Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Related
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
The CFO of recruiting firm True on what qualities Fortune 500 companies look for in execs
“Data is critical to everything we do as a firm, and a personal passion of mine is data efficacy,” says Kate Vanek, the newly appointed global chief operating officer (COO) and CFO at True, an executive-level recruiting and talent management firm. True recruits executives for clients including Disney, Walmart,...
TechCrunch
Brightflow AI aims to spotlight small business cash flow
Brightflow AI is injecting technology into this problem with its forecast and analysis tools so that small businesses can assess their cash flow and make data-driven decisions in real time. Brightflow also has a capital lending program to help during times of volatility or periods of high interest rate for traditional capital.
AdWeek
Jessie McGuire Named First-Ever Managing Partner of ThoughtMatter
Jessie McGuire has been named the first-ever managing partner of New York-based brand design studio ThoughtMatter. Formerly ThoughtMatter’s managing director, McGuire has been instrumental in helping the studio more than double in size, growing its creative and strategic capabilities. McGuire has led work for cultural institutions, including Yerba Buena...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yext Receives Multiple Industry Awards for Excellence in Knowledge Management
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that its Answers Platform has been named by KMWorld as a Trend-Setting Product of 2022. The annual list recognizes innovative solutions that are helping organizations share knowledge efficiently and derive greater benefit from their information. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005539/en/ Yext’s Answers Platform has been named a Trend-Setting Product of 2022 by KMWorld. (Photo: Yext)
Maxwell Biosciences Expands Leadership Team with the Appointment of Three Senior Executives
Maxwell Biosciences (“Maxwell”), a preclinical drug platform company focused on the development of synthetic compounds that mimic biomolecules known as biomimetic therapeutics, today announced the appointments of three senior executives: Tony Verco, MD, MBA, as Chief Medical Officer; Beth Burnside, PhD, as Senior Vice President of Research and Development (R&D) Strategy; and Donald Treacy, Jr., PhD, as Senior Vice President, Development Operations. The appointments further strengthen Maxwell’s management team, bringing industry-leading leadership to support the company’s clinical R&D strategy and operations.
Healthcare IT News
AHA releases healthcare workforce toolkit
With the release of its new digital toolkit, Strengthening the Healthcare Workforce, the American Hospital Association aims help its members navigate workforce challenges and opportunities, and highlight strategies and resources. WHY IT MATTERS. One section of the report, Building the Team, shares strategies for recruitment and retention, diversity and inclusion...
3 Books to Help Entrepreneurs Generate Winning Employee Cultures
Authoritative guides for creating corporate environments that don't just attract workers, but retain them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Optii Announces Four Top Priorities for Hoteliers Ahead of Q4
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading cloud-based hotel operations software, today announced key priorities for hoteliers ahead of strong forecasted Q4. According to Skift, STR data shows RevPAR growth is quickly rebounding in the top 25 US markets. Hotel performance has been improving at a significantly faster pace in leisure-driven markets outside of the top 25, but performance in the larger cities is starting to look more typical with a balance of business and leisure travelers again. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005351/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Cross Country Healthcare Executive Named Most Influential HR Executives to Watch
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., (NASDAQ: CCRN), a market-leading, tech-enabled workforce solutions platform and advisory firm, today announced that its chief human resources officer, Colin McDonald, has been recognized as one of the 10 Most Influential HR Executives to Watch in 2022 by CIO Views magazine. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005135/en/ Cross Country’s chief human resources officer, Colin McDonald, has been recognized as one of the 10 Most Influential HR Executives to Watch in 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Spin Analytics to Exhibit at TM Forum’s DTW 2022 as Part of Next20 Startup Program
The Next20 start-up program connects start-ups with communication service providers (CSPs) and technology suppliers to strengthen the ecosystem and inspire the next wave of innovation and growth. Next20 provides access to 3,000+ global tech leaders to ignite conversations and build partnerships that enable start-ups to scale at DTW. The Next20...
Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced the addition of two new members to its executive team, better positioning the company to handle substantial growth over the coming years. The work management category is growing rapidly, as organizations face increasing work complexities while trying to ramp up efficiency and productivity. To broaden market reach and handle the demand, Wrike brings on Thomas Scott as Chief Financial Officer. Scott will be responsible for driving Wrike’s next stage of growth as more businesses turn to the platform to transform their workflows in a digital era. Brian Clark was appointed Chief Revenue Officer to help double Wrike’s annual recurring revenue and expand its sales strategy globally to reach organizations across new industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005638/en/ Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets (Photo: Business Wire)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Management Strategies that Boost Employee Performance
Having the best talent within a workplace is the key to success — well this is what I have learned over the years. Employee productivity plays a significant role in an organization achieving its goals. Happy, productive employees are valuable resources in leading a business in the right direction. These people undoubtedly function as the spine of the business! But what if they are not happy or motivated at the workplace? I think this is the most important thing to keep an eye on!
SG Analytics Appoints Amit Shanker as Advisory Board Member
PUNE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- SG Analytics, the market leader in research and data analytics services, has appointed Amit Shanker, based in the US, as an Advisory Board Member. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005679/en/ SG Analytics appoints Amit Shanker as Advisory Board Member (Photo: Business Wire)
ServiceNow Adds AI and Security Capabilities to the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Supercharge Operational Intelligence and Trust
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced even more solutions within the Now Platform Tokyo release designed to supercharge operational intelligence and trust. In addition to ServiceNow Vault, announced yesterday, ServiceNow is releasing new AI-powered features and developer and risk management tools to help organizations operate more efficiently and power more resilient business models. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005269/en/ Automation Center (Graphic: Business Wire)
CEO Marc Rosen on the Playbook for Transforming JCPenney
At JCPenney, the balance sheet has been cleaned up, the management team rebuilt and the store fleet rationalized. And there’s new ownership that’s beginning to invest substantially in several areas of business and is aligned with management on priorities.More from WWDInterior RTW Spring 2023Paul & Joe RTW Spring 2023Paolo Carzana RTW Spring 2023 That’s all according to Marc Rosen, chief executive officer of JCPenney, who in a wide-ranging interview spelled out how the retailer is advancing its “transformation” from a company that not long ago was on the verge of liquidation to one that’s been stabilized financially, striving to regain market share...
International Business Times
New Experience Economy: The World Needs More Chief Experience Officers
In many ways, the pandemic forced people across the globe to build their sense of patience. While quarantines were imposed, people stayed indoors and waited for the world to open up again. However, now that retail, restaurants, tourism and entire economies have opened their doors once again, consumers' patience when interacting with companies is being severely tested. The solution starts with reimagining a new C-suite role: the Chief Experience Officer.
Motley Fool
Learning from Brian Withers' Investing Journey
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Motley Fool contributor Brian Withers talks about his...
International Concrete Expert and Advocate David Smith Joins Solidia Technologies
PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Solidia Technologies® announced today that concrete industry leader, champion, and educator David Smith has joined their team as senior technical director to help advance their decarbonizing technology with increased performance for building and pavement materials. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005144/en/ Solidia Technologies Senior Technical Director David R. Smith (Photo: Business Wire)
RegScale Announces Appointment of Larry Whiteside, Jr., to lead the Regulatory Operations Movement
TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- RegScale, a leading continuous compliance automation software company, today announced the appointment of cybersecurity industry veteran and diversity, equity and inclusion thought leader Larry Whiteside, Jr., to Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005027/en/ Larry Whiteside, Jr., Chief Information Security Officer, RegScale (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0