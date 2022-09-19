Read full article on original website
Building a stadium with their bare hands and bringing a horse into the dressing room: The inside story of how the Cowboys created the DNA that took them from the NRL's laughing stock to another premiership push
While the North Queensland Cowboys will host a maiden preliminary NRL final at their brand-new stadium in Townsville on Friday night, a crucial slice of history from their old home remains. As the players run onto the field they will tap their hands on a strip of signage transplanted from...
Football fan arrests are at highest level for eight years after trouble flared at 1,600 matches last season
Arrests of football hooligans have reached the highest level in eight years, figures showed yesterday. There were 2,198 football-related arrests in the 2021-22 season, up 59 per cent on the last comparable pre-pandemic period in 2018-19. Birmingham City fans had the highest number of banning orders – imposed by a...
'I don't know what his problem is with me': Jack Grealish says Graeme Souness is 'always' criticising him after the outspoken pundit slammed the Man City star... claiming the £100m was 'not a quick learner'
Jack Grealish believes that Graeme Souness has a 'problem' with him after the Liverpool legend criticised him again this week. Sportsmail columnist Souness condemned the Manchester City forward on talkSPORT on Tuesday, claiming he had not improved since making his record-breaking £100million move to the Etihad in 2021. In July, Souness said Grealish was 'not a quick learner'.
SkySports
Derby County: Paul Warne appointed Rams manager after Liam Rosenior relieved of duties as interim boss
Derby County have confirmed the appointment of Rotherham manager Paul Warne as the club's new head coach with immediate effect. The 49-year-old - who had been in charge of the Millers since November 2016 - has signed a deal that will run until the summer of 2026. He takes over...
‘My road is not over’ – Cristiano Ronaldo targets Euro 2024 as Man Utd star accepts Portugal’s top scorer award
CRISTIANO RONALDO has revealed his ambition to fire Portugal to Euro 2024 glory while receiving a top award for his nation. The 37-year-old forward has found himself relegated to Manchester United’s bench under Erik ten Hag for the majority of their Premier League campaign. After failing to secure a...
Club rugby investment labelled ‘a black hole’ amid Worcester and Wasps crisis
Bristol owner Steve Lansdown insists Premiership Rugby must generate more revenue after describing investing in the English club game as a “black hole”.The sport is reeling from a grim Wednesday when it was announced that Wasps have given notice of their intention to appoint administrators while Worcester have been set the deadline of 5pm on Monday to prove they have a credible plan for survival or face suspension from all competitions.Both clubs are saddled by vast debts and are the subject of winding-up orders from HMRC because of unpaid tax, while collectively all 13 Gallagher Premiership sides are thought to...
Andrew Strauss calls for cut to county cricket schedule in ECB review
Sir Andrew Strauss has called on county chiefs to vote through proposed reforms of the domestic structure which would reduce the amount of cricket played, stressing: “The status quo is not an option”.The former Test captain has spent the last six months overseeing a high-performance review for the England and Wales Cricket Board, launched in the aftermath of last winter’s Ashes thrashing, and has presented 17 recommendations.Fifteen of those fall under the remit of the ECB and already have the required backing, but two key proposals involving a wholesale reorganisation of the county calendar need the support of at least...
REVEALED: The footy star who was told to 'sit down!' by angry AFL boss Gillon McLachlan after Brownlow Medal crowd had been drinking for four hours
Gillon McLachlan lost his cool with an Adelaide Crows star as Sunday's booze-fuelled Brownlow Medal crowd became raucous during the dramatic ceremony in Melbourne. Carlton star Patrick Cripps won the AFL's top individual prize after landing three points in the Blues' Round 23 clash with Collingwood, sneaking past Gold Coast's Touk Miller with 29 points.
All Blacks great comes up with a radical plan to fix rugby’s time-wasting crisis after ref’s ‘disgraceful’ call cost Wallabies the Bledisloe Cup
Former All Blacks Andrew Mehrtens believes introducing timekeepers and shortening halves to 30 minutes of effective play could solve the issue of time-wasting in rugby. His comments came in the wake of last week's controversial ending to the Rugby Championship between Australia and New Zealand in Melbourne. The Wallabies were...
Ange Postecoglou opens up on rumours he's being headhunted for a Premier League job - and jokes he had to 'get out of Scotland' after Celtic lost their first game this season
Ange Postecoglou has addressed rumours linking him to a move to the Premier League, insisting he is very happy where he is and that he is 'living the dream' as the manager of Scotting Premier League champions Celtic. The former Socceroos boss is back down under to promote the Sydney...
England World Cup legend Roger Hunt left over £500,000 to family in his will
ENGLAND World Cup winner Roger Hunt left more than half a million pounds to his family. The former Liverpool striker, 83, who died last September, bequeathed his £539,110 fortune to second wife Rowan. Roger scored 18 goals in 34 games for his country, including three during England’s glorious 1966...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Haaland Healthcare, Grealish Gab, PL Team of the Year So Far, and More...
It’s Wednesday, and while we are still 11 days from the Manchester Derby, there is plenty of Manchester City news to go around. Here is all the latest from Sky Blue News. Manchester City Send Therapist With Erling Haaland On International Duty - Elliot Thompson - City Transfer Room.
BBC
Newcastle United and council bid to host Euro 2028 at St James' Park
Council chiefs are hoping to put Newcastle on the "international stage" and be a host of Euro 2028. Earlier this year, the UK and Ireland launched a joint bid to Uefa to stage the football tournament. The Local Democracy Reporting Service has confirmed that the city council and Newcastle United...
UEFA・
Soccer-Arrests made in England and Wales in 2021-22 highest in eight seasons
Sept 22 (Reuters) - A total of 2,198 football-related arrests were made in the 2021-22 season in England and Wales, the highest number since the 2013-14 season, a report by the Home Office said on Thursday.
BBC
England-Wales World Cup bid could 'transform' hockey
An ambitious plan for England and Wales to host the biggest hockey World Cup yet could help transform the sport, according to Wales captain Rupert Shipperley. The two nations have submitted a joint bid to host the men's World Cup in 2026 across four venues - with the final matches being played at Tottenham Hotspur's 62,000-seater stadium.
BBC
ECB proposals equally unworkable as current schedule in county cricket, says Sussex chief
Proposed changes to English cricket are "exactly what the game needs" - but at the same time "unworkable", says Sussex County Cricket Club chair Jon Filby. The England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) high-performance review, led by Sir Andrew Strauss, suggests several changes to improve Test cricket. The number of...
Newcastle teenage sensation Elliot Anderson - who has been compared to Diego Maradona, Paul Gascoigne and Peter Beardsley - signs new long-term contract at St James' Park
Highly-rated Newcastle teenager Elliot Anderson has agreed a new long-term contract with the north east club. The 19-year-old has made three Premier League appearances this term after spending the second half of last season on loan at Bristol Rovers in League Two. Born and raised in North Tyneside, he has...
Eddie McGuire claims there's a big problem with racism and abortion accusations against Alastair Clarkson and Chris Fagan - as journalist behind bombshell report launches blistering attack on ex-Collingwood boss
Former Collingwood president Eddie McGuire has claimed Alastair Clarkson and Chris Fagan were ambushed by disturbing allegations they were involved in pressuring an Indigenous player to get his partner to abort their unborn child. McGuire's take on the bombshell racism accusations against the Hawthorn club has drawn a furious response...
