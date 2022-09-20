ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India's Srinagar city to start showing movies after over two decades

 2 days ago
SRINAGAR, India Sept 20 (Reuters) - A top Indian government official inaugurated a multi-screen cinema hall in Srinagar, the largest city in the restive Kashmir region, on Tuesday and it will begin showing movies next month, more than two decades after cinemas were closed there.

"The government is committed to change perceptions about Jammu and Kashmir and we know people want entertainment and they want to watch movies," said Manoj Sinha, the region's top official, while inaugurating the first multiplex in the city.

Inox (INOL.NS), an Indian multiplex chain, is establishing the 520-seat hall with three screens in Srinagar, the summer capital of the Jammu and Kashmir region that has been at the forefront of an insurrection by Muslim militants since 1989.

Srinagar had over a dozen single screen cinema halls operational until then but a majority were forced to shut down after warnings from militant and separatist groups. The last cinema hall closed in 1999.

Sinha also inaugurated two cinema halls in Shopian and Pulwama, two of the worst militancy scarred districts in Kashmir.

Sinha has earlier said the federal government under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was determined to establish fresh economic opportunities in the region despite high security risks, civilian protests and military crackdowns often leading to curfews and disruption.

The Kashmir valley region is one of the world's most militarised areas, where militants have waged a decades-long war against Indian rule and tens of thousands of people have been killed.

Modi's government has been encouraging local and international companies to set up businesses there after the region was brought under direct federal rule in 2019.

Last year, Dubai signed an accord to build infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, making it the first investment agreement by a foreign government in the region. read more

Writing by Rupam Jain; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Reuters

Cheetahs return to India after 70-year absence

LONDON/NEW DELHI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Eight radio-collared African cheetahs step out on to the grassland of Kuno National Park in central India, their final destination after a 5,000-mile (8,000 km) journey from Namibia that has drawn criticism from some conservationists.
ANIMALS
AFP

'A matter of honour': Women forced to stay in flooded Pakistan village

The 400 residents of Basti Ahmad Din, a tiny Pakistani village left surrounded by floodwater after torrential monsoon rains, are facing starvation and disease. Catastrophic monsoon rains blamed on climate change have left vast swathes of Pakistan under water this summer, with villagers such as those in Basti Ahmad Din grappling with the destruction of their homes and livelihoods.
ASIA
BBC

The pilot who defected to the Taliban in his Black Hawk

"Some people may not be happy with me - but I tell them the country is like a mother and no one should betray it," says Mohammad Edris Momand. He is among a small number of handpicked Afghan military pilots trained by the United States to defend his country in the years before it fell to the Taliban.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
The Independent

Local politician among 22 arrested after Muslim man lynched in India following row over goat

A member of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh has been booked for allegedly beating a Muslim man to death after his goat accidentally strayed into a Hindu neighbour’s house.On Wednesday police in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi said that an FIR [First Information Report, generally the first step in any police probe in the country] has been registered against local municipal chairman from the BJP Ashok Kumar Jaiswal and 21 others for the incident that took place on the previous night.Seven people have been detained in connection with the incident and additional security...
INDIA
BBC

Myanmar: BBC Media Action presenter sentenced to three years hard labour

A freelance television presenter who worked for the BBC's charity branch has been sentenced to three years hard labour in Myanmar. Htet Htet Khine, the presenter of a programme produced by BBC Media Action for local audiences, was arrested in August 2021. Many journalists and activists have been jailed since...
ASIA
CNBC

India is the 'best bet' in the global economy, says conglomerate exec

India is a great market and the "best bet" in the global economy, said Ashok Hinduja, chairman of Hinduja Group, India. The U.S., U.K. and Europe appear headed for a recession, while there are problems in China, he said. "India, politically, is well settled," he told CNBC's Tanvir Gill on...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Srinagar#Jammu And Kashmir#Government Of India#Indian#Muslim#Shopian
The Independent

Indian political party issues denial after reports inebriated state leader was deplaned in Germany

The chief minister of India’s Punjab state is at the center of a controversy after opposition political parties alleged that the politician was deplaned from a Lufthansa plane in Germany as he was inebriated.Bhagwant Mann from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was in Germany for a scheduled trip from 11 September to 18 September to meet foreign investors.The trip was his first foreign visit since becoming chief minister of the border state earlier this year.On Monday, opposition leaders accused Mr Mann of delaying the Lufthansa flight bound for Delhi due to his inebriation.In a tweet Sukhbir Singh Badal, member...
INDIA
The Independent

Netherlands lifts travel ban on unvaccinated British visitors, while Hong Kong may ease Covid rules

The Netherlands has become the last major western European nation to lift its ban on British travellers not regarded as fully vaccinated against Covid.Until this weekend, visitors from outside the EU were only allowed to travel to Amsterdam and the rest of the country if they had completed a course of jabs in the past 270 days, or had subsequently received a booster at any time.But the government suddenly dropped the requirement, citing “the current epidemiological situation in the Netherlands”.A statement from the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport said: “The Dutch government has decided to lift the EU entry...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Massive protests after dozens of female students have videos ‘leaked’ in India

Hundreds of students at a private university in the northern Indian state of Chandigarh are protesting after several female students alleged their personal videos were leaked and no action was taken by the college.Protests continued on Sunday afternoon as students chanted “we want justice” at the campus after the university denied any videos were leaked.A woman who was also a student at the same university was accused of recording the videos and sending them to a man in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla city.The accused, a first-year MBA student, was arrested on Sunday and police are looking for the man in...
PROTESTS
Movies
The Independent

India condemns community violence in Leicester after 15 arrested

India has condemned the community violence that rocked Leicester over the weekend.Police made several arrests after disturbances broke out at what the force termed “an unplanned protest” on Saturday.Fifteen people were then detained on Sunday evening in east Leicester “to deter further disorder”.The violence came amid tension between mainly young men from the Hindu and Muslim communities in the East Midlands city.Additional officers had been on patrol in the area in recent weeks after a number of incidents of disorder following an Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan.In a tweet on Monday, India’s High Commission in the UK...
WORLD
BBC

Raju Srivastava: Popular Indian comedian dies aged 58

Popular Indian comedian Raju Srivastava has died aged 58, his family has confirmed. Srivastava was being treated at a hospital in the capital, Delhi, following a heart attack on 10 August. The comedian had been taken to hospital and put on life support after experiencing chest pain and collapsing while...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Vloggers rekindling the joys of India train journeys

The video begins with the chugging sound of a train in motion. A yellow board with Rameswaram written in black lets you know you're departing the island town in India's southern state of Tamil Nadu. Then you see bucolic landscapes, and then the sea, streaking past the train's window. Vendors...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
