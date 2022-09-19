Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Dutch Foods: 4 Restaurant Highlights in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Grocery Outlet Highlight: 3 Places in Lancaster to Get Great Bargain Deals on Food and Pantry ItemsMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Cozy Cafes in Lancaster, PA (perfect to sip that pumpkin latte)Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Decluttering? Where to Donate Your Clothes This Season [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Historic, Charming Towns Worth Visiting in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
975thefanatic.com
2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Named Among the Top 50 in America
Pennsylvania has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Keystone State has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. Two...
This Is The Most Popular Beer In Pennsylvania
TopAgency.com shared data on the most popular beer brands in each state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
rvbusiness.com
Tecnoform USA Opens Manufacturing, Service Center in Mich.
LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce today (Sept. 21) that Tecnoform, an Italian manufacturer of high-end furnishings and fixtures for luxury RVs and boats, is establishing a manufacturing facility that will serve as its North American headquarters in Cascade Township, Mich., which is just outside Grand Rapids.
Yorktowne Hotel searching for employees ahead of grand reopening
YORK, Pa. — The historic Yorktowne Hotel is hiring for all kinds of positions ahead of its highly anticipated reopening this November. Open positions range from housekeeping attendants and dishwashers to front desk agents and conference coordinators. A complete list of all the open positions at the hotel, as...
3 Pennsylvania restaurants listed among ‘best’ in U.S.: New York Times
It’s always nice to treat yourself to a meal out every once in a while. If you’re in the mood to do so, maybe check out these three restaurants in Pennsylvania which were just named among the 50 best in the United States. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania pizzeria among...
Pennsylvania Dutch Foods: 4 Restaurant Highlights in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]
Lancaster County has a rich heritage and history and is often referred to as Pennsylvania Dutch Country. With this comes Pennsylvania dutch foods, a regional fare where the dishes are best known for their comfort food feel and use of local, seasonal produce, often sweet and sour combined.
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall Foliage
The above photo is taken at State College, PA. The nature surrounding the college campus is just outstanding during the fall season. When we visited last year, we also hiked Mount Nittany, which I highly recommend if you find yourself in the area.
abc27.com
New transitional home for women opens in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new transitional house, operated by the “Why Not Prosper” group, opened on South 13th Street in Harrisburg on Sept. 19, 2022. The house offers a second chance for women who have served prison time and need help adjusting when released. Why Not...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Harrisburg, PA — 15 Top Places!
Brunch is so many things, but boring is not one of them. It can be fun, it can be comforting, and it can be commemorative. Brunch, especially Sunday brunch, is a tradition in Harrisburg. It’s a delicious way to start the day, with its culinary innovation, generous portions, Instagram-worthy presentation,...
Pawpaw festival spotlights a forgotten native fruit enjoying a resurgence
A mostly forgotten native fruit enjoying a resurgence in popularity will be celebrated Saturday and Sunday, September 24-25, in the 18th annual York County Pawpaw Festival at the Horn Farm Center at Hallam. The largest edible fruit growing in the eastern U.S., pawpaws grow wild and much more rarely under...
Damaged license plates can get replaced at upcoming central Pa. event
Reps. Dawn Keefer, R-Dillsburg, and Seth Grove, R-Dover, are teaming up to help their constituents replace damaged or illegible license plates at an upcoming free event in Dover. The free damaged license plate replacement event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Dover Area...
Alvaro Italian bakery in Harrisburg expanding with second location
Alvaro Bread & Pastry Shoppe in uptown Harrisburg will soon have two stops for its Italian pastries and pastas. In the coming months, Alvaro will open a larger outpost at 4715 N. Front St. in Susquehanna Township near the Glass Lounge Restaurant, said Vincenzo Alvaro, a manager. “To be honest,...
Another footwear store will join Shoe Fly in former Pier 1 Imports location
Appalachian Running Company is opening a second store in Cumberland County. The retailer will be sharing a 7,000-square-foot retail space with its sister company, Shoe Fly at the former Pier 1 location at the Camp Hill Shopping Center in Camp Hill. Shoe Fly is moving from its current 3,300-square-foot space in the shopping center. The combined store is expected to open next month. The space will employ about people.
Chambersburg mansion built around Civil War for sale
Construction of "Oak Hill" in Chambersburg began before the Civil War and concluded after the war ended. Now the home is for sale, offering Pennsylvanians a chance to live in this Italianate villa.
Popular grocery store chain to eliminate plastic bags in Pennsylvania this week
A popular grocery store chain has made the decision to stop offering plastic grocery bags to its customers in Pennsylvania. The new change is set to go into effect this week. For as long as I can remember, most grocery stores and supermarkets in Pennsylvania have offered free plastic shopping bags to their customers to make carrying items out of the store more convenient (with some exceptions, such as Aldi stores.)
Decluttering? Where to Donate Your Clothes This Season [Lancaster, PA]
Are you starting to declutter your closet, swapping out shorts and summer apparel for oversized wool knits and comfy sweatpants? Here are four places in Lancaster County that accepts clothing donations this season.
Naval officials update mayor Wanda Williams on the construction of the USS Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Officials from the United States Navy visited Harrisburg today to update Mayor Wanda Williams on the construction of a new ship bearing the city's name. The USS Harrisburg is currently under construction at a shipyard in Pascagoula, Mississippi. The $2 billion landing platform dock ship is expected to be commissioned in 2024 and put into service in 2025 after its construction is complete.
Turnpike takes action after 11 Investigates reveals thousands of drivers blindsided by penalty fees
PITTSBURGH — Feng Wang is clearly angry. “I think I should not be charged this amount of money!” he says. Wang is the owner of an E-ZPass, a product issued by the Pennsylvania Turnpike that promises lower fares when you drive on the highway — just pass through the electronic tollgate, which “senses” your E-ZPass.
How common are farm deaths in Pennsylvania? Here’s how many occurred in recent years
Tractors, a forklift and a silo were all cited as the cause of agriculture fatalities in the state in 2021, according to this report.
Skill games company woos Pennsylvania state lawmakers with trips to wild Wyoming rodeo
In the ongoing war of cash and influence between skill game operators and casinos, state lawmakers and their campaign coffers are benefitting handsomely. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
