Stuff of Nightmares #1 Review: A Peculiar World Full of Promise

Stuff of Nightmares lives up to its name but not in the ways one might expect, and ultimately that's what won me over. "The Monster Makers," part one by R.L. Stine, A.L. Kaplan, Roman Titov, and Jim Campbell sets the tone brilliantly within its first few pages thanks to its mysterious narrator, and Kaplan and Titov raise the tension with every pane, creating a chilling aura around an unassuming house of mystery. When things actually start to reveal themselves Stine puts his foot on the gas and rides the momentum through to its bloody and compelling first act conclusion, and the answers those future stories hold are compelling enough to keep me hooked. While this genre is a bit hit and miss with me in general, Stuff of Nightmares #1 genuinely immersed me into its unsettling and at times gruesome world, and you can consider me captivated.
Netflix doesn’t want you to binge watch its shows anymore

Everyone loves the ‘just one more…’-ness of allowing a Netflix series to drift serenely from one episode and into the next, even as the clock ticks by and bedtime comes and goes. But that binge model may be coming to an end. A new piece by tech...
Thor: Love and Thunder VFX Supervisor Breaks Silence on Why Morgan Freeman Wasn't Cast as Eternity

Just when we thought the return of Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor and Christian Bale's MCU debut as the menacing Gorr The God Butcher was more than enough for Thor: Love and Thunder, apparently, there's more. One of Marvel Comics' strongest beings, Eternity, made its first live-action MCU appearance, described as the sum of all life that exists in the universe.
The best TV shows you’re probably not watching

We get it, there’s too much choice. But as the second Golden Age Of TV continues to sparkle, it’s all too easy to let some of the gems slip through the cracks. If you’re looking for your new favourite show that doesn’t have dragons or hobbits or Yodas or Marvels in it, you just need to know where to look…
Where to Watch and Stream All of My Heart: Inn Love Free Online

Best sites to watch All of My Heart: Inn Love - Last updated on Sep 22, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch All of My Heart: Inn Love online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for All of My Heart: Inn Love on this page.
Law and Order: SVU Premiere Recap: Tick, Tick, Boom!

This Law & Order: SVU premiere recap is for the second hour of a three-way crossover involving Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime. Make sure to check out our recaps of Parts I and III.  A young girl’s execution-style killing on a New York City street is the horrific starting point for a joint effort among the officers of Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime. The first hour of the crossover event revealed that the girl was Ukranian and had survived the Russian invasion only to become sex-trafficked soon after arriving in the United States. And that revelation led...
Put this Netflix crime series on your watch list right now if you loved Breaking Bad

The Sweden in Netflix’s compulsively bingeable crime drama Snabba Cash is a land of the endless hustle, a place where entrepreneurs fetishize bling and quick cash, and where swaggering business titans with outsized egos make pronouncements like I am the system. From hungry startup founders to ruthless dope dealers, everyone in this tense drama is after the same thing: The big score. More territory, edging out rivals, launching the next Spotify — it’s all part of the same frantic endgame.
A petrifying procedural holds up the supernatural arm of the law on Netflix

Hard-boiled thrillers, police procedurals, and anything with supernatural shenanigans are three eminently popular forms of storytelling in their own right, so it made sense that the three would eventually be combined in a feature film, with director Malik Vitthal’s Body Cam the end result. While the high concept pitch...
Get Ready For Streams & Screams as Netflix Unveils New Halloween Portal

Even though October is still a few days away, Netflix has already given us a preview of what's to come this Halloween season, which, of course, includes a ton of hair-raising flicks. The streaming service has already announced a number of horror films that are set to arrive next month, including a Stephen King adaptation, Mr. Harrigan's Phone; The Midnight Club from well-known horror filmmaker, Mike Flanagan; a Jeff Wadlow-directed horror-comedy, The Curse of Bridge Hollow; and The Cabinet of Curiosities from none other than Guillermo del Toro. So, when it comes to fright this year, Netflix didn't come to play games. And to amplify the spine-tingling streaming experience this October, Netflix has launched a horror portal, "Streams & Screams," to provide a suspenseful collection "made for sharing—and scaring."
Where to Watch and Stream Ivan Tsarevitch and the Changing Princess Free Online

Cast: Olivia Brunaux Isabelle Guiard Marine Griset Julien Béramis Yves Barsacq. Four tales about princesses and adventurers around the world: The Mistress of Monsters, The Wizard Student, The Ship's Boy and His Cat, and Ivan Tsarevitch and his changeable princess. Is Ivan Tsarevitch and the Changing Princess on Netflix?
Canceled by Prime: All the shows ditched by Amazon in 2022

While the executives at Prime Video haven't been as trigger happy as their counterparts at Netflix and HBO in terms of canceling shows, they have sent a few packing during 2022. Given Amazon's size, as it's currently worth over $1.3 trillion, made $470 billion in 2021 and employs over 1.6...
