Galt, CA

CBS Sacramento

Large sinkhole was caused by burst water main in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS – Work is underway to repair a giant hole in the road that was opened up by a water main break in a North Highlands neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The scene is on Mt. Auburn Court, near McDermott Drive and Elkhorn Boulevard. While the hole appeared at the tail end of Monday's wet weather, Sacramento County officials say it appears that a water main break was the actual cause. Video taken by a neighbor showed water shooting from the sinkhole, indicating that a burst pipe was to blame. A car that was parked next to the hole suffered significant damage from the water and debris that shot out. The roof of a nearby home also suffered noticeable damage.  Crews are now at the scene to repair the line and patch the hole. Sacramento County officials say the work will likely take the rest of the day. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

WATCH: Burst pipe causes sinkhole in North Highlands neighborhood

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — A sinkhole from a waterline break caused a disturbance at a North Highlands neighborhood Monday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.  In a video shared with FOX40 News, water from the burst pipe on McDermott Drive was spraying onto a vehicle and causing the nearby streets to flood.  […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Several people hurt after accident along Hwy 20 in Sutter County

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — Several people were taken to the hospital after an accident along Highway 20, west of Yuba City. A spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said several people were involved the crash. CHP said they don't know how many people were involved in the crash, but officers are still working the scene to learn more.
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

El Dorado Co. supervisors to recommend ending housing agreement with Cal Fire

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — With last year’s Caldor Fire and the Mosquito Fire recently burning through parts of El Dorado County, a recommendation — set to be heard atTuesday’s El Dorado County Board of Supervisors meeting meant to end a facility use agreement between Cal Fire and the county — seems like bad timing, at least according to one county employee.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Several lanes of NB Business 80 blocked by jackknifed big rig

SACRAMENTO – A jackknifed big rig has several lanes of northbound Business 80/Capital City Freeway blocked late Monday morning. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near the American River Bridge. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the road was slick from the recent rain moving through Northern California on Monday. Both the #2 and #3 lanes are blocked on the American River Bridge, Caltrans says. No estimated time of clearing has been given. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Two vehicles fatally strike pedestrian in Sacramento hit-and-runs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after being struck by two vehicles both of which left the scene, California Highway Patrol said. CHP said the collisions occurred in Sacramento on Watt Avenue near Edison Avenue. According to CHP the drivers of both vehicles have been located and are cooperating. This is a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
abc10.com

I-80 lanes reopen near Floriston Way in Nevada County after crash | Traffic Updates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California will get periods of rain through Wednesday from a system lurking off the coast. During the day, you can expect dry periods followed by bands of showers and even thunderstorms later in the day. Periods of sun are expected throughout the day, which will help prime the atmosphere for thunderstorm activity in the afternoon and overnight.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral service, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter.  Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Flood Advisory issued for Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Flood Advisory was issued for the Sacramento area as it gets pummeled by rain and thunderstorms. The National Weather Service issued the advisory, which will be in effect until 10:15 p.m. Authorities said minor local flooding of roadways and low-lying areas are possible as scattered...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sky River Casino to pay for additional help from Elk Grove Police

Since the opening of the new Sky River Casino in Elk Grove in August, the casino has been paying for additional help from the Elk Grove Police Department. In the days after the casino opened, Elk Grove police officers helped direct traffic as crowds converged on the casino. The department has maintained a presence around the casino since it opened.
ELK GROVE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fair Oaks Major Injury Occurs in Head-On Crash

A major injury in Fair Oaks was reported on September 15 following a head-on crash. The collision occurred on southbound San Juan Avenue just south of Madison Avenue around 1:40 p.m. between a Jeep SUV and a black sedan. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that one of the vehicles was blocking the southbound slow lane along San Juan and that one party remained in their vehicle.
FAIR OAKS, CA
abc10.com

Flash Flood Warning for LNU complex burn scar in Yolo County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An active weather day continues for Northern California Monday as thunderstorms continue to pop up throughout the region with heavy rain, small hail and possibly lightning. A strong thunderstorm is headed for the area impacted by the 2020 LNU Lightning Complex Fire, which burned over 360,000...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident on Fruitridge Road [Sacramento, CA]

Man Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near South Watts Avenue. Authorities responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m., near South Watts Avenue. Per reports, the driver of a vehicle struck a man in the area under unknown circumstances. Upon impact, the driver fled the scene without rendering aid to the severely injured victim.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Magazine

Thinking Big: Fruitridge Drive-in

Moviegoers flocked to Fruitridge Road at Stockton Boulevard, where Fruitridge Drive-in operated from 1950 to 1979. According to a Sacramento Bee article from June 3, 1950, the new site boasted “the largest all steel screen in Northern California.” Besides an automobile capacity of 850, an additional 500 people could sit in an area in front of the screen.
SACRAMENTO, CA

