GOBankingRates

10 Best Jobs for Remote, Part-Time Work

There are numerous reasons why you would opt to work part-time. Perhaps you want to supplement another source of income, need the flexibility due to caregiving obligations or want to try something new...
CNBC

The 10 most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for in 2022

Although remote work has become a standard option for most professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a different flexible work model is also gaining traction: work-from-anywhere jobs. Most remote work policies fall short of offering true flexibility: About 95% of remote jobs have geographic requirements, whether it's a...
GOBankingRates

6 Remote Jobs That Pay $200K and Up

It used to be that high-salary employees were expected to be on site if they wanted to earn $100,000, $150,000 or even $200,000 or more -- but those days are in the history books. In life after the...
Software
Healthcare IT News

AHA releases healthcare workforce toolkit

With the release of its new digital toolkit, Strengthening the Healthcare Workforce, the American Hospital Association aims help its members navigate workforce challenges and opportunities, and highlight strategies and resources. WHY IT MATTERS. One section of the report, Building the Team, shares strategies for recruitment and retention, diversity and inclusion...
freightwaves.com

Shipper technology offers serious benefits for carriers

Technology has completely reshaped the logistics industry in the years since the ELD mandate took effect. Companies across the space that have embraced modern solutions have quickly become more efficient, profitable and flexible. For many carriers, however, the rapid adoption of technology has sparked skepticism and reticence. “Historically, the adoption...
