FOXBusiness
The US is in a housing recession. Here's what that means
The once red-hot housing market has cooled so rapidly in recent months that some experts actually think the industry has tumbled into a recession. Painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs have proven to be a lethal combination for the housing market, forcing potential buyers to pull back on spending.
Gasoline Prices Should Keep Falling Unless This Happens
Gasoline prices are expected to continue their downward trend during Labor Day weekend as consumers are still receiving a reprieve. Crude oil prices declined on Sept. 2 to $86.97 a barrel on ongoing fears of an impending recession curbing demand. Inflation rates remain high and consumers face tighter budgets from paying more in food, housing and energy costs. The possibility of more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and more lockdowns in China due to covid-19 have also played a factor.
Most Americans now say they are feeling the sting of inflation in their finances
A majority of Americans said last month that price increases were causing financial hardship for their households, a Gallup survey released this week found. That share, 56%, is up from 49% in January and 45% in November 2021. It includes 12% of respondents who described the hardship as "severe" and 44% who called it "moderate."
Washington Examiner
Jobless claims tick up to 213,000, pausing one of most positive economic trends
After several weeks of declines, the number of new applications for unemployment benefits rose by 5,000 last week to 213,000, the Department of Labor reported Thursday morning, ending at least temporarily one of the most encouraging trends for the economy. Rising jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, is a sign...
The Bottom Line: Recession More Likely Than Not
The stock market tanked on Sept. 13 in the worst sell-off since June 2020. The market has struggled to regain its footing ever since. The Dow Jones has lost nearly 5 percent of its value this month alone. Ouch. The catalyst for this drop? The August Consumer Price Index (CPI). Should we be concerned? On the one hand, yes, we should; but on the other, the sell-off shouldn’t be surprising. Let me explain. It seems that the market got ahead of itself by pricing in assumptions that inflation was easing as gas prices were falling. However, Wall Street analysts forgot that...
Zelenskyy aide: Ukraine needs funds, expand Russia sanctions
BERLIN (AP) — In addition to the human cost of the war, Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself from Russia are placing a severe financial burden on the country that it can only bear with the help of outside support cost, a top Ukrainian government economist said Thursday. The speed of victory, however, will depend in large part on the pressure that Ukraine’s allies place on Russia, said Oleg Ustenko, chief economic advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ukraine is currently running a monthly fiscal deficit of 5 billion euros (dollars), compared with a shortfall of 7 billion euros the country had projected for the whole of 2022 before the war started. Prewar forecasts of 3-4% economic growth in 2022 have also been dashed, and gross domestic product is expected to shrink by 30-40% this year as factories lie in ruins and vast tracts of Ukraine’s fertile land are inaccessible or too dangerous to farm, Ustenko said.
More Americans apply for jobless aid last week
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits rose slightly last week with the Federal Reserve pushing hard to cool the economy and tamp down inflation. Applications for unemployment benefits for the week ending Sept. 17 rose by 5,000 to 213,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Last week’s number was revised down by 5,000 to 208,000, the lowest figure since May. First-time applications generally reflect layoffs. The four-week average for claims, which evens out some of the weekly volatility, fell by 6,000 to 216,750.
CNBC
Layoffs loom on the horizon, some economists say
From rising inflation to a red-hot job market and the negative gross domestic product in between, economists are divided on the health of the U.S. economy. "There has been a lot of talk recently that we're in a recession. We have two quarters of declining GDP that often happens with the recession. ... But we have job growth that is incredibly strong. We have an unemployment rate that is a 50-year low," Claudia Sahm, founder of Sahm Consulting and a former Federal Reserve Board economist, told CNBC.
Real living wage to rise by record 10.1% to £10.90 an hour outside London
Almost 400,000 workers in the UK whose employers are signed up to paying the real living wage are in line for a record pay rise, as the charity that sets the rate approved an increase to £10.90 an hour for outside London. The Living Wage Foundation said it was...
US News and World Report
U.S. Home Builder Sentiment Falls for Ninth Straight Month in September
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Confidence among U.S. single-family homebuilders fell for the ninth straight month in September as soaring mortgage rates and persistently high prices for building materials made new housing less affordable for many first-time buyers. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market index dropped three points to 46...
freightwaves.com
After another decline, benchmark diesel price again below $5 per gallon
The benchmark diesel price used as the basis for most fuel surcharges is back below $5 per gallon. According to the Energy Information Administration of the Department of Energy, the average retail diesel price in the U.S. last week was $4.964 per gallon, a decline of 6.9 cents from the prior week. It marked the 13th decline in the past 14 weeks.
