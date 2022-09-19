NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Pontera, a financial technology company dedicated to helping individuals reach a better retirement, today announced that it has appointed accomplished marketing leader and business operator Nicole Zheng as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). As the Company’s first CMO, Zheng will further develop and execute the go-to-market strategy for Pontera’s software platform, which enables financial advisors to securely monitor and trade retirement accounts. Her initial key initiatives include recruiting top-notch talent and implementing scalable marketing programs to deliver resources to advisors so they can grow their AUM and produce better financial outcomes for clients on the Pontera platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005388/en/ Pontera has appointed accomplished marketing leader and business operator Nicole Zheng as its first Chief Marketing Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

