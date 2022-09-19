Read full article on original website
Volleyball coach and players are featured guests for the Optimists
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s guests Wednesday were Katie DeHoff, Social Studies Teacher and Head Volleyball Coach at Junction City High School; Armani Coleman, JCHS junior and Macie Muto, JCHS senior. DeHoff explained that she student taught at JCHS, graduated from Kansas State University, and has taught students about...
wmhweb.com
Wayne Memorial Names WCHS Varsity Football Players of the Week
Wayne Memorial Hospital is proud to announce its latest Wayne County High School Varsity Football Players of the Week. Matthew Fuller left, was selected as the Offensive Player of the Week. He rushed for 203 yards and three touchdowns. Tavion Wallace, right, was named Defensive Player of the Week. He had seven tackles, three of which were tackles for a loss. Congratulations to both players on these awards for their performances in the team’s 28-7 win over Statesboro High School. The Wayne County Yellow Jackets are now 3-1 for the season.
Kearney Hub
Track coaching trio to enter KHS Hall of Fame
KEARNEY – The coaching triumvirate that lead Kearney High to unprecedented and legendary success in high school track will be inducted into the Bearcat Hall of Fame. Head coach Roger Mathiesen and assistant coaches Steve Larson and Craig Lathrop will be honored at halftime of Friday night’s football game with North Platte.
Prep Sports Notebook: SJO golf, soccer, & volleyball post wins on Tuesday
St. Joseph-Ogden's Ashten Cafarelli and Jacob Kern were individual medalists at the Illini Prairie Conference golf tournament on Tuesday. Cafarelli shot a 77 for a 5th place overall finish, and Kern turned in his scorecard with 81 strokes to finish 10th. The Spartan golf team finished in third place by...
salemathletics.org
Salem Girls Soccer 9, Carrollton Warriors 1
Playing for the fifth time in nine days, the Salem Girls Soccer team traveled to Carrollton for an EBC match against the Warriors. The Lady Quakers came away 9-1 winners to improve to 3-0 in the EBC. Scoring on the night were Rylee Hutton with 4 goals, Mikaylynn Murphy with 2 goals and Abbie Davidson, Karlie Sampson and Ilani Jones Wallace all with 1 goal each. Providing assists on the night were Hutton with 2 and Davidson, Murphy and Hanna Gaither with 1 each. Kaylee Carlisle had two saves in goal as the defense played a great game keeping Carrollton in their half of the field most of the night.
Marist, Thurston girls soccer teams off to strong starts, with championship hopes
The high school girls soccer season is into its third week and several local teams have gotten off to impressive starts. Marist is 5-1 and ranked No. 1 in the Class 4A coaches poll, while Sheldon has cracked the 6A poll and both Thurston and North Eugene are ranked in the 5A top-10. Central Linn is off to a 5-0 start and the Cobras recently made their first appearance in the 3A/2A/1A poll.
