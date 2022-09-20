Seattle Sounders midfielder Danny Leyva is close to securing a Mexican passport as he continues to consider his international future, sources tell 90min. After an injury-hit 2020 campaign, Leyva has rallied over the past two years to play 40 MLS regular-season matches. During that time, the Nevada native ranks third among Sounders players for middle-third possessions won per 90 minutes (3.99), fourth for completed passes (49.37), and fifth for final-third passes completed (12.52).

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO