ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Building a stadium with their bare hands and bringing a horse into the dressing room: The inside story of how the Cowboys created the DNA that took them from the NRL's laughing stock to another premiership push

While the North Queensland Cowboys will host a maiden preliminary NRL final at their brand-new stadium in Townsville on Friday night, a crucial slice of history from their old home remains. As the players run onto the field they will tap their hands on a strip of signage transplanted from...
RUGBY
BBC

Hawthorn: Australian Football League racism allegations prompt calls for inquiry

Prominent Australians have called for an inquiry into racism in the Australian Football League (AFL) amid a furore over allegations at one club. Indigenous players at the Hawthorn Football Club were isolated from family, told to leave their partners, and one alleges he was asked to end a pregnancy, the ABC reported.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Bradford submit plans for a 'Wembley of the North'... with Bulls' Odsal Stadium set to be transformed into 25,000-seater INDOOR arena - the largest permanently covered stadium in England

Plans for a 25,000-seat indoor arena on the site of Bradford Bulls' Odsal Stadium have been submitted by Bradford Council, Sportsmail can reveal. The unique bowl-shaped ground, which hosted a then-world-record rugby league crowd of 102,569 in 1954, has long been touted as a potential 'Wembley of the North' for the 13-a-side code.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Queensland#Rugby League#Cowboys#Ranch
The Independent

Can Leeds stun St Helens? Super League Grand Final talking points

The Super League Grand Final will take place at Old Trafford on Saturday as current champions St Helens take on Leeds.Saints beat Salford to earn a spot in their fourth consecutive final while Leeds overcame Catalans Dragons and Wigan to get to their first showpiece since 2017.Here we look at the talking points ahead of the game.Leeds are in formIt’s been a season of two halves for the Rhinos, who looked like they would be facing a battle to stay in the top-flight when the sides met earlier in the season, as St Helens ran out 26-0 winners at Headingley....
RUGBY
BBC

Darcy Swain: Australia lock banned for six weeks for Quinn Tupaea clear-out

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday 24 September Kick-off: 08:05 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Australia lock Darcy Swain has been banned for six weeks after his charge into the knee of Quinn Tupaea ruled the New Zealand centre out for nine months. Swain, 25,...
RUGBY
BBC

Ashes 2023: England v Australia series dates, times and venues announced

England women will play a home Ashes Test against Australia over five days for the first time in June 2023. Previously women's Tests in England have been four days but Trent Bridge will host next year's match in the multi-format series from 22-26 June. The men's five-Test Ashes series will...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Youtube
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

The race to 130kph: NSW project aims to unlock female pace bowling

It is billed as one of the new frontiers for female cricket. Who will be the first bowler to break 130kph?. There needs to be a few caveats here in that it might have already happened, but until reasonably recently, speed data in the women's game had not been widely collated and is still not uniform across competitions.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy