trempcountytimes.com
Norse lose close match to Lancers
After splitting close second and third sets, the Whitehall volleyball team lost the fourth to drop its match against Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3-1 last week Tuesday. The match was Whitehall’s first home competition of the season and they held tight with a team that regularly finishes near the top of the Dairyland Conference standings, but couldn’t pull out the win.
Young Arcadia team falls to strong Westby squad
The Arcadia High School football team knew from its first practice that this season was going to be more about development and growth than stacking up wins and big plays. It was obvious in a 40-0 loss at the hands of Westby last Friday that the host Norsemen featured a much more experienced group. The loss, though, is something Arcadia can point back to when teaching its young players, according to coach Derek Updike.
Red Hawk football claims second straight conference win
The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School football program has claimed its second win in as many weeks, scoring 104 points over the span of their first two victories of 2022. The Red Hawks (2-3 overall, 2-1 Coulee Conference) trampled Viroqua 52-7 on the road on Friday, following up a 52-28 triumph over Black River Falls last week. Coach Paul Anderson’s squad will hope to make it three wins in a row this week with a visit from West Salem, a program tied for the Coulee Conference lead at 3-0 this season.
I/G losing streak ends with win over E-S
A 17-game losing streak is over after the Independence/Gilmanton football team won its homecoming game over Eleva-Strum on Friday. The Indees took an early lead then responded to every Cardinal score after as they held on for a 19-12 win.It was the first win for the program since a 22-0 victory over Eleva-Strum on Oct. 2, 2020.
