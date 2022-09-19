ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chamber endorses plan to split up CCSD

Boulder City Chamber of Commerce is one of six Southern Nevada chambers of commerce that endorsed the Community Schools Initiative that would split up the Clark County School District if voters approve it in 2024. Also endorsing the initiative Sept. 15 were the Las Vegas chamber, Henderson Chamber of Commerce,...
BOULDER CITY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Gov. Sisolak proclaims Sept. 20 ‘Las Vegas Aces Day’ in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In celebration of the Aces capturing Las Vegas’ first major-league professional sports championship, Gov. Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Sept. 20, 2022 in honor of the team. According to Gov. Sisolak’s proclamation, “the entire team has shown leadership on and off the court, strengthening our...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Court date postponed in Nye County animal cruelty case

Girls basketball players in Las Vegas inspired by Aces championship, discuss influence on future generations. After the Las Vegas Aces won the WNBA championship in Connecticut on Sunday, young women on a high school basketball team in Las Vegas shared with FOX5 what it means to them to watch their hometown team win the WNBA championship.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Best BBQ Spot In Downtown Las Vegas

Who knew that when looking for some great BBQ and “live” music, it was as close as hitting downtown on Main Street here in Las Vegas! I have to admit that after all the years of living in Las Vegas, it had been a long time since my wife and I made our way down to Main Street!
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Shopping area on Las Vegas Strip bought by Texas billionaire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Empty commercial units along the Las Vegas Strip, caused heads to turn from tourists passing by. “We were here four months ago and it was alive and thriving and now it’s all shut down and vacant,” said tourist, Becky Bonacuse. The shopping area just...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

‘Mermaid school’ expands to offer classes for Las Vegas adults, teens

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those who have ever dreamed of becoming a mermaid can now see what it’s like as part of a class offered at a Las Vegas casino. According to a news release, the Silverton Casino Hotel has expanded its “mermaid school” to now allow teens and adults to take part. Previously, the property only offered the unique children ages 7-12.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County hiring poll workers ahead of 2022 elections

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As we inch closer and closer to election season, Clark County is looking for more poll workers. Clark County is paying $14 per hour plus overtime for workers. Those interested must have good data entry and customer service skills and have scheduling flexibility. According to...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Rising mortgage rates impacting Las Vegas home prices

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Just as home prices begin to drift down in the Las Vegas real estate market, mortgage rates are now topping 6% for the first time since the Great Recession in 2008. For first-time homeowner Kristina Plourde, it created a roll of the dice before she...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox News

More chilly rain forecasted in northern Nevada

More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F and could approach 100 degrees F in...
RENO, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson accepting nominations for ‘Heart of the City’ award

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Do you know someone who does something really nice for others? The city of Henderson wants you to share their story. The city says that each year they honor a resident who performs exceptional acts of kindness as part of its “Heart of the City” award.
HENDERSON, NV

