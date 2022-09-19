Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer Falls to No. 4/7 Duke, 1-0
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision to No. 4/7 Duke on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in a nonconference match at Rudd Field. The setback snapped the Phoenix's three-match winning streak as Elon fell to 5-2 on the year. The Blue Devils remained unbeaten on the year at 5-0-1. "Really proud of the effort of the guys tonight," said Elon head coachMarc Reeves. "Duke is a really talented team and very well coached. I think we were just as good as them tonight on the field. I think if we continue to focus on our play, our preparation and execution, the results will come our way,"
Elon Opens CAA Football Action Saturday at #14 William & Mary
ELON (2-1, 0-0 CAA) at #14 WILLIAM & MARY (3-0, 0-0 CAA) Date | Time Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 | 3:30 p.m. ET. Location | Stadium Williamsburg, Va. | Zable Stadium (12,672) Series Record William & Mary leads, 5-2 (Most Recent Meeting, 34-31 William & Mary, 9/25/21) Video FloFootball --...
Lafontaine, Women’s Golf Win Elon Invitational
BURLINGTON, N.C. – Freshman Ashley Lafontaine birdied her final hole to earn her first career win Tuesday at the third annual Elon Invitational. The Elon University women's golf team also won the team competition for its second straight victory to begin the fall season. Lafontaine delivered her second straight...
Women’s Golf Leads After Day One at Elon Invitational
BURLINGTON, N.C. – With three players in the top six of the individual standings, the Elon University women's golf team leads following the first two rounds of the third annual Elon Invitational on Monday, Sept. 19 at the Alamance Country Club. Elon's A team combined for a 2-over par...
