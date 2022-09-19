Read full article on original website
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming LopsidedWild Orchid MediaDallas, TX
The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival Is Set for Liftoff This WeekendNick ReynoldsPlano, TX
Shoppers Wait in Line for H-E-B Newest Store Opening in FriscoLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
Here’s How DFW Residents Can Apply For A Disaster Loan
Did the August flood damage your property? Texas businesses and homeowners are now eligible for low-interest loans to help with repairs caused by flooding in North Texas. On August 22, 2022, a large storm hit North Texas, causing extensive damage to homes and businesses. More than 15 inches of rain were reported in less than a day around Dallas. The U.S. Small Business Administration issued a disaster declaration for Collin, Denton, Dallas, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwall and Tarrant Counties. Any companies that were damaged from August 22-25 are eligible for the loan.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Repeat Fires at Vacant Dallas Hotel Raises Concern
A vacant Dallas Hotel on Mockingbird Lane Near I-35E Stemmons Freeway was the scene of two fires late Monday and early Tuesday. Dallas firefighters had been there several times before. Unpaid guests seeking shelter in the old building are blamed for the problems. The City of Dallas has efforts underway...
dallasexpress.com
DFW Housing Market Potentially Facing Price Correction
North Texas homes could be at risk of a price correction if the economy has a downturn, according to a recent national study. When measuring the relative cost of owning a home versus renting, Dallas-Fort Worth ranked No.7 out of 100 with a 23.3% price-to-rent ratio, according to the BH&J National Price-to-Rent Ratios Monthly Report.
dallasexpress.com
Relocation of Dallas Jail Could Alter City Skyline
The Dallas County Commissioners Court is considering relocating the county jail and criminal courthouse. The complex which houses the jail and courthouse, formally known as the Lew Sterrett Justice Center, is located at the corner of West Commerce Street and Riverfront Boulevard on the western edge of the Dallas skyline.
US105
Three Texas Cities Top “Cheaters” List, Two Make “Most Faithful”
As you already know, the TV show "Cheaters" was mostly shot in the Dallas Metroplex area so its really no surprise that when these "dating sites do studies on who's "unfaithful" you will probably find DFW near the top of the list. Once again, the city leads the way for folks looking to find their "side piece".
LULAC has decided to fight busing with busing
In response to the recent busing of migrants from Texas to cities like DC, Chicago and New York and flying migrants to Martha’s Vinyard, the League of United Latin American Citizens organized a busing of their own
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 20 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Dallas 2022
‘The Big D’ as it’s sometimes known, is a shiny and modern metropolis in North Texas, and the commercial and cultural hub of the region too. Known for its popular cliches of wealthy, consumer-driven Texan cowboys, and its contribution to popular culture (the Dallas Cowboys and the world-famous soap from the 1980s).
Blue Cross and Texas Health don't have a deal with Oct. 4 deadline approaching
DALLAS — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas and Texas Health Resources, one of the largest hospital systems in North Texas, have not reached an agreement for in-network services ahead of the current deal expiring on Oct. 4. Blue Cross officials in a statement Tuesday said they received...
The North Texas housing market is cooling off thanks to higher interest rates. Experts say this could be a great time to buy
DALLAS — As Taylor Martin prepares to celebrate her two year anniversary as a North Texas realtor, she can't help but acknowledge the major shift in the housing market from when she started. “I came on during a time that was unreal to a lot of realtors who were...
dmagazine.com
Watch: Surveillance Footage of Richardson Anesthesiologist Accused of Poisoning IV Bags
Dr. Raymond Ortiz was arrested last week after allegedly putting nerve-blocking agents into IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, resulting in at least 12 cardiac complications and one death. Surveillance footage was entered into evidence at a hearing in a federal court in Dallas this week, which shows Ortiz allegedly placing an IV bag into a warmer in the hallway outside an operating room.
Frisco Makes Sawed Off Catalytic Converters Illegal
Thefts of catalytic converters are on the rise, and Frisco is attempting to change that. The city has now made it illegal to possess a converter that has been sawed off. Many know that a catalytic converter is a device in the exhaust system that contains a catalyst to convert pollutant gas into less harmful gasses. But many do not know (outside of mechanics, car aficionados and thieves) that catalytic converters are very expensive and can be worth a great deal of money.
KSAT 12
Tarrant County sends more kids to youth prisons than any other in Texas. Many blame this judge.
FORT WORTH — On a recent Wednesday, 10 boys and girls wearing olive drab jumpsuits sat in a jury box waiting to learn if they would have to remain in a Texas county’s juvenile jail. Detention is meant to be a last resort for children accused of criminal...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 145 W. Ann Arbor Avenue
Jeremey Wilson, 17, was arrested for this offense and charged with Capital Murder. The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Jeffrey Loeb, by email at jeffrey.loeb@dallascityhall.com or by phone/text at 214-790-1836 if you have information. The person on the right in...
vicksburgnews.com
Port Gibson authorities arrest Louisiana man wanted in Texas
A Louisiana man is awaiting extradition for armed robbery after being apprehended by Port Gibson authorities. On Tuesday, Sept 20, at approximately 12:37 p.m., Officer Ivory Williams and Chief Russell Dorsey arrested Chad Carron of Lafayette, Louisiana in the 800 block of Magnolia Street for an outstanding arrest warrant for robbery from Fort Worth, Texas.
tribnow.com
Victim drowns in lake
A single car accident at Lake Bob Sandlin claimed a life on September 16 when a Dodge Charger was driven into the lake near Camp Shiloh Lutheran Retreat. According to reports, the victim has been identified as Adonis Niyurukundo, 23, of Dallas, who drove into the lake off the boat ramp. It is believed Niyurukundo may have been attending a weekend Bible retreat at the Camp. The Camp County Sheriff’s Office was notified about 9:30 p.m., and the victim’s body was recovered by the Mount Pleasant Fire Department dive team just after 11 p.m. using an underwater sonar system.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Jury returns guilty verdict in Houston deed fraud scheme
HOUSTON, TX -- A federal jury sitting in Houston has convicted a 61-year-old Dallas man for money laundering, conspiracy to commit and committing wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. The jury deliberated for half a day before convicting Clarence Roland III on all charges following a eight-day trial.
Kroger makes major update which could change the way you feed your family for ever
KROGER has unveiled a new food offering that could change the way customers feed their families. Some outlets have opened a "virtual food court" allowing shoppers to place orders online for the in-store "ghost kitchen". Customers can order virtually via Kitchen United’s MIX platform or at a kiosk in the...
keranews.org
Nike’s planned distribution center in Dallas County hits snag over lack of diversity at the top
But a vote on the proposal has been delayed for the second time. Two weeks ago, county commissioners wanted more time to read the company’s latest report on diversity in the company’s hiring. Now, the company asked that it be removed from the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
Dallas police chief fires 2 officers, suspends 1
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia fired two sergeants and suspended one on Tuesday. Sgt. James Bristo was one of those fired on Tuesday. According to Dallas police, he used unnecessary and/or inappropriate force against a citizen and failed to complete a response to resistance report after using force on a citizen.He also engaged in adverse conduct when he was arrested for official oppression. Sgt. Carlos Valarezo was the other sergeants fired on Tuesday. He violated City of Dallas Administrative Directive 3-61, by making offensive and unwelcome jokes or comments, demeaning language or gestures, or other unwelcome verbal or physical conduct that interferes with another employees working conditions, according to DPD.The sergeants suspended was Sgt. Kung Seng. Seng was issued three days of suspension for giving false testimony in a court proceeding.Dallas police said that under civil service rules, officers have the right to appeal their discipline.
dallasexpress.com
Man Killed in Dallas Apartment Complex Shooting
A man was killed in a shooting at a Far North Dallas apartment complex on Friday, police said. At about 12:15 a.m. on September 16, officers with the Dallas Police Department were dispatched to a shooting in the 5800 block of Preston Oaks Road. Upon arrival, they found 26-year-old Derrick...
