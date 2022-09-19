ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

thelundreport.org

Vancouver Mental Health Facility Looks To Ease Overcrowding

Washington officials want to fill more beds at the state’s two psychiatric hospitals with patients in the criminal justice system. And to make room, state officials are building a 48-bed facility in Vancouver for people who have been civilly committed. More beds outside the hospitals would open up more bed space inside, said Tyler Hemstreet, a spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services.
VANCOUVER, WA
kykn.com

Chemeketa Community College Offers Free Commercial Driving License Trainings

Salem, Ore., September 15, 2022 — Chemeketa Community College, in partnership with Willamette Workforce Partnership and Worksource Oregon, will offer free Commercial Driving License (CDL), or truck driving training for thirty candidates for the next ten months. The training primarily takes place on the Chemeketa Salem campus at 4000 Lancaster Drive NE in Salem and with some classes on the Yamhill Valley campus at 288 NE Norton Lane in McMinnville.
SALEM, OR
thelundreport.org

OSHA Cites Oregon State Hospital $54,180 For Violations

Regulators cited Oregon State Hospital for failure to investigate an estimated 78% of worker injuries tied to violence, slapping the state-run psychiatric facility with a $54,180 fine. Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division regulators issued the citation and notification of penalty to the hospital on Sept. 16, though hospital officials...
SALEM, OR
portlandobserver.com

Rent Cap Increase for Oregon Renters

According to State officials the 2023 rent cap in Oregon will be 14.6%.The news comes as statewide evictions are increasing and the pandemic tenant protections are coming to an end on September 30. Rent in the coming year for a $2,000-per-month unit may be increased by $292 monthly under the...
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro to build Oregon's first microchip 'innovation center'

The city says it makes sense for a world-class research center to be based in what's become a leading microchip economy.Hillsboro plans to build Oregon's first Semiconductor Center of Innovation Excellence, using funds secured through a Business Oregon planning grant. The announcement from the city says that it will work with partners like Oregon State University, Intel and the Oregon Business Council, to establish the center and the programs it will offer. City officials say it makes a lot of sense for such a center to be built in Hillsboro, since it's already the heart of Oregon's Silicon...
HILLSBORO, OR
iheart.com

Oregon Humane Society Receives 125 Dogs, Cats & Kittens

Oregon Humane Society’s Portland and Salem Campuses were involved in two separate rescues in the past week. First, at the request of Oakridge Police, OHS assisted with a situation involving an overwhelmed breeder. Four OHS transport vehicles traveled to the area to bring 38 Alaskan Malamutes back to the Portland Campus.
PORTLAND, OR
Sandy Post

Sandy area church to host free dental clinic

Seventh-day Adventists, dental professionals come together to provide services on Sunday, Oct. 2In an effort to promote proactive dental care — and make it accessible — the Sandy Seventh-day Adventist Church once again will facilitate its annual free dental clinic. A team of church volunteers and medical professionals will host the clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the church, 18575 S.E. Langensand Road. Those in need of care from the areas of Sandy, the Mount Hood communities, Boring, Eagle Creek and Estacada are welcome to attend. "I think this is especially important because, with...
SANDY, OR
The Portland Mercury

A Tenant Enrolled in a City Affordable Housing Program Just Received a 50 Percent Rent Increase. How is That Possible?

When a new company purchased the Prescott apartment complex in Portland’s Overlook neighborhood in 2021, tenant Kelsey Schreiner expected to get a rent increase. “The previous owner didn’t increase it often, so I figured we’d maybe get a five percent rent hike—something like that,” said Schreiner, who lives in a two-bedroom apartment with her four-year-old daughter.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Meet Some of the Women Who Helped Shaped Oregon as We Know It

From securing the right to vote to leading the state in Salem to representing Oregonians in DC, we owe a lot to Redmond, Neuberger, Green, Kafoury & more. With Oregon guaranteed a female governor and going from one women in our congressional delegation to a possible whole bunch in the 2022 election, it might be hard to recall that not so long ago is was rare to see a women in a position of leadership in this state. Here are a few people who helped change that.
OREGON STATE

