ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

European court rules against parents of missing Madeleine McCann

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ggmz_0i2TPpY300

PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The European Court of Human Rights ruled on Tuesday against the parents of missing British toddler Madeleine McCann, saying that Portugal had given them a fair hearing in their libel battle against a former Portuguese policeman.

The police officer, Goncalo Amaral, who worked on the investigation into Madeleine's disappearance in 2007 on a family holiday in Portugal, suggested in a book he authored, "Truth of the Lie", that the youngster's parents had been involved.

Kate and Gerry McCann sued Amaral for libel. In 2015, a Portuguese court ruled in their favour, ordering Amaral to pay them damages. Two years later the ruling was reversed by Portugal's highest court.

The parents then appealed to the European court, arguing that their right to a fair trial, right to private family life and freedom of expression had not been upheld by Portugal.

The ECHR ruling said the Portuguese judiciary had not failed in its duty to protect the rights of the McCanns and that their arguments concerning presumption of innocence were ill-founded.

"Even assuming that the applicants' reputation had been damaged, this was not on account of the argument put forward by the book's author but rather as a result of the suspicions expressed against them," the ECHR ruled.

Amaral told Reuters the decision was "a victory for justice and the Portuguese justice system and for all those who fight for freedom of expression and opinion."

Kate and Gerry McCann said they were "disappointed" with the decision in a statement via lawyer, Ricardo Correia Afonso, but added that "much has changed" since they started the proceedings. The lawyer said they would not appeal.

"We took action for one and only one reason: Mr Amaral's unfounded claims were having a detrimental impact on the search for Madeleine," the statement said.

"The focus is now rightly on the search for Madeleine and her abductor(s). We are grateful for the ongoing work by the British, German and Portuguese police."

Madeleine McCann was three-years-old when she vanished in May 2007 from her bedroom in the Algarve apartment her family were staying in. read more

The parents were questioned by police as formal suspects that autumn. The following July, the Portuguese police dropped their investigation citing a lack of evidence, and cleared them of any involvement.

They have campaigned tirelessly to draw attention to their daughter's disappearance, and British public figures from business tycoons to authors and soccer stars have made appeals for information.

In May, the German prosecutor investigating the case since 2020 said new evidence potentially incriminating a convicted child abuser, who is imprisoned for raping a woman in the same area when Madeleine went missing, had been found.

Reporting by Juliette Jabkhiro and Patricia Rua Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Richard Lough, Alison Williams, Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 406

SoCalMami
2d ago

I wondered why they left a three year old in a hotel room alone while they had dinner. 🤔. Good and loving parents don’t do that. And if they were so attentive while they were gone, why didn’t they see who took her?

Reply(118)
249
Douglas
2d ago

they left their daughter. to go out to wine & dinner! YES! they are at fault. stop suing and own up to your mistake. had you stayed home, she would be a young adult now!

Reply(25)
205
AP_000796.c77a81cc6aaa4e04ba64e5ae3edd3e4f.1530
2d ago

What parent in their right mind would leave a 3 year old child alone while they go out to eat dinner. They were totally irresponsible and selfish and now their child is probably dead.

Reply(15)
136
Related
The Independent

What happened to Madeline McCann? A full list of events

Madeleine McCann, a three-year-old girl from Rothley, Leicestershire, went missing from the Portuguese holiday resort of Praia da Luz on the Algarve on 3 May 2007, a case still unsolved and still the subject of intense interest among the public and press.Her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, posted a statement on the Find Madeleine website in May 2021 marking their daughter’s then-upcoming 18th birthday, reiterating their hopes of being reunited with her one day.“Every May is tough – a reminder of years passed, of years together lost, or stolen,” they wrote. “We hang on to the hope, however small, that...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Man charged over Queen coffin incident

A 28-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after allegedly leaving the queue of mourners to approach the Queen's coffin on Friday. Muhammad Khan, from Tower Hamlets in east London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. The Metropolitan Police said he was charged under the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Charles to meet with parents of teenager who died after eating Pret baguette

The Prince of Wales will meet with the parents of a teenager who died after having a severe allergic reaction to a Pret baguette.Prince Charles is hosting a two-day global symposium on allergies in Ayrshire which has been organised by the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation.The foundation was set up by Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse whose 15-year-old daughter Natasha died following a severe allergic reaction to sesame in a sandwich during a flight to France in 2016.Charles has said he was “moved beyond words” by her death and the way her parents have “selflessly dedicated themselves to preventing other families...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerry Mccann
Person
Madeleine Mccann
The Independent

Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle

The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freedom Of Expression#European#British#Portuguese#Echr
americanmilitarynews.com

Roman ruins reappear from river in drought-stricken Europe almost 2,000 years later

Dropping water levels revealed a massive complex of Roman ruins in Spain as Europe continues to struggle under a record-breaking drought. Ancient Romans began construction on a military camp in what is now northwestern Spain, along the Lima River in Galicia, in about 75 AD, Spanish researchers wrote in a 2018 study. They abandoned the camp about a century later.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE Pictured: Wife of millionaire ex-Wonga boss, 52, who he dumped for homewrecker Ukrainian refugee after she was welcomed into their family home following Russian invasion

A former boss of disgraced payday loan firm Wonga has ditched his wife for a Ukrainian refugee who moved in with them at their family home. Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have begun a love affair with the Eastern European woman after she moved into the couple's Surrey estate following the Russian invasion.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
The Independent

Three siblings killed in violent incident in Dublin named

The three siblings who died in a violent incident in Dublin have been named as Lisa Cash, 18, and her younger brother and sister, eight-year-old twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley.A man arrested following the deaths remains in custody, police in Ireland said.Officers were called to the property in the Rossfield estate in Tallaght at about 12.30am on Sunday.Lisa, Christy and Chelsea were taken by ambulance to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) in Crumlin, but all three were later pronounced dead.Their mother, a woman in her 40s, has been released from hospital and is currently being supported by her family.The victims’...
PUBLIC SAFETY
allthatsinteresting.com

The Bloody Reign Of Ante Pavelić, The Croatian Dictator Who Was Too ‘Bestial’ Even For The Nazis

Using his ultranationalist terrorist group known as the Ustaše, Ante Pavelić orchestrated a horrific genocide of nearly one million ethnic Serbs, Jews, and Romani people. On October 9, 1934, King Alexander of Yugoslavia was assassinated in Marseille, France. The assassin was an agent of the Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization (IMRO) — but another group had been working behind the scenes to orchestrate his death: the Ustaše, a Croatian ultranationalist regime led by an unhinged fascist named Ante Pavelić.
EUROPE
The Independent

India condemns community violence in Leicester after 15 arrested

India has condemned the community violence that rocked Leicester over the weekend.Police made several arrests after disturbances broke out at what the force termed “an unplanned protest” on Saturday.Fifteen people were then detained on Sunday evening in east Leicester “to deter further disorder”.The violence came amid tension between mainly young men from the Hindu and Muslim communities in the East Midlands city.Additional officers had been on patrol in the area in recent weeks after a number of incidents of disorder following an Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan.In a tweet on Monday, India’s High Commission in the UK...
WORLD
Reuters

Five UK prisoners released by Russia arrive in Britain

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Five British prisoners of war released by Russia as part of an exchange with Ukraine have arrived back in Britain and are looking forward to spending time with their families, non-profit organisation Presidium Network said on Thursday.
POLITICS
BBC

Monarchy protest incident to be reviewed

At least one incident during protests following the death of the Queen in Scotland is to be reviewed, the justice secretary has confirmed. Police Scotland has faced criticism over arrests during events in Edinburgh to commemorate the late monarch. Keith Brown was asked at Holyrood whether the force's response was...
PROTESTS
The Guardian

Antisemitism claims at the Royal Court theatre

In his article (Once even Jews would utter the word ‘Jew’ in a whisper. Now it is up in lights, 21 September), Jonathan Freedland refers to accusations that the play Seven Jewish Children, which was performed, produced and directed by Jewish people, is antisemitic. Many of these accusations are founded on the absurd idea that the play echoes the medieval blood libel in which Jews are said to have killed Christian children and consumed their blood.
ENTERTAINMENT
Reuters

Reuters

602K+
Followers
355K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy