texassignal.com
Beto announces 15-campus College Tour
On Wednesday, Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke announced a college tour to register as many college students as possible before the Oct. 11 voter registration deadline. The 15-stop college tour will begin on Sept. 26 at the University of Texas in Austin and end on Oct. 5 at Texas...
texassignal.com
Bexar County Sheriff launches investigation into Florida for transporting migrants
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said his department is investigating Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s plan after the governor recruited a woman to fraudulently convince 50 asylum seekers to leave San Antonio and travel from Florida to Massachusetts. According to a report by Popular Information, migrants were given a fake...
