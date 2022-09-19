ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

ZDNet

How to limit Spotlight search to improve privacy in MacOS

Let me set the stage: You have certain directories (aka folders) on your MacBook or iMac that contain sensitive information. You don't want others to have easy access to those directories, but it turns out, with the help of Spotlight, anyone with access to your desktop can easily find the files and information contained within.
Apple Insider

Facebook sued over illegal collection of user data

A class action suit has been filed against Meta, claiming that Facebook and Instagram iOS apps circumvented App Tracking Transparency in order to illegally continue tracking users without permission. Since iOS 14, Apple's App Tracking Transparency (ATT) requires apps to cease tracking users unless that user explicitly allows them to...
9to5Mac

App Tracking Transparency workaround sees Meta face class action lawsuit

Meta is facing a class action lawsuit after both Facebook and Instagram were found to be using an App Tracking Transparency workaround to track users on the web, even after they were denied permission to do so. The company is accused not just of breaking Apple’s privacy rules, but also...
knowtechie.com

What is WhatsApp used for?

Anybody who spends time keeping in touch with family and friends worldwide probably already knows what WhatsApp is. Billions of people use it monthly worldwide to communicate and keep in touch. But, what exactly is WhatsApp used for? To some users, WhatsApp is essentially the greenish chat app they use...
Business Insider

How to know if someone has blocked you on Facebook Messenger

To find out if someone has blocked you on Messenger, you should first send them a message. If your message is not delivered, even after the recipient has been online, you're most likely blocked. To tell if your message isn't delivered, it will have an empty circle with a check...
TechCrunch

Mozilla urges action to unpick platform browser lock-ins

Mozilla is not a bystander in the browser arena, as it of course developers the Firefox browser and the Gecko engine that underpins it. But it’s a non-profit, free software developer, rather than a commercial player. It also remains the underdog in market share terms — with the market being dominated by Google’s Chrome browser and Apple’s Safari (especially on mobile); and by the technical infrastructure the pair develop via their respective Blink and Webkit browser engines. Just those three browser engines (Blink, Webkit, and Mozilla’s Gecko) are the only ones left in play — powering all browsers available to consumers. (Microsoft’s Edge, for example, runs on Google’s Blink).
Fast Company

Mozilla says users are being denied browser choice. It’s not that simple

The people behind the Firefox browser are feeling fired up about how desktop and mobile platforms shape browser choices these days. And they went to the trouble of publishing a 66-page report Thursday to make that point. But while this “Five Walled Gardens” report documents some clear cases of what...
ZDNet

Google is moving your Calendar and Assistant "reminders" to Google Tasks

Google Tasks started out as a feature that let Google users create to-do items in their Calendar and Gmail accounts. Then in 2018, Google made Tasks a standalone product. Now, the tech giant is steering more of its users to the Tasks app, moving all Google Assistant and Calendar reminders to Tasks.
CNET

Easily Stop Third-Party iPhone Apps From Accessing Your Data

When you use an iPhone app for the first time, you might be asked to give the app access to other features on your phone like your camera. If you're like me and just want a new app to work you've probably tapped "Allow" without a second thought. However, you might not realize that tapping "Allow" gives the app access to other information on yourself and those closest to you.
MSNBC

Navigating privacy in the digital age

San Jose: Unsold Phones Are Almost Being Given Away. Airports Tell Passengers To Always Carry A Bread Clip. California Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. YourPennySaver /. SPONSORED. 12 "Stimulus Packages" That Are Now Available To Americans. CoolGifts /
PC Magazine

Reinvent Yourself (or Disappear): How to Change Your Name on Facebook

Facebook has a notorious 'real name' policy, but the social network does let you change your name, add a nickname, use a married name, and more, with a few restrictions. Facebook has long required people to use their real names; it's even penalized people(Opens in a new window) for using real names that sounded fake to the social network's algorithm. But if you change your name, go by a nickname, or just want to try to game Facebook's system, you can change the name that displays on your profile with just a few clicks (though there are some restrictions(Opens in a new window)).
Lucy Marcus

What to Consider When Hiring a Mobile App Developer

The proliferation of technology in recent years has led to a boom in demand for mobile app developers. Creating a mobile app is a new trend, and everybody wants to have one for their business. This digital era has given a new impetus to companies, and they are now looking to tap into this potential market by developing their apps. But developing a mobile app is not an easy task. It requires a lot of planning and development work.
Rupesh Kumar

Decentralized Social Networks - Everything You Need to Know

In recent years, there has been a growing trend of social media platforms becoming more centralized. This has led to many problems, including censorship, data breaches, and privacy issues. However, a new type of social media based on the blockchain promises to be more secure. And that is none other than the Decentralized Social Networks.
bloomberglaw.com

California’s Kids Code Complicates Federal Privacy Bill Talks

California’s trailblazing law directing online services like. to protect children’s privacy is likely to complicate the path forward for a federal bill safeguarding consumer data. The new law, enacted last week, adds to California’s lead over national efforts to adopt an overarching privacy law, though it may push...
