ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Michigan Daily

Sixteen years ago, affirmative action was banned in Michigan. With upcoming Supreme Court lawsuit, it may be banned nationwide.

Since 2006, the University of Michigan has been running what it calls a “natural experiment” in race-neutral admissions. Following a 2006 statewide vote that banned affirmative action in the state’s public universities, the University radically shifted its admissions procedures for the first time since 1963 by removing race from the admission process. On Oct. 31, the Supreme Court will hear the lawsuits brought by Students for Fair Admissions, an anti-affirmative action organization challenging racially informed admissions practices at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

Michigan Medicine nurses reach tentative contract agreement￼

The Michigan Nurses Association-University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council (MNA-UMPNC) announced a tentative agreement in their contract negotiations with Michigan Medicine Thursday morning. This comes after over six months of negotiations over working conditions and staffing levels. The agreement will now be up for a ratification vote among MNA-UMPNC members.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Ann Arbor, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
The Oakland Press

Two Oakland County businesses announce layoffs

Two companies with employees in Oakland County have announced layoffs. Each filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letters with the state. North Carolina Power Home Solar LLC, doing business as Pink Energy, closed its Troy facility at 500 Stephenson Highway on Sept. 12, eliminating at least 500 positions. Company officials declined to give a specific number of cuts, but the state requires a WARN letter for cuts affecting 500 or more employees.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Oxford school board president explains his sudden resignation

The former president of the Oxford board of education says he worked hard to get answers to questions, demand accountability from the district and create a timeline of what happened after the Nov. 30 school massacre at Oxford High, but alleges district lawyers withheld documents, preventing him from making a difference.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
94.3 Lite FM

Inside the Abandoned 1970 Murder House North of Lansing, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On the night of Nov. 19, 1970, Alonzo Hart Jr. returned home, in the small Michigan city of Ithaca, north of Lansing, from work between 8:30-9:00 PM. His wife, Sarah Jane, had packed their six kids into the car and "went shopping" so she wouldn't be home during the murder she had planned with Phillip Lippert & William Pribble.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Affordability#Linus Rent#Housing Market#Housing Development#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#Legislature#American
detroitpeoplesplatform.org

Response to Duggan’s claim of majority homeownership

Mayor Duggan’s recent speech lauded a supposed flip in Detroit homeownership rates back to a majority homeownership city. While that sounds great, there are two big questions Duggan avoids: 1) the unreliability of ACS data, and 2) who are Detroit’s newest homeowners?. Duggan referred to a data release...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Residents rankled at parking lot proposal that would raze homes in Grosse Pointe Park

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich.(FOX2) - Grosse Pointe Park is looking to convert a residential area into parking lots for local businesses - but not everyone is on board. "I didn’t move here in 2015 because I thought, ‘You know what’s going to be great? They’re going to tear down a bunch of houses and we’re going to have parking lots,’" said one resident.
GROSSE POINTE PARK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
clarkstonnews.com

Township treasurer steps down

For more than three years, Rachel Loughrin served as the treasurer for Independence Township. Recently, Loughrin stepped down from her role, leaving the township to find a replacement and fill her term that expires on Nov. 20, 2024. “I’m leaving the position of treasurer for the same reason most people...
PONTIAC, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit riverfront mansion for sale at $2.2 million

Only a handful of single-family houses in Detroit can claim to have direct, private water frontage along the Detroit River. A home on the city's east side next door to the Manoogian Mansion is one of them and it’s on the market for $2.2 million. This waterfront home built in 1921 on a 0.69-acre lot boasts direct views of The Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle and of downtown Detroit from its backyard. ...
DETROIT, MI
Fox17

19 Michigan educators chosen for 'Clear the List' campaign

Out of 1,100 educators in our state, 19 were chosen for Michigan Virtual's Clear the List campaign— a funding initiative giving teachers and schools everything on their Amazon wish lists needed to make bring classroom big projects to life. Everything purchased will benefit students across our state, including in...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Restaurant Named One of the Top 50 in America

Michigan has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Mitten has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. One Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Opinion: Demolition of I-375 can never erase the sins of the past

On Thursday, there was quite a celebratory mood expressed by many who honestly believe ― or at least are trying hard to convince the rest of us to believe ― that the $104.6 million federal grant awarded to the City of Detroit to dismantle the I-375 freeway will somehow manage to retroactively heal the simmering racial division that was stretched and torn wide open more than 60 years ago when, for the sake of a freeway, an entire Black neighborhood was paved over and erased with barely a second thought.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy