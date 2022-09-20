ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

24-year-old man electrocuted after falling onto PATCO tracks at Center City station

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o5DX8_0i2WGQHg00

A man has died after falling onto the tracks at a PATCO station in Center City and being electrocuted, officials say.

It happened at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday at the 8th & Market Street Station.

According to the Delaware River Port Authority, the 24-year-old man fell onto the tracks and came in contact with the electrified third rail.

He was removed from the track area and taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

The DRPA says the incident remains under investigation.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Find Out Why SEPTA Is Closing a Stretch of Girard Avenue for 3 Months

A trolley track replacement project is shutting down a seven-block stretch of busy Girard Avenue in Philadelphia from the start of October through the end of 2022. PennDOT revealed the closure plans in a news release Thursday:. "SEPTA is planning to close W. Girard Avenue between 33rd Street and 26th...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Delaware State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Philadelphia

3 Kids Taken to Hospital After School Bus Crashes Onto West Philly Sidewalk

A school bus t-boned an SUV in West Philadelphia Tuesday morning, leaving the vehicles up on the sidewalk and three children in the hospital. As SkyForce10 hovered overhead after 6:30 a.m., you could see the damaged SUV on the sidewalk between the yellow bus and a restaurant at the corner of South 52rd and Spruce streets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Patco#Drpa
CBS Philly

Man falls on subway tracks, dies in Center City: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old man is dead after falling onto subway tracks in Center City. Philadelphia police say it happened shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday at 8th and Market Streets.Police on the scene said the man came in contact with the third rail.According to officials that man was removed from the tracks and taken to Jefferson Hospital where he later died from his injuries.The incident is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Triple shooting in Germantown leaves 27-year-old man dead, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A triple shooting in Germantown has left a 27-year-old man dead. Police said it happened shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Queen Lane.Police said the man was shot multiple times to his head and chest. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.A 23-year-old man was also shot several times in his chest and rushed to the hospital, police said. He was placed in critical but stable condition.A third victim is a 29-year-old man who was shot once in his right hip. Police say he's in stable condition at the hospital.No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Missing woman who left Jefferson Hospital in a gown has been found

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department announced Wednesday a woman that went missing on Tuesday had been located. Police say 82-year-old Fannie Hardy was last seen at 110 South 11th Street around 6:00 pm. She was wearing a white and blue hospital gown. Police say she has returned to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
115K+
Followers
15K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy