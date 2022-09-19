Stuff of Nightmares lives up to its name but not in the ways one might expect, and ultimately that's what won me over. "The Monster Makers," part one by R.L. Stine, A.L. Kaplan, Roman Titov, and Jim Campbell sets the tone brilliantly within its first few pages thanks to its mysterious narrator, and Kaplan and Titov raise the tension with every pane, creating a chilling aura around an unassuming house of mystery. When things actually start to reveal themselves Stine puts his foot on the gas and rides the momentum through to its bloody and compelling first act conclusion, and the answers those future stories hold are compelling enough to keep me hooked. While this genre is a bit hit and miss with me in general, Stuff of Nightmares #1 genuinely immersed me into its unsettling and at times gruesome world, and you can consider me captivated.

