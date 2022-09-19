Playing for the fifth time in nine days, the Salem Girls Soccer team traveled to Carrollton for an EBC match against the Warriors. The Lady Quakers came away 9-1 winners to improve to 3-0 in the EBC. Scoring on the night were Rylee Hutton with 4 goals, Mikaylynn Murphy with 2 goals and Abbie Davidson, Karlie Sampson and Ilani Jones Wallace all with 1 goal each. Providing assists on the night were Hutton with 2 and Davidson, Murphy and Hanna Gaither with 1 each. Kaylee Carlisle had two saves in goal as the defense played a great game keeping Carrollton in their half of the field most of the night.

CARROLLTON, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO