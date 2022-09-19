Read full article on original website
Related
High school football schedules for KC teams in Missouri and Kansas this week? Got ‘em
Here is the schedule of high school football games for this week in the Kansas City area of Kansas and Missouri.
Former Missouri Football Player Fired by St. Louis News Station After Explicit Tirade at Co-Host
Former player Vic Faust, who became a local news anchor, repeatedly berated radio show co-host Crystal Cooper, using sexist language off-air A former University of Missouri football player was fired from his job as a television news anchor in St. Louis after reports emerged of him berating a co-host on his local morning radio show. On Thursday, St. Louis-area Fox 2 KLPR station general manager Kurt Krueger confirmed to PEOPLE that Vic Faust is no longer with the news station, though he declined to comment further, citing company...
Comments / 0