Read full article on original website
Related
Ten Hag warned Man Utd new boys Malacia and Antony to go easy on each other after their fierce battles in Holland
MANCHESTER UNITED boss Erik ten Hag told new boys Tyrell Malacia and Antony to "take it easy" on each other after their previous battles in Holland. Malacia joined United from Feyenoord early in the summer window - before Ten Hag reunited with Antony on deadline day. The pair played out...
90min
Man Utd announce rise in turnover for 2021/22 season but still record substantial loss
Man Utd announce financial results for the 2021/22 season, marking a recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Lisandro Martinez reveals Man Utd's response to nightmare start to season
Lisandro Martinez discussed how Man Utd have recovered after a poor start to the season.
Transfer rumours: Bellingham's preferred destination; Man Utd chasing Kane
Thursday's transfer rumours, with updates on Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Gerard Pique, N'Golo Kante, Ousmane Dembele & more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tyrell Malacia reveals which Man Utd legend he based his game on
Tyrell Malacia is impressing at Man Utd this season, and he has named a former Old Trafford star as the player he tried to emulate as a youngster.
Antonio Conte 'open to a SHOCK return to Juventus' if the Italian giants sack Max Allegri, with the Tottenham boss yet to extend his contract in north London beyond the end of this season
Antonio Conte has been linked with a sensational return to Juventus should the club sack under-fire boss Max Allegri. Pressure has increased on Allgeri after Juve suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to bottom of the table Monza at the weekend. The Italian side have also lost both of their opening games in the Champions League.
Report: Jude Bellingham Price Revealed For Interested Clubs Including Liverpool, Real Madrid And Manchester United
A price has been revealed for Jude Bellingham, as Liverpool are amongst the biggest clubs in Europe looking to sign the England youngster.
PSG boss defends Neymar over anger at being substituted
Neymar made his anger at being substituted for PSG against Lyon very clear, but his manager has come out and backed the Brazilian.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
90min
Bruno Fernandes explains why Ralf Rangnick failed at Man Utd
Bruno Fernandes reveals what went wrong for Ralf Rangnick during his disastrous spell as Man Utd interim manager.
Yardbarker
Liverpool to send scouts to watch €45-50m star amid transfer rumours
Liverpool will reportedly send scouts to watch Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk in action amid transfer rumours linking him with a number of top clubs. The Ukraine international looks a hugely exciting young talent, and it seems inevitable that he’ll be on the move in the near future, with Fabrizio Romano known for being a big fan of the player, and writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that he’ll cost around €45-50million.
90min
Tottenham increasingly concerned by Bayern Munich's pursuit of Harry Kane
Tottenham Hotspur are becoming increasingly concerned by Bayern Munich's interest in star striker Harry Kane, 90min understands.
Yardbarker
Portuguese star set to be offered new contract to fend off interest from Manchester United
Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos is set to be offered a new contract to fend off interest from Manchester United. Ramos has been linked with a move away from Benfica in recent months after bursting onto the scene as a young striker in Portugal. At Just 21 years old, Ramos has already appeared 71 times for Benfica, scoring 22 goals.
90min
Kai Havertz admits surprise at Thomas Tuchel sacking
Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has revealed that Thomas Tuchel's sacking as head coach came as a shock to him as he did not consider the team to be underperforming.
90min
Memphis Depay reveals why he stayed at Barcelona despite summer offers
Memphis Depay has admitted that he turned down the chance to leave Barcelona in the summer, opting to stay and fight for his place at Camp Nou.
90min
Frenkie de Jong insists he never wanted to leave Barcelona during the summer
Frenkie de Jong has spoken about the summer transfer saga that saw Barcelona try to sell him to Manchester United or Chelsea.
90min
Jack Grealish remains fully committed to Man City
Jack Grealish is happy at Manchester City and has no intentions of leaving the club despite reports suggesting he is seeking a move away, 90min understands.
90min
Robert Lewandowski claims Barcelona transfer boosts his Ballon d'Or chances
Robert Lewandowski has admitted the path to winning the Ballon d'Or is 'shorter' at Barcelona than Bayern Munich.
90min
Bruno Fernandes was 'really angry' at not being allowed to join Tottenham
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has admitted he was "really angry" when he wasn't allowed to join Tottenham in 2019.
90min
William Saliba 'feels at home' at Arsenal after fine start to season
Williams Saliba says he is loving life at Arsenal after his fine start to the season.
Liverpool coach impressed by 'first class' Arthur Melo
Arthur has impressed Liverpool coach Barry Lewtas during training as he works hard to get fit.
Comments / 0