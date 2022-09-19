ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

CarBuzz.com

Gas Monkey Garage's Richard Rawlings Is Selling Off His MASSIVE Car Collection

If you are a true gearhead, you have at least one daily car and one project car. Or varying levels of car collections if you have the space. But for Richard Rawlings owner of Gas Monkey Garage, it has been 20 years of car collection obsession. Rawlings, the star of Fast N' Loud reality TV show and restoration garage owner, has decided it's time to liquidate almost all of his extensive car collection from oldies to a modern Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch with RTR upgrades.
Daily Mail

YouTubers find £1million worth of cars in secret underground bunker - including one which belonged to a Malaysian Prime Minister

A pair of YouTubers discovered £1million worth of classic cars, including one belonging to a Malaysian Prime Minister, in an abandoned underground bunker. Video shows the moment Ben and Eran, who run the Lost Adventures YouTube account, ventured into a building in Surrey - after having eyed it for several years - and 'stumbled across' a vintage car collection.
Carscoops

Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes

Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
Robb Report

The First Lamborghini 63 Speedboat in North America Just Hit the Water in Miami

Tecnomar’s highly coveted Lamborghini 63 has finally made it stateside. The Italian Sea Group just delivered the first ferociously styled, high-speed motoryacht in North America to Prestige Marine in Miami. The 63 references the yacht’s length in feet, the Raging Bull’s 1963 foundation and the fact that just 63 of these $3.5 million speedsters will be made. “We are honored to have been the first to deliver this incredible 4,000 horsepower yacht with an unmistakable Lamborghini design that has already conquered South Florida,” CEO of Prestige Imports Lamborghini Miami Brett David said in a statement. The 63-footer, which was named Best Weekend Cruiser...
motor1.com

Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance gets final teaser before full debut

The new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance will debut today Wednesday, September 21, at 4:00 PM CEST / 3:00 PM BST. Before the grand unveiling, the brand has one last teaser. Unfortunately, the shadowy image shows even less than the last preview. This time, there's just a glimpse of a headlight's edge.
MotorTrend Magazine

Gorgona Cars NM Concept Transforms Original Miata Into a Barchetta Restomod

The answer to most any automotive question is always Mazda MX-5 Miata—at least so the joke goes. But as with the best comedy, there is a grain of truth behind naming the Miata as the solution to any car-related queries. It's one of the most beloved sports cars the world over, thanks to its peppy handling, happy demeanor, and huge modification potential. Mazda's little roadster even makes for an excellent engine-swap or kit-car-starting-point candidate. Though we've seen many V-8 swapped and British look-alike Miata creations over the years this new one from Gorgona Cars isn't your average Miata-based kit car. Instead, the NM Concept is complete vehicle based off the original NA-generation MX-5 chassis and turned into a truly Italian-designed barchetta. Stripped down to the bare essentials, its only additive feature is a new Skyactiv engine from today's ND-generation MX-5. Maybe the answer isn't always Miata, but less Miata.
CarBuzz.com

New Electric Luxury SUV With Crazy Doors Emerges From Italy

It's much easier to build an electric car from scratch than a gas-powered car because there are far fewer moving parts. That's why we keep seeing new EV startups emerge seemingly overnight. The latest of these companies is called Aehra, a new ultra-premium EV brand from Italy. Aehra has just teased the first images of its upcoming SUV, which does not have a name yet. Unlike the latest luxury SUV from Italy, the 2023 Ferrari Purosangue, Aehra's will be all-electric.
