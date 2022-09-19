Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Discovers Her Chicken Fingers Were Actually Deep-Fried Paper in Viral TikTok
There are fewer things more disappointing than sitting down to chow down on a meal you've been waiting to feast on, only to take a bite and realize that there's something very off about your food. Sometimes, it's a pretty innocuous issue. Maybe the protein in your meal is a...
Restaurant Closes Doors Early After 'Rude' Customers Cause 'Day From Hell'
The restaurant owner told Newsweek he noticed his staff was overwhelmed and tired from "being treated like machines instead of people."
Woman Stunned to Find She Was Served Fried Paper Instead of Chicken
"That's them plant based strips," one commenter joked after the woman revealed the foreign object in her order on TikTok.
My Foolproof Cleaning Strategy Comes From an Annoying Restaurant Saying
When I was a teenager, I started waiting tables at Pizza Hut and didn’t leave food service until after college. I switched from Pizza Hut to Lone Star Steakhouse, to a delightful spot called Pizza Capri in Chicago, then became a pastry chef at the short-lived Chicago location of Eatzi’s Market and Bakery. And throughout my food service industry jobs, I heard one phrase over and over. If you’re a food service employee, you probably already know what it is: “If there’s time to lean, there’s time to clean.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Disney World fans complain of $625 bills for meals at Victoria & Albert's restaurant
Disney World's Victoria & Albert's restaurant has significantly hiked prices since reopening in July. The tasting menu at the restaurant's Chef's Table experience costs $425, plus $200 for wine. Disney is facing criticism over how much it charges people to eat at the restaurant. Disney World's Victoria & Albert's restaurant...
9 best gas barbecues for upgrading your grilling game
Of all the seasonal afflictions that come in the warmer months, from hay fever to heat rash, there’s almost nothing worse than barbecue envy. That feeling you get when the smoke and aromas of someone else’s back garden feast drift over into your domain, leaving you hungry and wishing you’d taken better care of your broiler over the winter months. However, with a range of new grills on the market for 2022, there are plenty of options out there if you relish the simple, controllable cookery that gas grills offer, so you’re never in danger of burning your grub.Gas models...
Jeff Mauro's Top Tip For Game Day Cooking - Exclusive
Food Network's Jeff Mauro is known for his love of sandwiches (he is the sandwich king, after all) and, in general, food that's going to be great on a game day. Think cheesesteaks, pizza, and wings — and if you're lucky enough to get an invite to Mauro's house on an upcoming game day, those are just the kinds of things you can expect him to be serving. As Jeff Mauro told Mashed in an exclusive interview, he's usually working up "a lot of meat, a lot of cheese, a lot of bread, a lot of salt, a lot of beer — all the things you love."
How To Shop For Tortilla Chips Like A Mexican Chef
If you spot perfectly golden tortilla chips in a clear bag with no brand name, you know you’ve found what you're looking for.
Comments / 0