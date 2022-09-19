ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Homebuyer’s remorse: most people who bought a house recently have regrets

The home buying experience over the last two and a half years has been nothing short of extraordinary, but not all homeowners were satisfied with the process. Nearly three in four Americans have at least one regret about their new home or the home-buying process, according to a new survey from Anytime Estimate, a home-buying website, based on home buyer experiences throughout 2021 and 2022.
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash AppFind: How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's important to note that some of these jobs might be harder to do during the pandemic but could be ones you look to take on in the future. If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind.
24/7 Wall St.

Best Places to Buy a Vacation Home

The tremendous real estate boom in the U.S. has started to slow. The rise in prices recently was triggered by two things. One was low interest rates and the other was the American mobility created from the “work from home” movement. The prices people can command for homes has started to flatten in some markets, […]
Business Insider

13 things single women should know about buying a home

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Single women make up a large...
thebossmagazine.com

How to Find a Good Business Name Idea

Finding a good business name is essential for any company. It can be the difference between success and failure. A good business name will help customers remember you and make your company stand out from the competition. However, finding a good business name can be difficult. There are many things to consider, and it can be hard to come up with an original and memorable idea.
pymnts

Grocery Subscription Engagement Rose 8% in Q2

As consumers grow increasingly comfortable using eCommerce channels to get their food needs met, online grocery subscriptions are on the rise. Research from PYMNTS’ new study “How The World Does Digital: The Impact Of Payments On Digital Transformation,” which draws from surveys of census-balanced panels of more than 15,000 consumers across 11 key economies, finds that usage of grocery subscription services jumped 8% between Q1 2022 and Q2 2022.
FOXBusiness

Amazon adds layaway as another installment payment option

Amazon has given its shoppers a new way to finance purchases that offers the perks of an installment plan without the hassle of fees. Amazon recently unveiled Amazon Layaway, a new payment option that allows shoppers to put select items on hold and pay for them over the span of five installments without any associated fees or credit check. The plans can be started with any credit or debit card.
ValueWalk

How To Use A Visa Gift Card On Amazon For Partial Payment?

A Visa gift card is similar to a debit/credit card, so you can simply add it to Amazon Payment Methods as a debit/credit card. But it will create a problem if the purchase amount is not the same as the gift card balance. So, here is a two-way process that...
TechRadar

7 common mistakes to avoid when choosing a web hosting provider

Choosing the wrong web hosting (opens in new tab) provider could have a major impact on the performance of your website. Your choice should be based on several factors, including speed and accessibility which are key to ranking well on search engine results pages (SERPs). A low-quality hosting provider could affect how users interact with content, as well as what information they find on your website.
Footwear News

Target to Hire 100,000 Employees This Holiday Season

Target has announced its hiring goals for the 2022 holiday season. The big-box retailer on Thursday said it plans to hire up to 100,000 seasonal employees, on par with its goals for last year. In 2021, Target said it planned to hire an additional 100,000 seasonal and 30,000 supply chain employees for the holiday season. Target also announced the rollout of its “Deal Days” sales event, between Oct. 6-8, which is meant to help shoppers get a head start on savings earlier in the season. “The holidays are a treasured time when our guests come together with family and friends to celebrate the...
