It was a trip of a lifetime for a group of Hawaii educators and teachers-in-training. And Communication Professor Eva Washburn-Repollo, Ph.D. was overjoyed to be their guide. Over the summer, Washburn-Repollo led participants of her Cebuano Language and Culture Program on a six-week adventure to the Philippines, offering them an immersive experience designed to broaden their perspectives and understanding of the country’s diverse languages and rich cultures.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 23 HOURS AGO