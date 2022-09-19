Read full article on original website
petpress.net
10 Friendliest Dog Breeds: Cute And Friendly Dogs for Everyone
Dogs are some of the most popular pets in the world. There are many different breeds of dogs, and each one has its own personality and set of characteristics. Some people prefer energetic dogs that love to play fetch, while others might prefer a cuddly dog that loves to relax on the couch.
Listen to Rescue Dog's Heartbreaking Cries at Shelter: 'She Needs Out'
A rescue dog's heartbreaking cries after arriving at a shelter has moved people to tears, as workers pleaded for help to find her a home. Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary, based in Ontario, Canada, shared a video to their TikTok page, @dogtalesrescue, of Nellie on Tuesday. She arrived at the...
What dogs actually dream about and more fun facts about dog dreams, according to pet behavior experts
Dogs have dreams about normal things from their life — like playtime and baths. But dogs can also have nightmares, but you shouldn't wake them even if they seem distressed. Small dogs dream more frequently than large dogs, but large dogs have longer dreams. Like humans, dogs make all...
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue’s heartache as no one wants to adopt this heartbroken cat (VIDEO)
This gorgeous tuxedo kitty might have been through a lot, but it only added to her intelligence and resilience. RSPCA East Londonis looking for a special home for this unique rescue cat with striking eyes and describes their heartbreak as she is left waiting for months without a single adoption application.
lovemeow.com
Cat Taken into a Rescue for Help, a Few Days Later She Brings 6 Kittens into the World
A cat arrived at a rescue for help. A few days later, she brought six kittens into the world. Best Friends Felines, a cat rescue in Brisbane, AU, was contacted by a member of the public who needed assistance with her pregnant cat. The rescue agreed to take her into their Last Litter Program, help raise the kittens and find them homes.
thecheyennepost.com
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) - Adoptable Pets - September 8, 2022
Rocky is a senior boy looking for 1 thing in life: a comfy lap to lay on. His foster home says that he was a little shy at first but was stealing laps left and right after a few hours. He is a sweetheart and like a lot of Chihuahuas he can be a little skittish and prefers you get down on his level to pick him up rather than tower over him. Rocky ignores the two cats in his foster home and does well with the two small dogs. He does growl at the big dog and isn't interested in being friends, but they can coexist. He's great in the car and great on a leash!
ohmymag.co.uk
This heartbroken dog saw her friend starve to death and managed to find a happy ending
This pup was the lucky one of two dogsfound suffering in filthy conditions. Unlike her canine companion who starved to death right in front of her, Bessie survived and was able to overcome her trauma. A new dog now, she is happy in a wonderful home with loving owners. Rescued...
14 pet products Select staffers' dogs and cats love
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Pets: They’re our furry babies, our cuddly best friends — and our homes wouldn’t be the same without them. So just as we’d do for any family member, a lot of thought goes into what we buy for our dogs and cats, from food with the right ingredients to safe, durable toys to carriers with the necessary visibility and comfort.
Cat Steps In to 'Protect' Golden Retriever From Big Feline in Cute Video
Viewers loved the way the dog's tail began to wag when the small cat came between him and the other feline.
marthastewart.com
7 Common Things That Actually Scare Your Pets, According to Veterinarians
From treats and daily walks to belly rubs and playtime, many pet owners go out of their way to ensure their four-legged friends are living their very best lives. Since you want your pet to be happy, it can be disheartening when they feel scared or appear anxious—but knowing the warning signs, which indicate that your companion has been triggered by something, is half the battle. "Pets show fear in a variety of ways," says Dr. Carly Fox, a senior veterinarian at Schwarzman Animal Medical Center. "The most common signs include a crouched posture, trembling, an arched back, and pinned back ears."
katzenworld.co.uk
Why do Cats try to Cover Their Food?
Some cats will scrape around their food and water bowls using the same action that is normally associated with toilet habits in the litter tray. There are a number of theories on this behaviour. One suggests that the cat, not wishing to consume the whole contents of his bowl, is attempting to cover it to return to it at a later time. Another theory suggests that the cat is not finding the smell of the food particularly appealing and the covering is an attempt to cleanse the area and remove the offensive contents.
katzenworld.co.uk
Experts Urge Pet Owners to Start Preparing Their Furry Friends for Bonfire Night
Vet charity warn fearful pets face fireworks misery. As Bonfire Night approaches, pet owners may find themselves more stressed than excited by the prospect. Vet charity PDSA is urging owners to take preventive action – especially those who took on a pet during the pandemic – in a bid to reduce the extreme distress and suffering that fireworks can cause for many of our four-legged friends.
lovemeow.com
Cat Warms Up to a Dog When She Realizes They Can Co-parent Her Kittens Together
A cat warmed up to a dog when she realized they could co-parent her kittens together. A one-year-old cat was brought into an animal shelter along with her six kittens. Laura, a foster volunteer, welcomed the feline family into her care, so the mother cat could start healing and have a comfy place to raise her litter.
katzenworld.co.uk
Cat Collars 101: How To Train Your Pet To Wear One
When talking about collars, many pet owners associate them with dogs and rarely with cats. But in reality, pet collars are also useful for cats, regardless if you have an outdoor or indoor cat. Besides microchipping or using a GPS tracker, cat collars are a perfect way to help you identify your cat in case they go missing. You can place your contact details in your cat’s collar so anyone can contact you easily if they find or locate your cat.
getnews.info
Finest Pet Wipes for Dogs and Cats To Keep Them Clean and Fresh
Vietdai offers a range of pet wipes suitable for cats and dogs. All products are pet-friendly and can be used on a daily basis. Having pets is not enough, it becomes the responsibility of the owner to ensure that the furry friends are fresh and clean all the time. This is necessary for their good health and overall well-being. To help pet owners, top-quality pet wipes for dogs and cat bath wipes are available so that the pet can stay fresh all the time.
Pets left in limbo as Australian owners get cold feet
SYDNEY, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Australian animal shelters are overflowing, and the wait to return animals can be as long as eight months as pet owners return to work and face rising costs.
lovemeow.com
Feral Kitten Flourishes into Happy Couch Cat When She Finds Someone to Trust
A feral kitten flourished into a happy couch cat when she found someone to trust. A tiny 5-week-old kitten was found wandering the streets as an orphan all alone. She had an upper respiratory infection, an upset stomach and was very timid. A good Samaritan spotted the kitten in poor...
DIY Photography
A pair of “headless” cats wins 2022 Comedy Pet Photo Awards
It’s that time of the year again: some of my favorite photography contests are announcing the winners. The Comedy Pet Photo Awards is one of them, and the 2022 winners have just been revealed. This year’s winner is Kenichi Morinaga with his photo of two cats sitting on a...
