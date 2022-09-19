ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
People

Former Missouri Football Player Fired by St. Louis News Station After Explicit Tirade at Co-Host

Former player Vic Faust, who became a local news anchor, repeatedly berated radio show co-host Crystal Cooper, using sexist language off-air A former University of Missouri football player was fired from his job as a television news anchor in St. Louis after reports emerged of him berating a co-host on his local morning radio show. On Thursday, St. Louis-area Fox 2 KLPR station general manager Kurt Krueger confirmed to PEOPLE that Vic Faust is no longer with the news station, though he declined to comment further, citing company...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy