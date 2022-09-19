ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana

The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
Person
Terry Bowden
Person
Nick Saban
Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van

Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on September 17, 2022, that just after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a three-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 26, about a half mile south of LA Hwy 102 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Larry Andrew Doucett, 75, of Hathaway, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
Louisiana Man Who Was Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 14 Years in Connection with Trafficking Cocaine and Crack

Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 168 Months in Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking. Louisiana Man Who Was Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 14 Years in Connection with Trafficking Cocaine and Crack. Louisiana – On September 19, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr....
Louisiana pastor accused of money laundering

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A pastor in New Orleans was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2. According to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans, 64-year-old Dr. Charles J. Southall III was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering. Dr. Charles J. Southall III is the pastor of the First Emanuel Baptist Church located in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
Mother of former Governor Kathleen Blanco passes away

NEW IBERIA, La. (WAFB) - Lucille Freemin Babineaux, mother of former Governor Kathleen Blanco, has died at the age of 102. Officials said she passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her home on Monday, September 19. Babineaux is survived by her many children and grandchildren. She graduated from Mt....
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

