The city says it makes sense for a world-class research center to be based in what's become a leading microchip economy.Hillsboro plans to build Oregon's first Semiconductor Center of Innovation Excellence, using funds secured through a Business Oregon planning grant. The announcement from the city says that it will work with partners like Oregon State University, Intel and the Oregon Business Council, to establish the center and the programs it will offer. City officials say it makes a lot of sense for such a center to be built in Hillsboro, since it's already the heart of Oregon's Silicon...

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO