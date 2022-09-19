Read full article on original website
Related
Deontay Wilder will ‘make Anthony Joshua pay’ for wasting his time, says American’s coach
Anthony Joshua will ‘pay’ for ‘wasting’ Deontay Wilder’s time in past fight negotiations if the heavyweights ever square off, the American’s coach has said.Joshua and Wilder have long been linked to one another, but a clash between the Briton and the “Bronze Bomber” has never come to fruition.Wilder, 36, is set to face Robert Helenius next month in his first bout since last October, when he was stopped by Tyson Fury for the second fight in a row to round out their trilogy. Meanwhile, Joshua is in talks to take on compatriot Fury before the end of the year...
Boxing Scene
Canelo: Canelo: I See Benavidez's Dad Talking A Lot Of Sh!t; Look What He’s Accomplished – Nothing
LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez belittled David Benavidez’s resume early Sunday morning following another victory over a dangerous world champion. The Mexican legend seemingly took offense during his post-fight press conference to questions about boxing Benavidez next if Gilberto Ramirez upsets Dmitry Bivol on November 5. Alvarez has repeatedly stated that he wants his countryman to beat Bivol, which would cost the four-division champion his own opportunity to avenge his 12-round, unanimous-decision defeat to Bivol on May 7 at T-Mobile Arena.
Floyd Mayweather vs Deji: Boxing icon confirms exhibition fight with YouTuber
Floyd Mayweather has confirmed that he will box YouTube star Deji Olatunji next, after fighting Mikuru Asakura this weekend.Former multiple-weight world champion Mayweather retired as a professional boxer in 2017 after stopping former UFC title holder Conor McGregor to improve his record to 50-0. Since then, the American has beaten kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa via TKO and gone the distance with YouTuber Logan Paul and boxer Don Moore in exhibition bouts.Mayweather, 45, is set to box Mikuru Asakura in the mixed martial artist’s native Japan this Saturday (24 September), and he told the Daily Mail on Wednesday (21 September)...
BoxingNews24.com
Andre Ward reacts to Hearn saying Usyk won’t lose a round to Wilder
By Charles Brun: Andre Ward disagrees with promoter Eddie Hearn’s recent comment that the ‘Bronze Bomber’ Deontay Wilder wouldn’t lose a round against IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Ward says Wilder’s right hand will find its mark on Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) at some point in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'It's wholly true': Deontay Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel admits he avoided a 'big' offer from Eddie Hearn for a showdown with Anthony Joshua because of his fight with Robert Helenius... with Brit now in talks to face Tyson Fury instead
Shelly Finkel, manager of Deontay Wilder, has responded to Eddie Hearn's claims that he ignored the offer of a fight against Anthony Joshua. Finkel admitted that he ignored Hearn's approach to organise a mouth-watering clash between Wilder and Joshua, instead choosing to focus on the American's upcoming fight with Finland's Robert Helenius.
BoxingNews24.com
Lomachenko thinks Golovkin had “health” problem for Canelo fight
By Craig Daly: Vasyl Lomachenko suspects that Gennadiy Golovkin fought Canelo Alvarez with a “health” problem with his right hand last Saturday night because he ONLY used his left hand throughout the 12-round bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. To be sure, the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-2-1,...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius – Video Preview & Prediction
By Geoffrey Ciani: Coming up on October 15th, in a bout that will be televised on Fox PPV, heavyweight contender Robert Helenius will square off against former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. This is an especially interesting match-up at this particular point in time. You have Wilder coming off his...
BoxingNews24.com
Ellerbe & Hearn trade trash talk over Canelo – Golovkin II pay-per-view numbers
By Dan Ambrose: Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe and Eddie Hearn went back and forth on social media today over the pay-per-view numbers for last weekend’s trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin. Ellerbe did a bit of gloating after industry insider Dan Rafael reported that the Canelo...
RELATED PEOPLE
BoxingNews24.com
Abel Sanchez says David Benavidez beats Canelo Alvarez
By Sean Jones: Trainer Abel Sanchez puts David Benavidez in the rare category of a fighter that can beat Canelo Alvarez. Sanchez says Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) and his dad Jose Benavidez Sr, need to stop pressuring Canelo for a fight because he’s in a position where he can fight anybody right now and make good money.
BoxingNews24.com
Maxi Hughes faces Kid Galahad LIVE on DAZN this Saturday
Maxi Hughes has told Kid Galahad to prepare for life after boxing as he defends his IBO World Lightweight title at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on Saturday night, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand). TICKETS ARE ON SALE FROM THE MOTORPOINT ARENA WEBSITE. Hughes (25-2-2, 5...
EXCLUSIVE: Joseph Parker explains how joining forces with Tyson Fury has made him 'more confident than ever' as he details speaking to the Gypsy King about mental health having struggled himself after becoming world champion in 2016
Joseph Parker heads into this weekend's enticing heavyweight clash against Joe Joyce feeling more confident than he ever has - and the former champion credits much of that to Tyson Fury. After falling to back-to-back defeats to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in 2018, Parker has rebuilt by claiming six...
Boxing Scene
Hearn on Canelo: Bivol is The Target, Obviously He'll Want To Avenge That Defeat
Eddie Hearn, who works on a fight by fight basis with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, says the Mexican star will be looking for a rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Back in May, Canelo suffered his first defeat since 2013 when he was outboxed over twelve rounds by Bivol.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Bob Arum: We Don't Think Hearn Wants Fury-Joshua, Knows Fury Will Knock Joshua Out
NEWARK, New Jersey – Bob Arum doesn’t get the sense Eddie Hearn genuinely wants Anthony Joshua to fight Tyson Fury next. Representatives for Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions have discussed at length Fury defending his WBC heavyweight title against Joshua on December 3 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Warren revealed recently that if their complicated deal isn’t completed by the end of this week that he and Arum – whose company Top Rank Inc., co-promotes Fury – will move on to another opponent for their franchise fighter.
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren Says He Needs an Answer on Fury-Joshua By 'End of this Week'
The clock for a showdown between WBC heavyweight titlist Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is ticking fast. According to Fury’s British promoter Frank Warren of Queensberry Promotions, he needs Joshua’s team to provide a response by “the end of this week.” Joshua is backed by Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing and 258 MGT.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul Alleges Judge Glenn Feldman "Clearly... Getting Paid Money By Matchroom Boxing"
It is safe to say that boxing judge Glenn Feldman will never work a Most Valuable Promotions event. Following his latest comments, MVP co-founder Jake Paul will likely never again do business with Matchroom Boxing—except perhaps in a court of law. The outspoken content creator, boxing manager and aspiring...
Comments / 0