break. The Spanish boss left out the likes of Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara and Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in favour...
England launch kits & join OneLove campaign for 2022 World Cup
England is one of many nations to join the Netherlands' OneLove campaign for the 2022 World Cup.
Walker Zimmerman insists USMNT looking to show quality despite lack of World Cup experience
The United States Men's National Team touched down in Germany this week as they gear up for a crucial pair of friendlies in their World Cup preparations. Gregg Berhalter's side face Japan in Dusseldorf on Friday before heading to Murcia, Spain, to play Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in the USMNT's final pair of fixtures before their World Cup return against Wales in November.
MLS・
Antonio Conte 'open to a SHOCK return to Juventus' if the Italian giants sack Max Allegri, with the Tottenham boss yet to extend his contract in north London beyond the end of this season
Antonio Conte has been linked with a sensational return to Juventus should the club sack under-fire boss Max Allegri. Pressure has increased on Allgeri after Juve suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to bottom of the table Monza at the weekend. The Italian side have also lost both of their opening games in the Champions League.
BBC
Football transfers: Pochettino, Tielemans, Pulisic, Allan, Tchouameni, Leao
Nice are hoping they can convince former Paris St-Germain and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino to replace Lucien Favre as manager of the Ligue 1 club. (ESPN) Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, says he does not regret staying at Leicester City this summer despite being linked with a move to Arsenal. (Sky Sports)
'It's not an ideal situation… but he's an important player for us': Gareth Southgate hints that 'INCREDIBLE' Harry Maguire is still a shoo-in to start for England at the World Cup despite losing his Man United place
Gaeth Southgate has dropped a major hint that Harry Maguire will be a World Cup starter despite the defender’s peripheral role at Manchester United. Maguire is a regular for the Three Lions but his place in Southgate’s plans is under scrutiny after he lost his place in United’s team under Erik ten Hag.
FIFA・
Tottenham add ex-Real Madrid scout to recruitment team
Tottenham have added former Real Madrid scout Jeff Vetere to their backroom team.
Ange Postecoglou opens up on rumours he's being headhunted for a Premier League job - and jokes he had to 'get out of Scotland' after Celtic lost their first game this season
Ange Postecoglou has addressed rumours linking him to a move to the Premier League, insisting he is very happy where he is and that he is 'living the dream' as the manager of Scotting Premier League champions Celtic. The former Socceroos boss is back down under to promote the Sydney...
Ivan Toney reveals admiration of Harry Kane and Didier Drogba
Brentford striker Ivan Toney has admitted his admiration for fellow forwards Harry Kane and Didier Drogba.
Gareth Bale happy with LAFC 'plan' as he prepares for World Cup with Wales
Gareth Bale has revealed he's happy with the progress he's making with LAFC as he continues to build up fitness for Wales' World Cup campaign later this year. The 33-year-old made an eyebrow-raising move to the Black and Gold following a glittering spell in Spain with Real Madrid in order to stay sharp ahead of Qatar 2022.
Liverpool coach impressed by 'first class' Arthur Melo
Arthur has impressed Liverpool coach Barry Lewtas during training as he works hard to get fit.
Yardbarker
Micah Richards blown away by 23-year-old Liverpool star who ‘sees the game differently’ to others in his position
Trent Alexander-Arnold has kept many of his admirers from his efforts in recent years despite suffering from a drop of form this term. Speaking about what the 23-year-old could offer Gareth Southgate’s England outfit in the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, Micah Richards expressed his belief that the Academy graduate could be an ‘outstanding weapon’ for the national side.
Martin Odegaard 'not doing well' but could still feature for Norway
Norway expect to be able to call upon Martin Odegaard this month despite admitting Arsenal man 'not doing well' with injury.
Benjamin Pavard reveals he considered leaving Bayern Munich this summer
Benjamin Pavard considered leaving Bayern Munich this summer, he has revealed.
90min
