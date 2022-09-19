Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
LSU women's tennis player who used racial slur no longer part of the team
An LSU women's tennis player who was caught on video using a racial slur is no longer part of the team, a source told The Advocate. Maddie Scharfenstein, a freshman walk-on from Slidell, was filmed last week saying the slur and laughing about it with other people. Her name is not on LSU's online roster.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana
The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
wbrz.com
Model from Baton Rouge left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
Doctor Indicted in Court in Louisiana for Tax Evasion
Doctor Indicted in Court in Louisiana for Tax Evasion. Louisiana – Melissa Rose Barrett, 48, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Clive, Iowa, was charged with tax evasion by a federal grand jury in a Louisiana court recently. Barrett appeared in court for her arraignment and pled not guilty to the allegations against her.
WAFB.com
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Shooting victim shows up at hospital, Baton Rouge police say. Tigers’ offense erupts in 2nd half to take down Bulldogs in SEC opener. The LSU Tigers opened up SEC play with a big 31-16 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium. Ascension Parish...
Alpha Phi Alpha chapter suspended from UL Lafayette
The Zeta Xi chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. was suspended for three years after an investigation into allegations of hazing.
Louisiana State Police Lieutenant placed on leave following South Dakota arrest
LSP Lt. placed on leave following South Dakota arrest
Colorado dance company narrates the St. Landry Parish church fires through dance
A Denver, Colorado dance company narrates through dance the impact of the three churches in St. Landry parish that burned to the ground in 2019.
No, That Lafayette Police Car Was Not Stolen—But That Cop Was Definitely ‘Jamming’ NBA Youngboy
A viral video that was posted to Facebook earlier this week had viewers convinced that a Lafayette police unit was stolen. Chico Bling shared a status update on his Facebook page suggesting that a Lafayette Police Department cruiser had been "stolen" due to the fact that the driver was "jamming NBA Youngboy."
Popular Breakfast Spot Expands to Carencro
Village Deaux is set to expand to Carencro with its third location.
Love Our Schools Home Give-Away Drawing Winner Announced
The 2022 "Love Our Schools Home Giveaway" winner was announced this evening following the fundraiser that will benefit all schools in the Lafayette Parish School System.
COLUMN: Guillory is leading LUS Fiber on a path to insolvency
For the second time in two years, Mayor-President Josh Guillory is ignoring the advice of the experts we pay to guide LUS Fiber. This time that arrogance is putting LUS Fiber on a path to bankruptcy. In the coming year, LUS Fiber is budgeted to spend millions on expansions and...
Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van
Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on September 17, 2022, that just after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a three-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 26, about a half mile south of LA Hwy 102 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Larry Andrew Doucett, 75, of Hathaway, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
Louisiana Man Who Was Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 14 Years in Connection with Trafficking Cocaine and Crack
Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 168 Months in Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking. Louisiana Man Who Was Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 14 Years in Connection with Trafficking Cocaine and Crack. Louisiana – On September 19, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr....
brproud.com
Louisiana pastor accused of money laundering
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A pastor in New Orleans was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2. According to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans, 64-year-old Dr. Charles J. Southall III was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering. Dr. Charles J. Southall III is the pastor of the First Emanuel Baptist Church located in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
2 arrested following death of Louisiana toddler
Dillon Cormier, 29, and Deziree Suttoon, 23, were arrested on September 17 after the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 100 block of Willie Mae Ln. at approximately 10:30 a.m.
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash While Lying on the Road
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash While Lying on the Road. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On September 18, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Holly Grove Road at approximately 2:45 a.m. Cody M. Opry, 21, of Opelousas, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
AT&T Customers in North Lafayette, Carencro Area Just Got A Brand New 5G Cell Tower
If you live or work near the Carencro-North Lafayette area you may have noticed a boost in signal over the past few weeks. A notice from AT&T has a lot of customers in the area feeling happy about their service (or at least a little less aggravated). As someone who lives in that area, I can relate.
Thieves steal cash filled safe from Lafayette nursery
Lafayette police are searching for the men and women involved in a theft at a Lafayette garden store
Mother of former Governor Kathleen Blanco passes away
NEW IBERIA, La. (WAFB) - Lucille Freemin Babineaux, mother of former Governor Kathleen Blanco, has died at the age of 102. Officials said she passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her home on Monday, September 19. Babineaux is survived by her many children and grandchildren. She graduated from Mt....
