ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision to No. 4/7 Duke on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in a nonconference match at Rudd Field. The setback snapped the Phoenix's three-match winning streak as Elon fell to 5-2 on the year. The Blue Devils remained unbeaten on the year at 5-0-1. "Really proud of the effort of the guys tonight," said Elon head coachMarc Reeves. "Duke is a really talented team and very well coached. I think we were just as good as them tonight on the field. I think if we continue to focus on our play, our preparation and execution, the results will come our way,"

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO