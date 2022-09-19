Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America
Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
Apple, Honda, and Mazda reportedly consider diversifying manufacturing away from China after supply-chain chaos
Supply-chain chaos due to COVID lockdowns, geopolitics, and now a heat wave are weighing on companies with China production hubs.
Faster Avocado Growing Method Perfected by Israeli Researchers
The global avocado market, worth approximately $13 billion a year, could be set for a boost courtesy of an Israeli innovation that would speed up growth and simplify exports. The MIGAL Galilee Research Institute reports that a recent breakthrough would enable the rapid production of avocado seedlings. "According to game-changing...
AdWeek
Meet the Brand Accelerating Off-Grid Solutions for Food Preservation in Africa
In his six years of farming, Saheed Adams has witnessed a lot of food waste as his fruits and vegetables move from farm to market. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Samuel Ajala. Samuel Ajala is a data and development journalist covering climate change, energy transition and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Electric-car demand pushes lithium prices to records
Surging prices for lithium are intensifying a race between automakers to lock up supplies and raising concerns that a shortage of the battery metal could slow the adoption of electric vehicles. Lithium carbonate prices in China, the benchmark in the fast-growing market, stand at about $71,000 a metric ton, according...
Soaring natural gas prices are prompting European companies to move their manufacturing operations to the US
European companies are shifting operations to the US after the jump in regional energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported. Steelmaker ArcelorMittal and chemical maker OCI are among companies making changes. Benchmark European natural gas prices climbed by more than 400% at their height during...
onsemi Expands its Silicon Carbide Fab in the Czech Republic
ROZNOV, Czech Republic--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, today celebrated the inauguration of its expanded silicon carbide (SiC) fab in Roznov, Czech Republic. Multiple guests of honor attended the ribbon cutting ceremony led by Ministry of Industry and Trade Section Chief Zbyněk Pokorný, Governor of the Zlín Region Radim Holiš and City Mayor Jiří Pavlica as well as other local governmental dignitaries, signifying the importance of this event and manufacturing of semiconductors in the Czech Republic. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005803/en/ onsemi expands Roznov Silicon Carbide Fab (Photo: Business Wire)
Allison Expands eGen Power® Family of Electric Axles to Provide Additional Offering for European and Asia Pacific Markets
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, announced the new eGen Power ® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, this week at IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005537/en/ The new Allison eGen Power® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, was designed specifically to support the heavier 13-ton gross axle weight rating, which is often required by commercial vehicles in Europe and Asia Pacific markets. The 130S joins the eGen Power line-up of e-Axles, which includes the 100D, introduced in 2020, as well as the 130D and 100S introduced in 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
todaysemobility.com
Volkswagen, Canada advancing sustainable battery supply chain in North America
Volkswagen Group and the Government of Canada aim to promote e-mobility in the country and to explore opportunities across Canada’s automotive and battery supply chain. This was agreed on in a "Memorandum of Understanding" (MoU) signed by Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess and Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, in the presence of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The parties will investigate opportunities for Canada to contribute to Volkswagen’s global and regional battery supply chains. PowerCo, the newly founded battery company of Volkswagen, has a central role in the efforts and will drive forward the planned cooperation in the fields of battery value creation, raw materials supply chains and cathode material production in the North American region.
CARS・
BBC
Cambridge-based Aveva agrees to French energy firm's buyout
A UK industrial software company has agreed to a full buyout by a French energy and automation company. Cambridge-based Aveva will be acquired by its major shareholder, Schneider Electric, in a deal that values the firm at £9.5bn. The deal is due to be completed in 2023, with Schneider...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Tide Rock Holdings Acquires Full Circle Electronics; Solidifies Coast-to-Coast National Electronics Recycling Footprint
The acquisition of Full Circle Electronics marks the third recycling company acquired by Tide Rock Holdings, following American Recycling and Cal Micro Recycling. With the acquisition, Tide Rock dramatically scales its recycling business to include expertise in electronics decommissioning and certified data destruction. Full Circle recently expanded its national footprint...
France's Schneider to buy remaining Aveva shares in 31 pounds/share offer
PARIS/LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - French industrial group Schneider Electric (SCHN.PA) said it would proceed with a full takeover of British software company Aveva Plc, offering 31 pounds per share in a deal valuing the whole of Aveva at around 9.48 billion pounds ($10.8 billion).
Brazil, the World’s Largest Coffee Producer, Is Facing Record Low Stockpiles
More and more people are waking up and jonesing for a cup of joe. That’s not a problem in and of itself—if you don’t take into consideration the attendant caffeine dependency—but it sure becomes one when the world’s coffee stockpiles are dwindling. In Brazil, the...
Ford shuffles management, seeks new global supply chain head
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is restructuring its vehicle development and supply chain operations, shuffling multiple executives just days after announcing that it would build up to 45,000 vehicles with parts missing due to shortages. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker gave some executives new roles and said that its chief financial officer will begin reworking supply chain operations until a new global purchasing chief is hired. The changes arrive at a time of profound change for Ford and the auto industry, which for more than a century have made a living by selling petroleum-powered vehicles. The company has plans for half of its global production to be electric vehicles by 2030, but like its main competitors, Ford will need to keep selling gas-burning vehicles to fund the massive transition. Earlier this year CEO Jim Farley split the company into two units, Ford Model e to develop electric vehicles, and Ford Blue to handle internal combustion cars, trucks and SUVs.
nutritionaloutlook.com
Kibbutz Yotvata, Brevel sign agreement to build manufacturing facility for microalgae-based alternative protein
The facility will house a fermentation reactor sized at 30,000 L, which is the largest of its kind. This will allow the total manufacturing volume reach up to 900,000 L. Israel-based Kibbutz Yotvata and Brevel signed an agreement to build a commercial-scale manufacturing facilityfor cultivating and producingmicroalgae-based protein and other products for the food and beverage industry. The facility will house a fermentation reactor sized at 30,000 L, which is the largest of its kind. This will allow the total manufacturing volume reach up to 900,000 L and 3,000 tons of dry product per year; an upgrade from Brevel’s current fermenters that have a capacity of 5,000 L. Once the facility is completed, the parties expect to export to customers abroad at least 25% of its production to various markets.
CNBC
Ford to restructure supply chain following $1 billion in unexpected quarterly costs
DETROIT – Ford Motor on Thursday announced plans to restructure its global supply chain, days after the company said it expects to book an extra $1 billion in unexpected supplier costs during the third quarter. The supply chain restructuring aims to "support efficient and reliable sourcing of components, internal...
Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced the addition of two new members to its executive team, better positioning the company to handle substantial growth over the coming years. The work management category is growing rapidly, as organizations face increasing work complexities while trying to ramp up efficiency and productivity. To broaden market reach and handle the demand, Wrike brings on Thomas Scott as Chief Financial Officer. Scott will be responsible for driving Wrike’s next stage of growth as more businesses turn to the platform to transform their workflows in a digital era. Brian Clark was appointed Chief Revenue Officer to help double Wrike’s annual recurring revenue and expand its sales strategy globally to reach organizations across new industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005638/en/ Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets (Photo: Business Wire)
On the Path to Net Zero: TIWAG Subsidiary TINEXT to Supply INNIO’s Primary Operations in Jenbach with Green Hydrogen
JENBACH, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- INNIO and TIWAG today announce that TINEXT, a TIWAG (Tiroler Wasserkraft AG) subsidiary, will supply INNIO’s primary operations in Jenbach with green hydrogen (H 2 ) by 2025. At the same time, excess power and heat will be fed into the local power grid and district heating network. Once sufficient quantities of green hydrogen are available, additional areas of application are planned, such as supplying an INNIO plant gas station or refueling local logistics companies’ vehicles. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005259/en/ Vice president and site manager of INNIO’s Jenbacher site Martin Mühlbacher, TIWAG managing director Dipl.-Ing Thomas Gasser, and INNIO president and CEO Dr. Olaf Berlien. (Photo: Business Wire)
Pfizer agrees to supply millions of Paxlovid courses to Global Fund
Pfizer announced on Thursday it has reached an agreement to supply up to six million courses of its COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid to the Global Fund to get treatment to low and middle-income countries. This supply agreement was made as part of the Global Fund’s COVID19 Response Mechanism (C19RM), Pfizer said...
TechCrunch
Building control startup PassiveLogic inks partnership with Nvidia, secures $15M
The investment represents a major vote of confidence in PassiveLogic, considering that the startup hasn’t released any products to the public yet (although a beta’s planned for later this year). Nvidia was perhaps won over by PassiveLogic’s go-to-market strategy, which netted the startup contractual commitments for the first two years of sales and distribution partners that plan to include PassiveLogic’s platform in construction and retrofit projects.
Comments / 0