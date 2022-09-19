IN THE NEWS: “Tucson Vets Call GOP Senate Candidate Masters’ Comments on Military ‘Disgraceful Rhetoric’ & ‘Disqualifying’”

Read full article on original website
Ohio GOP House candidate has misrepresented military service
WASHINGTON (AP) — Campaigning for a northwestern Ohio congressional seat, Republican J.R. Majewski presents himself as an Air Force combat veteran who deployed to Afghanistan after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, once describing “tough” conditions including a lack of running water that forced him to go more than 40 days without a shower.
CNBC
GOP megadonor Peter Thiel to host fundraiser for Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters
The invite lists Peter Thiel as the host for the Masters campaign event and says the gathering is set to take place on Sept. 30, at his $5 million home in Los Angeles. These types of events are important for Masters, who has been significantly outraised by Mark Kelly. Masters' campaign has brought in just over $4.9 million versus Kelly's $54 million.
People
GOP Leaders Endorse Democrat for Pennsylvania Gov. After Republican Candidate Seen Wearing Confederate Uniform
Several Republicans in Pennsylvania are throwing their support behind a Democratic candidate for governor after photos surfaced of far-right GOP nominee Doug Mastriano wearing a Confederate military uniform. At least 16 Republican leaders have announced their endorsement for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, days after Reuters reported that Mastriano posed...
“Scam to rig elections”: Tom Cotton fumes over Sarah Palin loss as GOP fans cry “stolen election”
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., fumed over Alaska's new voter-approved voting system after Democrat Mary Peltola defeated former Republican Gov. Sarah Palin in a special U.S. House election decided by ranked-choice voting. Peltola, a former state representative, became the first Alaska Native elected to Congress on Wednesday after edging out Palin...
Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
Former GOP lawmaker reacts to Trump's 'humiliating' speech
Former Congresswoman Barbara Comstock (R-VA) joins CNN’s Jim Acosta to react to former President Trump’s speech at a rally supporting GOP Senate candidate JD Vance in Ohio.
Kinzinger on GOP-majority House: They’re going to demand a Biden impeachment vote every week
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) in a new interview predicts that GOP lawmakers will demand a vote to impeach President Biden “every week” if Republicans take control of the House in the midterms. Kinzinger, a frequent critic of former President Trump and his allies on Capitol Hill, compared previous...
Protesters heckle GOP senators in downtown DC after Lindsey Graham unveils national abortion ban
Republican senators were heckled in downtown Washington DC Tuesday evening as they attended a gala hosted by an anti-abortion group celebrating the downfall of Roe vs Wade.A handful of GOP lawmakers were guests of honour at an event hosted by Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, an anti-abortion nonprofit organisation named after the famous (and staunchly reglious) women’s rights activist. Among those who attended were both of South Carolina’s US senators, Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham.Roughly 100 protesters gathered outside the National Building Museum late in the afternoon and chanted slogans which included “our bodies our choice”, and “pro-life...
GOP Chair Pleads For Money For Stumbling Senate Races As Trump Sits On Millions
In an urgent conference call this week with major donors, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel pleaded for more funds to prop up struggling GOP Senate candidates, Politico reported — even as Donald Trump sits on $120 million in contributions. “We absolutely have better candidates and a better message,”...
Arizona GOP leader says Trump-backed pols may send U.S. ‘back to the dark ages’
The outgoing Republican leader of the Arizona House said Sunday that political candidates backed by former President Donald Trump might send the United States "back to the dark ages."
Arizona Dem Katie Hobbs Says She Won't Debate GOP 'Conspiracy Theorist' Kari Lake
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) has declined an invitation to debate Republican opponent and Donald Trump acolyte Kari Lake, Hobbs’ gubernatorial campaign said Sunday. In a statement issued to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission, which is responsible for organizing debates, Hobbs’ campaign manager Nicole DeMont said the...
Cheney says GOP leaders are treating Trump like a ‘king’ by defending him in Mar-a-Lago probe
WASHINGTON — Rep. Liz Cheney launched a blistering attack on Donald Trump and his allies Monday, accusing Republican leaders of treating the former president like a “king” by defending him at every turn in a federal investigation into classified documents stored at his Florida estate. “Those who...
GOP Senate Hopeful Twice Avoids Answering If She Wants Trump's Endorsement
"I am laser-focused on retiring career politician Patty Murray who has forgotten about Washington state," Tiffany Smiley said Sunday.
Utah’s Evan McMullin upends two-party fight for US Senate
PROVO, Utah — Campaigning at a park filled with 19th-century pushcarts on a state holiday honoring Utah’s early Mormon pioneers, Evan McMullin glad hands voters as he strolls past potato sack races and beverage stands selling cold, sugary drinks under a sweltering sun. The independent U.S. Senate candidate...
Nevada Republican Can’t Raise Money and Won’t Shut Up About It
It’s no secret that Nevada's Republican Senate nominee Adam Laxalt is behind on fundraising. But while he’s chest-thumping in public and forecasting the state will swing red, he’s simultaneously griping that his Democratic opponent isn’t having the same problem attracting donors. In audio obtained by The...
Trump controversy sparks scramble for McConnell, Senate GOP
Senate Republicans are scrambling to play defense two months before Election Day because of the embarrassing revelation that the FBI seized dozens of classified documents from former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. Republican senators want to talk about Biden’s economic record and inflation but instead are being barraged by questions...
Democrats brace for life with a House GOP majority
Senate Democrats are bracing for the possibility for life under a divided government, with President Biden in office and a strong possibility of a Republican-controlled House. Democrats hope they can retain their majority in the Senate, where a number of political handicappers say the party is favored. That would give Democrats more leverage and congressional support for Biden over the next two years.
Sen. Mike Lee has support of all Republican senators — except one
All current Republican senators apparently support Utah Sen. Mike Lee’s bid for reelection, except one. Sen. Mitt Romney’s name is noticeably absent from the list of 48 senators Lee posted on his campaign Twitter account Friday. “I am grateful for the support of my Senate colleagues. Together, we...
Special master in Trump Mar-a-Lago document case asks for help from retired federal judge
The special master reviewing 11,000 documents seized at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate asks for help from a retired federal judge.
Trump proposed a ‘Dreamer’ pathway to citizenship — Democrats said ‘no’
Vice President Kamala Harris recently muddled through an interview with NBC’s Chuck Todd. She raised eyebrows with her repeated assertion that the Southern border is secure, which is not true. But she also called on Congress to create a pathway to citizenship for those who are undocumented. The irony is that it was Democrats, not Republicans, who killed the last, best chance to create that pathway, at least for “Dreamers.”
