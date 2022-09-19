Read full article on original website
Las Vegas celebrates Aces’ first WNBA championship win on Las Vegas Strip
The Las Vegas Aces and the Las Vegas community, celebrated the franchise's first WNBA championship and the city's first major professional sports championship with a celebratory parade on the Las Vegas Strip.
Fox5 KVVU
Thousands of WNBA Championship paradegoers line Las Vegas Strip to support Aces
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands lined the streets of the world-famous Las Vegas Strip Tuesday for the WNBA Championship Parade celebrating the victorious Las Vegas Aces. The rally and celebration, which began at 5:30 p.m., was free and open to the public. The event attracted many families with young...
Fox5 KVVU
Girls basketball players in Las Vegas inspired by Aces championship, discuss influence on future generations
Las Vegas groups glad for expanded Monkeypox vaccine eligibility, claim its overdue. The Southern Nevada Health District has expanded its eligibility criteria for Monkeypox vaccines, and locals who fall under those new groups believe it’s long overdue. Shaving heads for childhood cancer research at Las Vegas Irish pub. Nine...
bouldercityreview.com
Chamber endorses plan to split up CCSD
Boulder City Chamber of Commerce is one of six Southern Nevada chambers of commerce that endorsed the Community Schools Initiative that would split up the Clark County School District if voters approve it in 2024. Also endorsing the initiative Sept. 15 were the Las Vegas chamber, Henderson Chamber of Commerce,...
Pickleball popularity growing, 4-day clinic being offered
Although the Las Vegas Pickleball Open was recently canceled, a four-day clinic will be held with professional player Steve Cole for any interested participants.
Fox5 KVVU
Gov. Sisolak proclaims Sept. 20 ‘Las Vegas Aces Day’ in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In celebration of the Aces capturing Las Vegas’ first major-league professional sports championship, Gov. Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Sept. 20, 2022 in honor of the team. According to Gov. Sisolak’s proclamation, “the entire team has shown leadership on and off the court, strengthening our...
Pumpkin Picking Season at Gilcrease Orchard
Las Vegas(KLAS)- Tomorrow marks the first day of fall and it’s time to get ready for the season at Gilcrease Orchard. Jillian Lopez takes us inside to see how they’re prepping for Pumpkin Picking.
KITV.com
Hawaii man hits $19,000 jackpot on slot machine at Fremont Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KITV4) -- A Hawaii man won a 5-figure jackpot over on the 9th Island. Ralph N. of Hawaii took home over $19,000 from the Fremont Hotel and Casino in Downtown Vegas.
As Lake Mead drops, a privately operated intake runs dry — and a bankruptcy ensues￼
This week’s Indy Environment looks at the impacts of a Lake Mead intake going offline and what it means for the end users who rely on it. The post As Lake Mead drops, a privately operated intake runs dry — and a bankruptcy ensues￼ appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox5 KVVU
Court date postponed in Nye County animal cruelty case
Girls basketball players in Las Vegas inspired by Aces championship, discuss influence on future generations. After the Las Vegas Aces won the WNBA championship in Connecticut on Sunday, young women on a high school basketball team in Las Vegas shared with FOX5 what it means to them to watch their hometown team win the WNBA championship.
963kklz.com
Best BBQ Spot In Downtown Las Vegas
Who knew that when looking for some great BBQ and “live” music, it was as close as hitting downtown on Main Street here in Las Vegas! I have to admit that after all the years of living in Las Vegas, it had been a long time since my wife and I made our way down to Main Street!
8newsnow.com
Shopping area on Las Vegas Strip bought by Texas billionaire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Empty commercial units along the Las Vegas Strip, caused heads to turn from tourists passing by. “We were here four months ago and it was alive and thriving and now it’s all shut down and vacant,” said tourist, Becky Bonacuse. The shopping area just...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas realtors ‘catfished’ by man posing to be a wealthy buyer
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Several real estate agents in the valley are saying they’re being targeted by a man posing to be a wealthy homebuyer but then backs out of deals leaving everyone scratching their heads as to who he is and what his motives are. To catfish...
Fox5 KVVU
New York man raises reward to $40,000 for precious Torah stolen at Las Vegas convention
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Jack Abraham has been praying for the return of his traveling Torah for months now. It was stolen during a jewelry convention at the Venetian Expo in June. The compact Torah fills the Jewish required religious reading on the road. Abraham said this Torah has...
Fox5 KVVU
‘Mermaid school’ expands to offer classes for Las Vegas adults, teens
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those who have ever dreamed of becoming a mermaid can now see what it’s like as part of a class offered at a Las Vegas casino. According to a news release, the Silverton Casino Hotel has expanded its “mermaid school” to now allow teens and adults to take part. Previously, the property only offered the unique children ages 7-12.
Fox5 KVVU
Addiction to Recovery: Las Vegas man shares journey on National Opioid Awareness Day
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On National Opioid Awareness Day, one Las Vegas man is sharing his journey from addiction to recovery. As opioid addiction continues to claim lives in Las Vegas and throughout the US, September 21st is a day designated to support removing the stigma associated with opioid addiction and open lines of communication.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County hiring poll workers ahead of 2022 elections
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As we inch closer and closer to election season, Clark County is looking for more poll workers. Clark County is paying $14 per hour plus overtime for workers. Those interested must have good data entry and customer service skills and have scheduling flexibility. According to...
news3lv.com
Rising mortgage rates impacting Las Vegas home prices
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Just as home prices begin to drift down in the Las Vegas real estate market, mortgage rates are now topping 6% for the first time since the Great Recession in 2008. For first-time homeowner Kristina Plourde, it created a roll of the dice before she...
More chilly rain forecasted in northern Nevada
More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F and could approach 100 degrees F in...
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson accepting nominations for ‘Heart of the City’ award
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Do you know someone who does something really nice for others? The city of Henderson wants you to share their story. The city says that each year they honor a resident who performs exceptional acts of kindness as part of its “Heart of the City” award.
