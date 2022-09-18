A historic night of tennis awaits in London as Roger Federer bids farewell to the sport and plays the final match of his career alongside Rafael Nadal in the Laver Cup. Federer, who will go down as perhaps the greatest champion in tennis history, will retire from the sport at the age of 41 and the moment has brought the sport and his rivals together at the O2 Arena.Federer’s wish to play his final match with his great rival Nadal has been granted, setting up a special occasion with Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray also competing for Team Europe....

TENNIS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO