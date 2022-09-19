Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Meet Finvi's executive leadership team
Finvi was recently ranked the top revenue cycle management company for performance technology and workflow optimization by Black Book Research. Here is information on the executives leading the company formerly known as Ontario Systems, according to Finvi's website and the individuals' LinkedIn profiles:. Tim O'Brien, CEO: Mr. O'Brien has served...
Francesca d’Arcangeli Joins Kingsley Gate Partners as COO
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Kingsley Gate Partners, a global executive search firm that is private-equity backed, tech-enabled, and rapidly expanding worldwide, today announced that Francesca d’Arcangeli has joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Based in London, she will be responsible for worldwide operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005779/en/ (Photo: Kingsley Gate Partners)
beckershospitalreview.com
Kaiser Permanente Ventures among investors in $75M funding round for plant-based tube feeding company
Kaiser Permanente Ventures is among the investors in a $75 million series C funding round for Kate Farms, which produces plant-based nutrition for tube or oral feeding. The company says its products are available in about 95 percent of hospitals and covered by Medicare, Medicaid and more than 2,000 commercial insurance plans. The funding round was led by Novo Holdings, an arm of Novo Nordisk, and also included Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon, gastroenterologist were 'much needed additions' to South City Hospital, CEO says
After years of financial hardship and a revolving door of leadership, things are looking up for South City Hospital, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "Much needed additions" have been made to the hospital's physician pool, including an orthopedic surgeon and a gastrointestinal specialist, Michael Sarian, chair and CEO of Glendale, Calif.-based American Healthcare Systems, which took over operations of South City Hospital, told the publication.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greg Watson takes the helm as CEO of Napier
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Napier, a global end-to-end intelligent compliance platform and provider of advanced financial crime risk management solutions, has announced that its current Chief Operations Officer Greg Watson, is to take the helm as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect, as former CEO Julian Dixon moves into a full-time role as Founder and Board Member. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005120/en/ Greg Wilson takes the helm as Napier CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
beckershospitalreview.com
Former Amazon Care employees raise $5M for Latino-focused telehealth company
Zócalo Health, a Latino-focused telehealth company founded by two Amazon veterans, has received $5 million in seed funding to launch its virtual primary care services. Co-founders Erik Cardenas and Mariza Hardin both worked for Amazon Care, the health service for employers that the tech giant plans to shutter at the end of the year, according to their LinkedIn pages.
beckershospitalreview.com
13 recent hospital, health system COO moves
Here are 13 hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since Aug. 11:. 1. Kofi Cash was named COO of University of Louisville (Ky.) Health-Jewish Hospital. 2. Jennifer Eslinger was named Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health's new COO. 3. Rodemil Fuentes was named COO of CareWell...
beckershospitalreview.com
More hospital CEOs exit as labor challenges persist
More than six dozen hospital CEOs have left their roles this year, according to a Sept. 21 Challenger, Gray & Christmas report. In the first eight months of this year, 895 CEOs across all industries left their posts, up slightly from the 888 chief executives who exited their roles in the same period last year, according to the executive outplacement and coaching firm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Forter Appoints High-Growth Tech Executive Eran Vanounou as Chief Technology Officer
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, today announced the appointment of Eran Vanounou as chief technology officer (CTO) to lead the company’s next stage of product development and innovation. In this role, Eran will oversee Forter’s data, precision and engineering teams. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005062/en/ Eran Vanounou, Chief Technology Officer, Forter (Photo: Business Wire)
Cross Country Healthcare Executive Named Most Influential HR Executives to Watch
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., (NASDAQ: CCRN), a market-leading, tech-enabled workforce solutions platform and advisory firm, today announced that its chief human resources officer, Colin McDonald, has been recognized as one of the 10 Most Influential HR Executives to Watch in 2022 by CIO Views magazine. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005135/en/ Cross Country’s chief human resources officer, Colin McDonald, has been recognized as one of the 10 Most Influential HR Executives to Watch in 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
beckershospitalreview.com
Meet the health IT department: Chief data officers
With healthcare technology expanding in so many different directions, new positions are popping up at health systems that didn't exist even a few short years ago. One is chief data officer, a role that hospitals and health systems have been creating with increasing frequency. Becker's asked four data executives what...
FOXBusiness
Marriott opens $600M global headquarters as it encourages in-person work
Marriott International opened a $600 million global headquarters in Maryland, making office work more appealing to more than 3,500 employees. The new 21-story, 785,000-square-foot office building in Bethesda was intentionally "designed to better connect" Marriott's global workforce by enabling collaboration through diverse and dynamic workspaces, according to the company. There...
beckershospitalreview.com
American Academy of Family Physicians names new president
The American Academy of Family Physicians named Tochi Iroku-Malize, MD, as president, according to a Sept. 21 news release. Dr. Iroku-Malize serves as founding chair and professor of family medicine for the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in Hempstead, New York, and senior vice president and chair of the family medicine service line for Northwell Health.
Vareto Announces Leadership Hires; Customer Base Grows 10x
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Vareto, the modern FP&A platform leader, announced three key hires and the continued expansion of its customer base. BJ Ebert joins Vareto as Head of Customer Success, alongside Melody Chen as Head of Marketing and Vera DeVera as Head of Community. Together, Ebert, Chen, and DeVera bring over 25 years of experience building and scaling at enterprise and high-growth B2B companies. These hires reflect Vareto’s continued momentum as a market leader in the mid-market and enterprise segment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005210/en/ Vareto’s Lalit Singh, President; Vera DeVera, Head of Community; Kat Orekhova, CEO; and BJ Ebert, Head of Customer Success (Photo: Business Wire)
beckershospitalreview.com
Centura Health hospital names Brandon Mencini CEO
Brandon Mencini was named CEO of Centura Health's Mercy Hospital in Durango, Colo. Mr. Mencini brings two decades of healthcare experience to the role, according to a Sept. 20 news release. Most recently, he has served as COO of HCA Virginia's Chippenham Hospital in Richmond. He will begin his new...
GE appoints Repsol's Zingoni as CEO of power business
CHICAGO/LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) on Tuesday confirmed it has hired Mavi Zingoni to head up the company's power unit, which comprises its gas, steam and nuclear power businesses.
Pontera Appoints Nicole Zheng as Chief Marketing Officer
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Pontera, a financial technology company dedicated to helping individuals reach a better retirement, today announced that it has appointed accomplished marketing leader and business operator Nicole Zheng as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). As the Company’s first CMO, Zheng will further develop and execute the go-to-market strategy for Pontera’s software platform, which enables financial advisors to securely monitor and trade retirement accounts. Her initial key initiatives include recruiting top-notch talent and implementing scalable marketing programs to deliver resources to advisors so they can grow their AUM and produce better financial outcomes for clients on the Pontera platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005388/en/ Pontera has appointed accomplished marketing leader and business operator Nicole Zheng as its first Chief Marketing Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
CRO Alliance Pharma’s Executive Team Grows by Four, Supporting Bioanalytical and CMC Testing Expansions
MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Alliance Pharma (Alliance), a global leader in bioanalytical, DMPK and CMC testing services in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, has grown their leadership team by four, bringing on board a new Chief Operating Officer (COO), Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Chief People Officer (CPO). These leaders will support continued global expansion, which includes Alliance’s recent acquisition of U.K.-based Drug Development Solutions (DDS) from LGC and new bioanalytical laboratory opening in Australia in November. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005219/en/ Alliance Pharma grows leadership by four (from left to right): Jean Pierre (JP) Boutrand, COO; Vito Saccente, CCO; Glenn Weber, CFO; Susan Woolley, CPO. (Photo: Business Wire)
ADDING MULTIMEDIA The Next Practice Launches Next Content Labs
AUSTIN, Texas & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Today, The Next Practice announces the launch of Next Content Labs led by renowned industry veteran Chris Martin. Next Content Labs will be the content engine that powers client needs across Next Practices Group. Next Content Labs will focus on developing strategic, short-form content solutions and quick-turn videos for businesses, non-profits, healthcare systems, and individuals to help brands shine and break through the noise. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005730/en/ Emmy Award Winner Chris Martin Joins as Founder and President of Next Content Labs (Photo: Business Wire)
Citco champions digital client experience with new Head of Private Equity and Private Credit
NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Claudia Bertolino has been appointed as Head of Private Equity and Private Credit, Fund Services of the Citco group of companies (Citco) – with a remit of creating widespread operational efficiencies and enacting the firm’s ambitious plans of digitizing its client experience within both PE and PC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005173/en/ Citco champions digital client experience with new Head of Private Equity and Private Credit (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0