Young Arcadia team falls to strong Westby squad
The Arcadia High School football team knew from its first practice that this season was going to be more about development and growth than stacking up wins and big plays. It was obvious in a 40-0 loss at the hands of Westby last Friday that the host Norsemen featured a much more experienced group. The loss, though, is something Arcadia can point back to when teaching its young players, according to coach Derek Updike.
Whitehall city council hears update on Larson Park project
The Whitehall city council heard an update on fundraising efforts for improvements to be made at Col. Larson Park. Project organizer Chasity Huismann has set up a Facebook page with information on the renovation project. Current donations total roughly $1,300, set aside in a specific account administered by the city council. Expenses for the project will be reimbursed by the fund based on receipts.
Red Hawk football claims second straight conference win
The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School football program has claimed its second win in as many weeks, scoring 104 points over the span of their first two victories of 2022. The Red Hawks (2-3 overall, 2-1 Coulee Conference) trampled Viroqua 52-7 on the road on Friday, following up a 52-28 triumph over Black River Falls last week. Coach Paul Anderson’s squad will hope to make it three wins in a row this week with a visit from West Salem, a program tied for the Coulee Conference lead at 3-0 this season.
Independence school seeks new CTE coordinator
The Independence School District is looking for a career and technical education (CTE) coordinator to run the district’s Youth Apprenticeship Program after staffing shifts at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau meant that district could no longer offer services to schools in the Trempealeau Valley Consortium. Amy McCutchen served as the youth apprenticeship coordinator...
I/G losing streak ends with win over E-S
A 17-game losing streak is over after the Independence/Gilmanton football team won its homecoming game over Eleva-Strum on Friday. The Indees took an early lead then responded to every Cardinal score after as they held on for a 19-12 win.It was the first win for the program since a 22-0 victory over Eleva-Strum on Oct. 2, 2020.
