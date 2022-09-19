Read full article on original website
Legendary NFL quarterback Eli Manning puts on disguise and tries out undercover for Penn State in hilarious bit
Using the the moniker "Chad Powers" – Manning donned a wig, a fake mustache, and prosthetics to try out for Penn State.
Eli Manning tries out for Penn State quarterback spot in hilarious undercover video... as former Super Bowl champion dons wig and make-up to fool unsuspecting students and coaches (but they aren't impressed with his 40-yard dash time!)
Eli Manning may have retired in 2020, but with the help of a disguise - and a ridiculous alias - the New York Giants legend was able to roll back the years and fight for a walk-on spot at Penn State as seen in a new video. The hilarious stunt,...
NBC Sports
Former Pro Bowl DE joining Ravens ahead of Patriots matchup
The New England Patriots' offensive line may have to deal with another talented pass rusher this Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Free-agent defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul told CBS Sports' Josina Anderson he's signing with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday ahead of their Week 3 matchup with the Patriots. Pierre-Paul and linebacker...
Eli Manning tries out for college football team while disguised as ‘Chad Powers’: ‘Absolute gold’
Eli Manning has amused fans by going undercover to try out for a college football program, with the football star nearly offered a place on the team.Manning, 41, became homeschooled “Chad Powers” in the latest episode of his ESPN+ show Eli’s Places, which saw him try out for Penn State University’s football program as a walk-on.To ensure that the players and coaches wouldn’t recognise the two-time Super Bowl champion, the former Giants quarterback underwent a physical transformation complete with facial prosthetics and a wig.Manning then made his way into the stadium where tryouts were taking place, where he confirmed...
Cowboys and Giants renew NFC East rivalry on Monday night
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are going to renew their NFC East rivalry on Monday night, —and this one might be an indication of whether the times are changing. The Cowboys, the defending division champions, have owned the Giants the last five years. The teams have played 10 times and Dallas has won nine. This season has gotten off to an interesting start, though. Dallas has split two games and saw quarterback Dak Prescott undergo thumb surgery after the season opener. How long the star quarterback will be sidelined is uncertain, but Cooper Rush will be running the offense against the surprising Giants. New York, which won four games last year, is halfway to that total after knocking off Tennessee and Carolina in Brian Daboll’s first two games as coach. Beating Dallas in a nationally televised game would be another step toward respectability after five straight losing seasons.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s stern Lamar Jackson message will quiet Ravens star’s critics
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick certainly seems to be a fan of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. In the leadup to the 2018 NFL Draft, questions surrounded Jackson on whether or not he’d be strong enough of a passer in the pocket to succeed in the NFL. Ahead of the Patriots’ Week 3 matchup with the Ravens, Belichick believes Jackson has done more than enough to prove he can throw in the pocket.
NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson
Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Lamar Jackson Very Clear
Bill Belichick is a big Lamar Jackson fan. The head coach of the New England Patriots was asked about Jackson's pre-draft concerns and if he's answered them thus far and he didn't hesitate to say "yes" in his answer. “Without a doubt. He’s the type of player that’s an MVP...
Julian Edelman takes offense to mention of potential Eagles dynasty
BOSTON -- Julian Edelman knows what a dynasty is. More than most.And though Edelman isn't contributing to any dynasties on the field right now, he's still out there defending the sanctity of the word "dynasty."Edelman showed that in the opening moments of Tuesday's episode of "Inside The NFL" on Paramount+. Off the top of the show, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin got awfully excited about the Philadelphia Eagles."If this team puts the right hand under center and the right hand on the steering wheel -- coach and quarterback -- then this team can seriously be considered a dynasty moving forward,"...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes explains why he attends KC area high school football games
The Chiefs quarterback has been spotted at area high school football games.
LeSean McCoy has spoken: 'It's over for Bill Belichick'
Former Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy made a declaration in the past week. He thinks the same thing many in western New York probably do. McCoy appeared as an analyst on the FOX Sports show SPEAK. The Week 1 matchup between Buffalo’s AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots, came up.
Julian Edelman recounts Kobe Bryant speaking to Patriots: ‘You could just tell that guy was a fierce f—–g winner’
During a recent podcast, former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman recalled that a Kobe Bryant talk to his team showed off the ferocious will to win that helped define the basketball icon. Edelman spoke with co-host Sam Morril during their “Games With Names” podcast and recounted Bryant’s talk...
NBA・
Lamar Jackson details hilarious pre-draft visit with Bill Belichick
There’s more than meets the eye with New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. The sleeveless hoodie, sideline frowns and no-nonsense approach in most dealings with the media give off the impression that Belichick has no sense of humor. Well, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson can confirm that isn’t the...
Tebow Addresses If He Thinks Urban Meyer Will Coach Again
The Florida legend was asked if he thinks his former coach will return to the sideline.
NBC Sports
Eli Manning tries out for Penn State under ‘Chad Powers’ name
Eli Manning is going back to school … kind of. The two-time Super Bowl champion went undercover as walk-on “Chad Powers” for the Penn State football program. His tryout was shown on an episode of ESPN’s “Eli Places,” and it featured plenty of hilarious moments.
Eli Manning channels ‘Chad Powers’ again in bit with Peyton Manning, James Franklin
Eli Manning recently pranked the Penn State football team by showing up as a “walk-on” and trying out. However, Manning was dressed as ‘Chad Powers,’ a made-up person with a completely different look. Manning channeled his inner ‘Chad Powers” once again in a recent bit with Peyton Manning.
saturdaytradition.com
Eli Manning discusses 'Chad Powers' moniker on The Tonight Show
Eli Manning appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and discussed his “Chad Powers” alter ego. The “Chad Powers” character was used on the show “Eli’s Places.” Manning’s ESPN Plus show is based around Manning travelling around the country and diving into different parts of football. On the latest episode, Manning decided to travel to Penn State to try out as a walk-on player.
