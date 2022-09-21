ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm weather to end summer ahead of cool start for fall

By , and News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: Mild to warm temps and fair skies linger through the rest of today and into tomorrow with some humidity.

WHAT'S NEXT: Big changes are on the way for the week ahead as we welcome in fall. A cold front approaches late Wednesday night, increasing cloud cover ahead of it’s arrival with showers to follow, starting overnight, and lasting into midday Thursday. Drier and cooler temps come rushing in along with breezy to gusty winds for Friday. Autumn starts Thursday night, at 9:04.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says temperatures will fall for fall after Wednesday's warm temperatures.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear, with a light breeze and humidity lingering. Lows: upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with showers/storms as a cold front approaches overnight into Thursday. Highs: upper 70s to low 80s. Lows: low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers with isolated storms through the morning and midday parts, then partly cloudy and breezy conditions. Highs: mid 70s. Lows: low 50s.

*Autumn arrives officially at 9:04 PM*

FRIDAY: Breezy to windy conditions, with a wind out of the northwest, so it will feel colder. Mostly sunny skies and very dry air will be in place Highs: upper 60s. Lows: low 50s.

SATURDAY: *PICK OF THE WEEK* - Dry, mild and sunny with a light breeze. Great fall weather! Highs: mid 70s. Lows: mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, mild temps. Highs: mid 70s. Lows: upper 50s to low 60s.

