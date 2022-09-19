Clerk Hanlon is pleased to announce that Professor Richard Veit will be the featured speaker at the County Clerk’s 27th Annual Archives and History Day on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Brookdale Community College. Dr. Veit’s Keynote Address, “Hidden in Plain Sight: Reinterpreting Marlpit Hall, a Monument to Monmouth County History” delves into his work at one of Monmouth County’s most treasured historical properties and its storied, if not dark, past, and its impacts on Monmouth County’s history and identity.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO