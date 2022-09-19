ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
electrek.co

Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America

Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Newsweek

Faster Avocado Growing Method Perfected by Israeli Researchers

The global avocado market, worth approximately $13 billion a year, could be set for a boost courtesy of an Israeli innovation that would speed up growth and simplify exports. The MIGAL Galilee Research Institute reports that a recent breakthrough would enable the rapid production of avocado seedlings. "According to game-changing...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North America#Business Industry#Linus Business#Turpaz Acquires America#Turpaz Industries#Israeli#American
FOXBusiness

Electric-car demand pushes lithium prices to records

Surging prices for lithium are intensifying a race between automakers to lock up supplies and raising concerns that a shortage of the battery metal could slow the adoption of electric vehicles. Lithium carbonate prices in China, the benchmark in the fast-growing market, stand at about $71,000 a metric ton, according...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

onsemi Expands its Silicon Carbide Fab in the Czech Republic

ROZNOV, Czech Republic--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, today celebrated the inauguration of its expanded silicon carbide (SiC) fab in Roznov, Czech Republic. Multiple guests of honor attended the ribbon cutting ceremony led by Ministry of Industry and Trade Section Chief Zbyněk Pokorný, Governor of the Zlín Region Radim Holiš and City Mayor Jiří Pavlica as well as other local governmental dignitaries, signifying the importance of this event and manufacturing of semiconductors in the Czech Republic. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005803/en/ onsemi expands Roznov Silicon Carbide Fab (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Allison Expands eGen Power® Family of Electric Axles to Provide Additional Offering for European and Asia Pacific Markets

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, announced the new eGen Power ® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, this week at IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005537/en/ The new Allison eGen Power® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, was designed specifically to support the heavier 13-ton gross axle weight rating, which is often required by commercial vehicles in Europe and Asia Pacific markets. The 130S joins the eGen Power line-up of e-Axles, which includes the 100D, introduced in 2020, as well as the 130D and 100S introduced in 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
todaysemobility.com

Volkswagen, Canada advancing sustainable battery supply chain in North America

Volkswagen Group and the Government of Canada aim to promote e-mobility in the country and to explore opportunities across Canada’s automotive and battery supply chain. This was agreed on in a "Memorandum of Understanding" (MoU) signed by Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess and Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, in the presence of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The parties will investigate opportunities for Canada to contribute to Volkswagen’s global and regional battery supply chains. PowerCo, the newly founded battery company of Volkswagen, has a central role in the efforts and will drive forward the planned cooperation in the fields of battery value creation, raw materials supply chains and cathode material production in the North American region.
CARS
BBC

Cambridge-based Aveva agrees to French energy firm's buyout

A UK industrial software company has agreed to a full buyout by a French energy and automation company. Cambridge-based Aveva will be acquired by its major shareholder, Schneider Electric, in a deal that values the firm at £9.5bn. The deal is due to be completed in 2023, with Schneider...
BUSINESS
wasteadvantagemag.com

Tide Rock Holdings Acquires Full Circle Electronics; Solidifies Coast-to-Coast National Electronics Recycling Footprint

The acquisition of Full Circle Electronics marks the third recycling company acquired by Tide Rock Holdings, following American Recycling and Cal Micro Recycling. With the acquisition, Tide Rock dramatically scales its recycling business to include expertise in electronics decommissioning and certified data destruction. Full Circle recently expanded its national footprint...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Ford shuffles management, seeks new global supply chain head

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is restructuring its vehicle development and supply chain operations, shuffling multiple executives just days after announcing that it would build up to 45,000 vehicles with parts missing due to shortages. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker gave some executives new roles and said that its chief financial officer will begin reworking supply chain operations until a new global purchasing chief is hired. The changes arrive at a time of profound change for Ford and the auto industry, which for more than a century have made a living by selling petroleum-powered vehicles. The company has plans for half of its global production to be electric vehicles by 2030, but like its main competitors, Ford will need to keep selling gas-burning vehicles to fund the massive transition. Earlier this year CEO Jim Farley split the company into two units, Ford Model e to develop electric vehicles, and Ford Blue to handle internal combustion cars, trucks and SUVs.
BUSINESS
nutritionaloutlook.com

Kibbutz Yotvata, Brevel sign agreement to build manufacturing facility for microalgae-based alternative protein

The facility will house a fermentation reactor sized at 30,000 L, which is the largest of its kind. This will allow the total manufacturing volume reach up to 900,000 L. Israel-based Kibbutz Yotvata and Brevel signed an agreement to build a commercial-scale manufacturing facilityfor cultivating and producingmicroalgae-based protein and other products for the food and beverage industry. The facility will house a fermentation reactor sized at 30,000 L, which is the largest of its kind. This will allow the total manufacturing volume reach up to 900,000 L and 3,000 tons of dry product per year; an upgrade from Brevel’s current fermenters that have a capacity of 5,000 L. Once the facility is completed, the parties expect to export to customers abroad at least 25% of its production to various markets.
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced the addition of two new members to its executive team, better positioning the company to handle substantial growth over the coming years. The work management category is growing rapidly, as organizations face increasing work complexities while trying to ramp up efficiency and productivity. To broaden market reach and handle the demand, Wrike brings on Thomas Scott as Chief Financial Officer. Scott will be responsible for driving Wrike’s next stage of growth as more businesses turn to the platform to transform their workflows in a digital era. Brian Clark was appointed Chief Revenue Officer to help double Wrike’s annual recurring revenue and expand its sales strategy globally to reach organizations across new industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005638/en/ Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

On the Path to Net Zero: TIWAG Subsidiary TINEXT to Supply INNIO’s Primary Operations in Jenbach with Green Hydrogen

JENBACH, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- INNIO and TIWAG today announce that TINEXT, a TIWAG (Tiroler Wasserkraft AG) subsidiary, will supply INNIO’s primary operations in Jenbach with green hydrogen (H 2 ) by 2025. At the same time, excess power and heat will be fed into the local power grid and district heating network. Once sufficient quantities of green hydrogen are available, additional areas of application are planned, such as supplying an INNIO plant gas station or refueling local logistics companies’ vehicles. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005259/en/ Vice president and site manager of INNIO’s Jenbacher site Martin Mühlbacher, TIWAG managing director Dipl.-Ing Thomas Gasser, and INNIO president and CEO Dr. Olaf Berlien. (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hill

Pfizer agrees to supply millions of Paxlovid courses to Global Fund

Pfizer announced on Thursday it has reached an agreement to supply up to six million courses of its COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid to the Global Fund to get treatment to low and middle-income countries. This supply agreement was made as part of the Global Fund’s COVID19 Response Mechanism (C19RM), Pfizer said...
ADVOCACY
TechCrunch

Building control startup PassiveLogic inks partnership with Nvidia, secures $15M

The investment represents a major vote of confidence in PassiveLogic, considering that the startup hasn’t released any products to the public yet (although a beta’s planned for later this year). Nvidia was perhaps won over by PassiveLogic’s go-to-market strategy, which netted the startup contractual commitments for the first two years of sales and distribution partners that plan to include PassiveLogic’s platform in construction and retrofit projects.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy