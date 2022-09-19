ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
texassignal.com

Beto announces 15-campus College Tour

On Wednesday, Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke announced a college tour to register as many college students as possible before the Oct. 11 voter registration deadline. The 15-stop college tour will begin on Sept. 26 at the University of Texas in Austin and end on Oct. 5 at Texas...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy