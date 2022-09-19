Anthony Joshua will ‘pay’ for ‘wasting’ Deontay Wilder’s time in past fight negotiations if the heavyweights ever square off, the American’s coach has said.Joshua and Wilder have long been linked to one another, but a clash between the Briton and the “Bronze Bomber” has never come to fruition.Wilder, 36, is set to face Robert Helenius next month in his first bout since last October, when he was stopped by Tyson Fury for the second fight in a row to round out their trilogy. Meanwhile, Joshua is in talks to take on compatriot Fury before the end of the year...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO