Whitehall city council hears update on Larson Park project
The Whitehall city council heard an update on fundraising efforts for improvements to be made at Col. Larson Park. Project organizer Chasity Huismann has set up a Facebook page with information on the renovation project. Current donations total roughly $1,300, set aside in a specific account administered by the city council. Expenses for the project will be reimbursed by the fund based on receipts.
Young Arcadia team falls to strong Westby squad
The Arcadia High School football team knew from its first practice that this season was going to be more about development and growth than stacking up wins and big plays. It was obvious in a 40-0 loss at the hands of Westby last Friday that the host Norsemen featured a much more experienced group. The loss, though, is something Arcadia can point back to when teaching its young players, according to coach Derek Updike.
Independence school seeks new CTE coordinator
The Independence School District is looking for a career and technical education (CTE) coordinator to run the district’s Youth Apprenticeship Program after staffing shifts at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau meant that district could no longer offer services to schools in the Trempealeau Valley Consortium. Amy McCutchen served as the youth apprenticeship coordinator...
I/G losing streak ends with win over E-S
A 17-game losing streak is over after the Independence/Gilmanton football team won its homecoming game over Eleva-Strum on Friday. The Indees took an early lead then responded to every Cardinal score after as they held on for a 19-12 win.It was the first win for the program since a 22-0 victory over Eleva-Strum on Oct. 2, 2020.
