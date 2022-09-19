Read full article on original website
Related
Building a stadium with their bare hands and bringing a horse into the dressing room: The inside story of how the Cowboys created the DNA that took them from the NRL's laughing stock to another premiership push
While the North Queensland Cowboys will host a maiden preliminary NRL final at their brand-new stadium in Townsville on Friday night, a crucial slice of history from their old home remains. As the players run onto the field they will tap their hands on a strip of signage transplanted from...
BBC
Hawthorn: Australian Football League racism allegations prompt calls for inquiry
Prominent Australians have called for an inquiry into racism in the Australian Football League (AFL) amid a furore over allegations at one club. Indigenous players at the Hawthorn Football Club were isolated from family, told to leave their partners, and one alleges he was asked to end a pregnancy, the ABC reported.
EXCLUSIVE: Bradford submit plans for a 'Wembley of the North'... with Bulls' Odsal Stadium set to be transformed into 25,000-seater INDOOR arena - the largest permanently covered stadium in England
Plans for a 25,000-seat indoor arena on the site of Bradford Bulls' Odsal Stadium have been submitted by Bradford Council, Sportsmail can reveal. The unique bowl-shaped ground, which hosted a then-world-record rugby league crowd of 102,569 in 1954, has long been touted as a potential 'Wembley of the North' for the 13-a-side code.
BBC
Morgan Knowles: St Helens back-rower free to play in Grand Final after winning second appeal
Betfred Super League Grand Final: St Helens v Leeds Rhinos. Venue: Old Trafford Date: Saturday, 24 September Kick-off: 18:00 BST. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Merseyside, BBC Radio Leeds & BBC Sounds, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app; highlights at 22:50 BST on BBC One.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can Leeds stun St Helens? Super League Grand Final talking points
The Super League Grand Final will take place at Old Trafford on Saturday as current champions St Helens take on Leeds.Saints beat Salford to earn a spot in their fourth consecutive final while Leeds overcame Catalans Dragons and Wigan to get to their first showpiece since 2017.Here we look at the talking points ahead of the game.Leeds are in formIt’s been a season of two halves for the Rhinos, who looked like they would be facing a battle to stay in the top-flight when the sides met earlier in the season, as St Helens ran out 26-0 winners at Headingley....
BBC
Darcy Swain: Australia lock banned for six weeks for Quinn Tupaea clear-out
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday 24 September Kick-off: 08:05 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Australia lock Darcy Swain has been banned for six weeks after his charge into the knee of Quinn Tupaea ruled the New Zealand centre out for nine months. Swain, 25,...
AFL boss open to wider review of historical treatment of Indigenous players
The AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the sport should “explore every opportunity to make sure there is a safe environment” for players after Eddie Betts called for all clubs to review their historical treatment of First Nations athletes. Betts said he was saddened but not surprised to...
BBC
Ashes 2023: England v Australia series dates, times and venues announced
England women will play a home Ashes Test against Australia over five days for the first time in June 2023. Previously women's Tests in England have been four days but Trent Bridge will host next year's match in the multi-format series from 22-26 June. The men's five-Test Ashes series will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN
The race to 130kph: NSW project aims to unlock female pace bowling
It is billed as one of the new frontiers for female cricket. Who will be the first bowler to break 130kph?. There needs to be a few caveats here in that it might have already happened, but until reasonably recently, speed data in the women's game had not been widely collated and is still not uniform across competitions.
Shelley Nitschke named as permanent Australian women’s cricket coach
Shelley Nitschke has been appointed Australia’s women’s cricket team head coach, charged with leading the next generation after being handed a four-year deal. Nitschke was told this week that she would replace former mentor Matthew Mott in a full-time capacity, after serving as interim leader since his exit in May.
Cricket-New Zealand's Allen says not in fight to dislodge Guptill
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Power hitter Finn Allen might be Martin Guptill's natural successor in New Zealand cricket but the young top order batsman says he is in no rush to dislodge his veteran team mate ahead of the T20 World Cup.
Report: Aussie rules player told to end partner’s pregnancy
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Football League says it is investigating “very serious allegations” made by Indigenous players who say they were racially abused by a head coach at Hawthorn in Melbourne. A former Hawthorn player has told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. that he was told...
Comments / 0