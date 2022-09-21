ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm and pleasant weather through Wednesday

NOW: Staying dry, warm and pleasant through Wednesday.

NEXT: The first full day of fall will feature sunshine, cool and comfy temps in the 60s.

Heavy rain, dangerous flash flooding and damaging winds are impacting the Turks & Caicos. Hurricane Fiona is expected to turn northeast and strengthen to a Category 4 hurricane by Thursday. The next area to monitor will be Bermuda as the storm makes a close eastern turn as a Category 4 Thursday night. However, in our local area, Fiona remains offshore but will still give us dangerous rip currents through this weekend.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says to expect warm weather conditions and less humidity into Wednesday. There will be a dip in temperatures by the end of the week.

Overnight: Mostly clear, cool and pleasant. Lows near 63.

Wednesday: Bright and warm. Increasing clouds late. Highs near 80. Lows near 65.

Thursday (FIRST DAY OF FALL): Chance of morning thundershowers. More clouds than sun, not as warm. Noticeably humid. Highs near 75. Lows near 55.

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler and comfy. Fall chill. Highs near 64. Lows near 52.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, mild and nice. Highs near 69. Lows near 58.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Increasing clouds late. Highs near 75. Lows near 63.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. Highs near 74. Lows near 60

