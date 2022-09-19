Read full article on original website
Related
thelundreport.org
Vancouver Mental Health Facility Looks To Ease Overcrowding
Washington officials want to fill more beds at the state’s two psychiatric hospitals with patients in the criminal justice system. And to make room, state officials are building a 48-bed facility in Vancouver for people who have been civilly committed. More beds outside the hospitals would open up more bed space inside, said Tyler Hemstreet, a spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services.
kykn.com
Chemeketa Community College Offers Free Commercial Driving License Trainings
Salem, Ore., September 15, 2022 — Chemeketa Community College, in partnership with Willamette Workforce Partnership and Worksource Oregon, will offer free Commercial Driving License (CDL), or truck driving training for thirty candidates for the next ten months. The training primarily takes place on the Chemeketa Salem campus at 4000 Lancaster Drive NE in Salem and with some classes on the Yamhill Valley campus at 288 NE Norton Lane in McMinnville.
thelundreport.org
OSHA Cites Oregon State Hospital $54,180 For Violations
Regulators cited Oregon State Hospital for failure to investigate an estimated 78% of worker injuries tied to violence, slapping the state-run psychiatric facility with a $54,180 fine. Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division regulators issued the citation and notification of penalty to the hospital on Sept. 16, though hospital officials...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Public Schools Increases Head Start To A Full Day But Decreases The Number Of Students Served
In order to accommodate families’ desires for full-day care, Oregon’s largest school district switched more than 400 part-time Head Start spots to full-time status this fall, reducing the number of seats. According to Portland Public Schools Head Start Director Robert Cantwell, 70% of the 648 full-day Head Start...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘We have a tricycle with flat tires’: Local leaders express frustration with Portland’s homeless issue
The crisis of homelessness in Portland is the talk of Oregon's Governor's race, the election around Portland's form of government, and on top of the mind of voters. KOIN 6 News is taking an in-depth look at what factors lead people into homelessness and what prevents them from leaving.
‘I was dying’: 26-year-old woman describes being homeless and addicted to drugs before finally getting treatment
PORTLAND, Ore. — About 20 people lined up outside Fora Health, a Southeast Portland detox center, early Tuesday morning. Each person suffers from addiction and many of them are homeless. They waited in line hoping there would be a bed for them. After about thirty minutes, a couple walked...
‘Humanitarian crisis’: Neighbors concerned Portland church is allowing homeless encampment to grow
Following concerns in a southeast Portland neighborhood that a nearby church's services to the homeless in the area may have impacted a growing encampment, the church is now speaking out.
portlandobserver.com
Rent Cap Increase for Oregon Renters
According to State officials the 2023 rent cap in Oregon will be 14.6%.The news comes as statewide evictions are increasing and the pandemic tenant protections are coming to an end on September 30. Rent in the coming year for a $2,000-per-month unit may be increased by $292 monthly under the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWEEK
Rene Gonzalez Faces $77,000 Penalty From City Elections Program for Accepting Deeply Discounted Office Space Downtown
The city of Portland’s Small Donors Elections program proposes to penalize City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez for accepting heavily discounted office space downtown from Schnitzer Properties Management and failing to report the discount as a contribution. On Sept. 20, the program’s director, Susan Mottet, issued a penalty notice against...
Mexican-owned bakery celebrates 20 years in business in South Salem
SALEM, Ore. — At only 18-years-old, Emilio Villarreal migrated from Jalisco, Mexico to the United State in 1973 searching for his American dream. And while moving to a foreign country was full of unknowns — Villarreal was certain of one thing — how to bake Mexican bread.
Hillsboro to build Oregon's first microchip 'innovation center'
The city says it makes sense for a world-class research center to be based in what's become a leading microchip economy.Hillsboro plans to build Oregon's first Semiconductor Center of Innovation Excellence, using funds secured through a Business Oregon planning grant. The announcement from the city says that it will work with partners like Oregon State University, Intel and the Oregon Business Council, to establish the center and the programs it will offer. City officials say it makes a lot of sense for such a center to be built in Hillsboro, since it's already the heart of Oregon's Silicon...
iheart.com
Oregon Humane Society Receives 125 Dogs, Cats & Kittens
Oregon Humane Society’s Portland and Salem Campuses were involved in two separate rescues in the past week. First, at the request of Oakridge Police, OHS assisted with a situation involving an overwhelmed breeder. Four OHS transport vehicles traveled to the area to bring 38 Alaskan Malamutes back to the Portland Campus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Laurelhurst neighbors say trees pose ‘significant threat’ to homeless
Just weeks after a class action suit was filed against the City of Portland, citing homeless encampments blocking sidewalks for those with mobility challenges, the same attorney is also representing people in the Laurelhurst community about camps in their neighborhood.
Sandy area church to host free dental clinic
Seventh-day Adventists, dental professionals come together to provide services on Sunday, Oct. 2In an effort to promote proactive dental care — and make it accessible — the Sandy Seventh-day Adventist Church once again will facilitate its annual free dental clinic. A team of church volunteers and medical professionals will host the clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the church, 18575 S.E. Langensand Road. Those in need of care from the areas of Sandy, the Mount Hood communities, Boring, Eagle Creek and Estacada are welcome to attend. "I think this is especially important because, with...
The Portland Mercury
A Tenant Enrolled in a City Affordable Housing Program Just Received a 50 Percent Rent Increase. How is That Possible?
When a new company purchased the Prescott apartment complex in Portland’s Overlook neighborhood in 2021, tenant Kelsey Schreiner expected to get a rent increase. “The previous owner didn’t increase it often, so I figured we’d maybe get a five percent rent hike—something like that,” said Schreiner, who lives in a two-bedroom apartment with her four-year-old daughter.
With few flu cases in past 2 years, immune systems could be in for a shock
In its latest COVID-19 forecast, OHSU looked at whether COVID or the flu will result in more hospitalizations in the winter
pdxmonthly.com
Meet Some of the Women Who Helped Shaped Oregon as We Know It
From securing the right to vote to leading the state in Salem to representing Oregonians in DC, we owe a lot to Redmond, Neuberger, Green, Kafoury & more. With Oregon guaranteed a female governor and going from one women in our congressional delegation to a possible whole bunch in the 2022 election, it might be hard to recall that not so long ago is was rare to see a women in a position of leadership in this state. Here are a few people who helped change that.
Oregon Dog Rescue receives 3,000 pounds of donated kibble
The adoptable pets at Oregon Dog Rescue are wagging their tails after the Tualatin non-profit received 3,000 pounds of donated kibble Monday.
KGW
Tenants at an apartment complex in Washougal face 40% increase in rent
Management gave tenants just one week to sign the lease. Rent increase won't kick in until December.
Portland affordable housing tenants speak out after nearly 50% rent spike
Tenants in affordable apartments in north Portland came to KOIN 6 News after they say their landlord increased rent by nearly 50%.
Comments / 0