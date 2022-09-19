The Arcadia High School football team knew from its first practice that this season was going to be more about development and growth than stacking up wins and big plays. It was obvious in a 40-0 loss at the hands of Westby last Friday that the host Norsemen featured a much more experienced group. The loss, though, is something Arcadia can point back to when teaching its young players, according to coach Derek Updike.

ARCADIA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO