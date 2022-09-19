ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

975thefanatic.com

2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Named Among the Top 50 in America

Pennsylvania has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Keystone State has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. Two...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
rvbusiness.com

Tecnoform USA Opens Manufacturing, Service Center in Mich.

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce today (Sept. 21) that Tecnoform, an Italian manufacturer of high-end furnishings and fixtures for luxury RVs and boats, is establishing a manufacturing facility that will serve as its North American headquarters in Cascade Township, Mich., which is just outside Grand Rapids.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 43

Yorktowne Hotel searching for employees ahead of grand reopening

YORK, Pa. — The historic Yorktowne Hotel is hiring for all kinds of positions ahead of its highly anticipated reopening this November. Open positions range from housekeeping attendants and dishwashers to front desk agents and conference coordinators. A complete list of all the open positions at the hotel, as...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

New transitional home for women opens in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new transitional house, operated by the “Why Not Prosper” group, opened on South 13th Street in Harrisburg on Sept. 19, 2022. The house offers a second chance for women who have served prison time and need help adjusting when released. Why Not...
HARRISBURG, PA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Harrisburg, PA — 15 Top Places!

Brunch is so many things, but boring is not one of them. It can be fun, it can be comforting, and it can be commemorative. Brunch, especially Sunday brunch, is a tradition in Harrisburg. It’s a delicious way to start the day, with its culinary innovation, generous portions, Instagram-worthy presentation,...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Another footwear store will join Shoe Fly in former Pier 1 Imports location

Appalachian Running Company is opening a second store in Cumberland County. The retailer will be sharing a 7,000-square-foot retail space with its sister company, Shoe Fly at the former Pier 1 location at the Camp Hill Shopping Center in Camp Hill. Shoe Fly is moving from its current 3,300-square-foot space in the shopping center. The combined store is expected to open next month. The space will employ about people.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Kristen Walters

Popular grocery store chain to eliminate plastic bags in Pennsylvania this week

A popular grocery store chain has made the decision to stop offering plastic grocery bags to its customers in Pennsylvania. The new change is set to go into effect this week. For as long as I can remember, most grocery stores and supermarkets in Pennsylvania have offered free plastic shopping bags to their customers to make carrying items out of the store more convenient (with some exceptions, such as Aldi stores.)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Naval officials update mayor Wanda Williams on the construction of the USS Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Officials from the United States Navy visited Harrisburg today to update Mayor Wanda Williams on the construction of a new ship bearing the city's name. The USS Harrisburg is currently under construction at a shipyard in Pascagoula, Mississippi. The $2 billion landing platform dock ship is expected to be commissioned in 2024 and put into service in 2025 after its construction is complete.
HARRISBURG, PA
WITF

Skill games company woos Pennsylvania state lawmakers with trips to wild Wyoming rodeo

In the ongoing war of cash and influence between skill game operators and casinos, state lawmakers and their campaign coffers are benefitting handsomely. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

