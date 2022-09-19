ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Look: 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante Super SUV

In motorsport, 17 seconds is an eternity. But that was the margin by which the new Lamborghini Urus Performante shattered the previous gas-powered production car record for a Pikes Peak climb—more than a full second per mile of the 12.42-mile route to the top. The new record was a laurel that Stephan Winkleman, chairman and […]
Autoweek.com

Maserati Teases Nettuno-Engined GranTurismo Trofeo

Maserati has released images of its ICE GranTurismo, detailing certain trim levels and the aesthetic of the incoming model. Borrowed from the MC20, the GranTurismo Trofeo will feature the 621-hp 3.0-liter twin-turbo Nettuno V6, though a lower-end Modena trim has been confirmed as well. Visually, the body shape is similar...
US News and World Report

Watch an Ultra-rare Lamborghini Countach Get Restored

It's not every day that a barn find turns up one of the most iconic and rare supercars in history. It's even rarer that the "lost car" is "found" by its actual owner sitting in a garage. That is what happened in the case of a 1985 Lamborghini Countach 5000s when its owner of 20 years contacted We Are Curated, a car dealer specializing in the sale of vintage supercars. We Are Curated reached out to Ammo NYC to restore this sleeping beauty ahead of a sale.
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This Extremely Rare 1962 Aston Martin DB4 Convertible Could Fetch up to $1.4 Million at Auction

I recall having a conversation decades ago with an accomplished Aston Martin restorer—the best in the US, to be sure. At the time, he regaled me with tales of DB5s coming into his shop, more than a few of which had Goldfinger soundtracks stuffed into their aftermarket cassette players. Their prototypical owners all imagined themselves to be Agent 007 and desired a restoration in Silver Birch with black leather interior to match the cinematic example. A classic Aston Martin will do that. It’s probably because they are so good looking, a trait inherited since the first 1958 DB4. But if there’s...
CarBuzz.com

BMW X4 M Gets Power Upgrade To Match A Lamborghini

Right off the factory line in Germany, the BMW X4 M Competition makes a boatload of power. To be specific, it generates 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. However, we all know people want more than that and the guys at Manhart are experts at taking BMW M cars and making them go even faster. The German tuning house's latest creation is this BMW X4 M Comp that is now more powerful than an X6 M.
topgear.com

Lambo’s Le Mans hypercar will get a twin-turbo V8

Lamborghini is taking on Le Mans in 2024, and will do so equipped with eight cylinders…. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Lamborghini has confirmed that its Le Mans hypercar prototype will be powered by a twin-turbo V8, with a double assault on not one, but two endurance championships in 2024.
Robb Report

The First Lamborghini 63 Speedboat in North America Just Hit the Water in Miami

Tecnomar’s highly coveted Lamborghini 63 has finally made it stateside. The Italian Sea Group just delivered the first ferociously styled, high-speed motoryacht in North America to Prestige Marine in Miami. The 63 references the yacht’s length in feet, the Raging Bull’s 1963 foundation and the fact that just 63 of these $3.5 million speedsters will be made. “We are honored to have been the first to deliver this incredible 4,000 horsepower yacht with an unmistakable Lamborghini design that has already conquered South Florida,” CEO of Prestige Imports Lamborghini Miami Brett David said in a statement. The 63-footer, which was named Best Weekend Cruiser...
