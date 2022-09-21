ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

3-year-old 'bundle of joy' pushed into lake near Chicago's Navy Pier by relative, sources say

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U14yz_0i2YVv3k00

Police are still questioning a person of interest after rescuers made a desperate rush to save a 3-year-old boy's life after sources say a relative pushed him into Lake Michigan.

His family was around the child's bedside on Tuesday at Lurie Children's Hospital. They are asking for privacy and his grandfather, Dan Brown, said they need "a lot of prayer right now."

"Everybody's prayer helps," Brown said. "God makes things happen. That's what we are banking on right now."

Police said the child went tumbling several feet into the lake, nearly drowning about 1 p.m. Monday afternoon near the north end of Navy Pier. He was walking with an adult guardian on the path next to the lake, when somehow, he ended up falling into the water.

Divers with the Chicago Fire Department pulled the child to dry land before rushing him to the hospital in full cardiac arrest.

RELATED: Highland Park body found along Lake Michigan shoreline ID'd

Brown described his grandson as "just a bundle of joy" who is "full of energy, wants to do everything" and "loves his dad."

"I just want to give thanks to those who were there to respond," Brown said. "The situation is bad, but it could have been worse, so we have a praying chance that he makes it through, and that's all we are hoping for at this point."

Investigators said the boy spent hours undergoing treatment as police remained at Navy Pier, working to determine what exactly happened.

"As with incidents involving children, these are difficult circumstances, and, again, we ask that you keep the family in your thoughts," said CPD Deputy Chief Gabriella Shemash.

The 3-year-old was last listed in "very critical" condition at the hospital.

The relative initially told responding officers she was only a witness to the drowning, then claimed she was holding the boy's shirt and let him fall into the water, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.

Surveillance video shows the woman pushed him toward the edge of the pier and tossed him into the water, the source said. The boy wasn't expected to survive, the source said.

A witness said they noticed the boy running around seemingly unsupervised just before the incident.

Chicago police have not yet said if this was an accident or intentional, and did not clarify who was being questioned.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services said there is no prior contact regarding this child, and the department is investigating.

In a statement, Navy Pier said, "Navy Pier is deeply saddened to learn about the injury of a child pulled from the water this afternoon. We are working very closely with the Chicago Police Department as they investigate the incident. Our hearts are with the child and his loved ones."

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.

Comments / 60

Micheal Hunt
2d ago

He must of been in the water awhile since divers were called for the rescue, why didn’t someone jump in and rescue this kid as soon as he fell in?

Reply(4)
20
Queen N
3d ago

what a SICK person to do something so vile to an innocent toddler!! There is no excuse for this!

Reply(9)
49
BurrGump
2d ago

Punishable by taking the person responsible out 25 miles on the lake and push them overboard.

Reply(2)
26
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Joy, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
CBS Chicago

Witness says she saw boy's aunt standing idly by as 3-year-old floated in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a story that struck a nerve with our viewers and web visitors, police sources say a 3-year-old boy was pushed into Lake Michigan and struggled for nearly 20 minutes before he was rescued.This happened Monday. The young boy remained in critical condition at Lurie Children's Hospital Tuesday night, and we have learned that charges could be coming for his aunt – who sources say is suspected of pushing him into the lake near Navy Pier.CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke Tuesday with a woman who was at Navy Pier and witnessed the horror. The woman, Ashton...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Aunt charged with pushing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Des Plaines woman has been charged with pushing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off of Navy Pier on Monday, leaving him in critical condition.Victoria Moreno, 34, has been charged with one count each of attempted murder and aggravated battery to a child. She is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday afternoon.Police said Moreno pushed her 3-year-old nephew into the water at Navy Pier on Monday afternoon, and made no attempt to rescue him.Sources said the boy struggled for nearly 20 minutes before he was rescued by Fire Department divers.The young boy remained in critical...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Brown
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: 2 hurt by gunfire on South Side

CHICAGO - Two men were hit by gunfire early Thursday on Chicago's South Side in Chatham. Police say two men were standing on the street around 1:12 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Michigan Avenue when two suspects came out of an alley and fired multiple shots. Bother of...
CHICAGO, IL
classichits106.com

Police: Illinois woman shoved nephew, 3, into Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say a suburban Chicago woman faces felony charges after she allegedly shoved her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan and did nothing to save the boy, who was rescued by firefighters but is not expected to survive. Police say 34-year-old Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13 causing permanent disability. Prosecutors said Wednesday that 3-year-old Josiah Brown was pushed Monday afternoon into Lake Michigan by his “beloved aunt” who then stood by as he sank to the lake bottom off Chicago’s Navy Pier, where divers found him a half-hour later.
DES PLAINES, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Navy Pier#Chicago Police#Drowning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man torches vehicles on Chicago's West Side, video shows

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for an arsonist who torched three cars on the city's West Side over the weekend. The brazen crime was caught on camera and the man at the center of it appeared unfazed, according to surveillance video. Luckily, no one was hurt but all three...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

For More Than 80 Years THIS is Chicago’s Most Iconic Italian Beef

If you're searching for legendary food, you will never run out of options in Chicago. If it's an Italian beef sandwich you want, this is the one to devour. I have the perfect topic to throw into the middle of a conversation filled with Illinois hate, and that topic is food. You absolutely cannot ignore the fact that the largest city in the state has some of the best cuisines in the world. Hot dogs, pizza, BBQ, steaks, popcorn, and Italian beef. There are many more I could mention, but I want to stop on...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

What happened to a Highland Park man who died from 'suspicious injuries' over the weekend?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mystery, unsolved on the lakeshore near Highland Park.A 45-year-old man died from what's being called "suspicious injuries." CBS 2 has learned the last two people to see him alive-are behind bars, but not for murder.CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the questions washing ashore."It's a very, very in-depth investigation. When somebody dies from a homicide, there is no stone that's left unturned. Investigators look at everything," said Deputy Chief Chris Covelli, Lake County Major Crime Task Force.From their homes on the aptly named Cliff Road, homeowners get daily doses of Lake Michigan's majesty. But sometimes they pick...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
15K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy