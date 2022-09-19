Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016The LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Ann Arbor city hall was in the dark on $20M state earmark for riverfront project
ANN ARBOR, MI — For months, not even Ann Arbor city leaders were clued in that a major riverfront redevelopment the city has been interested in for a decade was getting state funding. “We found out about it when we saw it in the news,” City Administrator Milton Dohoney...
Michigan Daily
Sixteen years ago, affirmative action was banned in Michigan. With upcoming Supreme Court lawsuit, it may be banned nationwide.
Since 2006, the University of Michigan has been running what it calls a “natural experiment” in race-neutral admissions. Following a 2006 statewide vote that banned affirmative action in the state’s public universities, the University radically shifted its admissions procedures for the first time since 1963 by removing race from the admission process. On Oct. 31, the Supreme Court will hear the lawsuits brought by Students for Fair Admissions, an anti-affirmative action organization challenging racially informed admissions practices at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.
Michigan Daily
Michigan Medicine nurses reach tentative contract agreement￼
The Michigan Nurses Association-University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council (MNA-UMPNC) announced a tentative agreement in their contract negotiations with Michigan Medicine Thursday morning. This comes after over six months of negotiations over working conditions and staffing levels. The agreement will now be up for a ratification vote among MNA-UMPNC members.
Michigan Daily
City Council moves forward with ‘right to renew’ legislation, talks increasing bike accessibility
Ann Arbor City Council met at Larcom City Hall on Monday evening to discuss increasing bike accessibility and the future of the ‘right to renew’ legislation, which would require landlords to offer a lease renewal to current tenants or compensate them for relocation. During the public hearing portion...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Oakland Press
Two Oakland County businesses announce layoffs
Two companies with employees in Oakland County have announced layoffs. Each filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letters with the state. North Carolina Power Home Solar LLC, doing business as Pink Energy, closed its Troy facility at 500 Stephenson Highway on Sept. 12, eliminating at least 500 positions. Company officials declined to give a specific number of cuts, but the state requires a WARN letter for cuts affecting 500 or more employees.
Ann Arbor’s proposed ban on red-light turns downtown raises equity concerns
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are holding off on banning cars from turning at red lights downtown just yet. City Council debated the pedestrian-safety proposal introduced by Council Member Erica Briggs, D-5th Ward, Monday night, Sept, 19, ultimately deciding to postpone it until Oct. 3. If the...
Detroit News
Oxford school board president explains his sudden resignation
The former president of the Oxford board of education says he worked hard to get answers to questions, demand accountability from the district and create a timeline of what happened after the Nov. 30 school massacre at Oxford High, but alleges district lawyers withheld documents, preventing him from making a difference.
Inside the Abandoned 1970 Murder House North of Lansing, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On the night of Nov. 19, 1970, Alonzo Hart Jr. returned home, in the small Michigan city of Ithaca, north of Lansing, from work between 8:30-9:00 PM. His wife, Sarah Jane, had packed their six kids into the car and "went shopping" so she wouldn't be home during the murder she had planned with Phillip Lippert & William Pribble.
IN THIS ARTICLE
detroitpeoplesplatform.org
Response to Duggan’s claim of majority homeownership
Mayor Duggan’s recent speech lauded a supposed flip in Detroit homeownership rates back to a majority homeownership city. While that sounds great, there are two big questions Duggan avoids: 1) the unreliability of ACS data, and 2) who are Detroit’s newest homeowners?. Duggan referred to a data release...
fox2detroit.com
Residents rankled at parking lot proposal that would raze homes in Grosse Pointe Park
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich.(FOX2) - Grosse Pointe Park is looking to convert a residential area into parking lots for local businesses - but not everyone is on board. "I didn’t move here in 2015 because I thought, ‘You know what’s going to be great? They’re going to tear down a bunch of houses and we’re going to have parking lots,’" said one resident.
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Ann Arbor hires new director to focus on diversity, equity and inclusion
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is taking another step forward to increase its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. The city announced this week it has hired Laura Orta to be city hall’s first director of organizational equity, a new position created in the city’s administration.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clarkstonnews.com
Township treasurer steps down
For more than three years, Rachel Loughrin served as the treasurer for Independence Township. Recently, Loughrin stepped down from her role, leaving the township to find a replacement and fill her term that expires on Nov. 20, 2024. “I’m leaving the position of treasurer for the same reason most people...
Detroit riverfront mansion for sale at $2.2 million
Only a handful of single-family houses in Detroit can claim to have direct, private water frontage along the Detroit River. A home on the city's east side next door to the Manoogian Mansion is one of them and it’s on the market for $2.2 million. This waterfront home built in 1921 on a 0.69-acre lot boasts direct views of The Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle and of downtown Detroit from its backyard. ...
Fox17
19 Michigan educators chosen for 'Clear the List' campaign
Out of 1,100 educators in our state, 19 were chosen for Michigan Virtual's Clear the List campaign— a funding initiative giving teachers and schools everything on their Amazon wish lists needed to make bring classroom big projects to life. Everything purchased will benefit students across our state, including in...
Meet the Ann Arbor-area slaughterhouse founders working to bring local meat to your table
WASHTENAW COUNTY — It began with 200 barbeque chicken sliders. Wendy Banka, a biologist by training who raises chickens in her Ann Arbor backyard, wanted the sandwiches for a 2014 fundraiser at Bill’s Beer Garden supporting small farmers. Naturally, she thought, the chicken should come from local poultry...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Restaurant Named One of the Top 50 in America
Michigan has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Mitten has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. One Michigan...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State University freshman wants more done to protect students after attack near campus
EAST LANSING, Mich. – A freshman at Michigan State University said she was attacked near campus and even though she got away, she is worried about the safety of other students. The attack happened during sorority rush week in the area of Burcham Drive and Abbot Road in East...
Opinion: Demolition of I-375 can never erase the sins of the past
On Thursday, there was quite a celebratory mood expressed by many who honestly believe ― or at least are trying hard to convince the rest of us to believe ― that the $104.6 million federal grant awarded to the City of Detroit to dismantle the I-375 freeway will somehow manage to retroactively heal the simmering racial division that was stretched and torn wide open more than 60 years ago when, for the sake of a freeway, an entire Black neighborhood was paved over and erased with barely a second thought.
Comments / 3