Read full article on original website
Related
Behr Just Announced the 2023 Color of the Year — Here's How to Incorporate It Into Your Home
Hint: It’s a cozy update on a classic paint hue! The color of 2023 is (drumroll please)... Blank Canvas! According to the color experts at paint company Behr, the hottest hue for this year is a "hopeful, warm, and welcoming white." "People are looking to create spaces that feel like a retreat, that feel restorative," Jodi Allen, Behr's Global Chief Marketing Officer, tells PEOPLE. "This white is very warm, it's very engaging, it's welcoming." The new shade joins the lineup of Behr's Designer Collection palette, a line of specially...
Are Window Valances Going Out Of Style?
Valances initially signaled wealth in the late 1800s; they shade the interior of a room and frame windows without blocking all of the natural light.
The Color Scheme No Demo Reno Says No Longer Works In A Bathroom
Is it time to remodel your bathroom? If you have one certain color scheme in there, "No Demo Reno" says it may be time for some upgrades in that room.
Interior designers reveal 17 popular trends they wish would disappear
From all-white interiors to accent walls, here are some of the most popular home trends that interior designers wish people would stop following.
RELATED PEOPLE
thespruce.com
How to Arrange a Small Bedroom With a Queen Bed
Maybe you're moving homes with your existing queen mattress and are worried about how it will fit into a new, smaller sized bedroom. Or perhaps you're living in an apartment and are wondering if upgrading from a full to a queen is at all possible without feeling majorly cramped. The good news is that according to designers, working a queen sized bed into a compact bedroom is entirely possible.
Are Wall Sconces Coming Back In Style?
A stalwart in decorating for their function and form, wall sconces have always been a mainstay of interior design, and they continue to be appealing.
How To Decorate Your Home Like The Apartment In Big
If you loved the apartment in the movie "Big," there are ways to bring the same playfulness into your own space. Learn which details to add for the most impact.
Before and After: This Beginner-Friendly IKEA BESTÅ Hack Was £225, But Looks More Expensive
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
HGTV's Emily Henderson On How To Break The Rules And Still Have A Stunning Bathroom
By breaking some traditional rules when designing your bathroom, you'll have a stunning space. HGTV's Emily Henderson shares advice on designing your bathroom.
architecturaldigest.com
The Mirror Wall Is In—Again
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s one of design’s great tricks: Want to make a room feel more open and light-filled without removing a single wall? Just add...
Are Dining Benches Going Out Of Style?
When you think about key aspects of your dining room, chairs aren't the only option when it comes to stylish seating. But are benches an outdated option?
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A “Cave-Like” Kitchen and Dining Room Receive a Light and Bright Designer Revamp
Designer Julia Newman of Julia Adele Design worked with her Long Beach, California, clients to transform their previously “cave-like” kitchen and dining area into spaces that would better serve their family on a daily basis. Sure, the hybrid room was large, but the cabinetry was dark and heavy and didn’t reflect the aesthetic of the home owners at all. The layout, while open, also felt disjointed. So in addition to improving the look of the rooms, one of Newman’s chief goals for the project was to better delineate the kitchen from the dining space.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Before and After: A Clunky Bathroom Tub Is Now Stylish and Safe for Aging in Place
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Why Painting Your Porch Ceiling Is The Perfect Way To Upgrade Your Outdoor Space
A touch of color on your porch ceiling may seem out-of-the-box, but it may also be the design tactic you've been waiting for. We'll show you why this works!
Comments / 0