EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are going to renew their NFC East rivalry on Monday night, —and this one might be an indication of whether the times are changing. The Cowboys, the defending division champions, have owned the Giants the last five years. The teams have played 10 times and Dallas has won nine. This season has gotten off to an interesting start, though. Dallas has split two games and saw quarterback Dak Prescott undergo thumb surgery after the season opener. How long the star quarterback will be sidelined is uncertain, but Cooper Rush will be running the offense against the surprising Giants. New York, which won four games last year, is halfway to that total after knocking off Tennessee and Carolina in Brian Daboll’s first two games as coach. Beating Dallas in a nationally televised game would be another step toward respectability after five straight losing seasons.

DALLAS, TX ・ 26 MINUTES AGO