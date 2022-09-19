Read full article on original website
Watch as Mercedes driver shows off to the crowd at a car meet – what happens next leaves the driver red-faced
THIS is the moment a Mercedes driver trying to impress a crowd at a car meet ends up rather red-faced. In the video, the driver of the black Mercedes-Benz C63S AMG can be seen racing off in an attempt to catch the eye of onlookers. The footage then cuts to...
Drug smugglers hid $106 million of crystal meth and cocaine in a sleek vintage Bentley
Australian Border Force examined the vintage car to discover it was laden with $106m of meth and cocaine, leading to the arrest of four people.
AOL Corp
Video shows passenger punching flight attendant on Mexico-to-L.A. flight
A passenger who allegedly punched a flight attendant in the back of the head during an American Airlines flight from Mexico to Los Angeles was taken into custody after the plane landed Wednesday, CBS Los Angeles reports. The carrier said in a statement that the incident happened on Flight 377...
Gas Monkey Garage's Richard Rawlings Is Selling Off His MASSIVE Car Collection
If you are a true gearhead, you have at least one daily car and one project car. Or varying levels of car collections if you have the space. But for Richard Rawlings owner of Gas Monkey Garage, it has been 20 years of car collection obsession. Rawlings, the star of Fast N' Loud reality TV show and restoration garage owner, has decided it's time to liquidate almost all of his extensive car collection from oldies to a modern Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch with RTR upgrades.
YouTubers find £1million worth of cars in secret underground bunker - including one which belonged to a Malaysian Prime Minister
A pair of YouTubers discovered £1million worth of classic cars, including one belonging to a Malaysian Prime Minister, in an abandoned underground bunker. Video shows the moment Ben and Eran, who run the Lost Adventures YouTube account, ventured into a building in Surrey - after having eyed it for several years - and 'stumbled across' a vintage car collection.
Carscoops
Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes
Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
Florida car dealer sold triple the number of Lamborghinis last year than normal as luxury vehicle sales soared post-pandemic
The car dealership sold nearly 30 Lamborghinis in 2021, even though it normally moves just 10 a year, owner Jack Hanania told The Wall Street Journal.
Mustang Boss 429: The Biggest Ford Mustang Engine?
The Ford Mustang Boss 429 packs one of the biggest engines in Mustang history. Its fast, rare, and highly sought after among muscle car fans. The post Mustang Boss 429: The Biggest Ford Mustang Engine? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Inside the world’s most beautiful private car collection worth millions that’s full of classic Italian supercars
A VIDEO uploaded to Instagram has revealed a beautiful car collection owned by a mystery collector. Featured on the channel of Davide Cesaro (@dadocesaro) the collection is garaged in what looks like the wing of a large house in Italy. The videos, which are over two parts, begin with the...
In Mexico, a 1,000-year-old site is declared an ancient monument, the first in a decade
MEXICO CITY — An ancient Mexican site more than 1,000 years old has been declared the country’s first archaeological zone in a decade, antiquities institute INAH announced on Tuesday, despite several years of steep budget cuts for archeological research. Cañada de la Virgen, the modern name of an...
The Ram Electric Truck Concept Will Finally Debut Nov. 17
RamRam's first electric pickup may be coming a little late, but it promises to beat the F-150 Lightning and Silverado EV.
hypebeast.com
Miami Sees the Delivery of the First Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 Superyacht in North America
The first Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 yacht for North America has just been delivered in Miami. Brought in by Prestige Marine — one of the most successful luxury automotive dealers since the ’80s — the $3.5 million USD is just one of 63 being made globally to commemorate the founding year of Lamborghini Automobili.
The First Lamborghini 63 Speedboat in North America Just Hit the Water in Miami
Tecnomar’s highly coveted Lamborghini 63 has finally made it stateside. The Italian Sea Group just delivered the first ferociously styled, high-speed motoryacht in North America to Prestige Marine in Miami. The 63 references the yacht’s length in feet, the Raging Bull’s 1963 foundation and the fact that just 63 of these $3.5 million speedsters will be made. “We are honored to have been the first to deliver this incredible 4,000 horsepower yacht with an unmistakable Lamborghini design that has already conquered South Florida,” CEO of Prestige Imports Lamborghini Miami Brett David said in a statement. The 63-footer, which was named Best Weekend Cruiser...
motor1.com
Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance gets final teaser before full debut
The new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance will debut today Wednesday, September 21, at 4:00 PM CEST / 3:00 PM BST. Before the grand unveiling, the brand has one last teaser. Unfortunately, the shadowy image shows even less than the last preview. This time, there's just a glimpse of a headlight's edge.
The fastest street-legal supercar promises the closest feeling to driving an F1 car
Delage, a French automaker, has declared that their hybrid supercar D12 will be the world's fastest vehicle for public roads. The company earlier declared that the D12 hybrid supercar would revive the brand, which was founded in 1905 and ceased operation in 1953, back in 2019. The car, which will...
MotorTrend Magazine
Gorgona Cars NM Concept Transforms Original Miata Into a Barchetta Restomod
The answer to most any automotive question is always Mazda MX-5 Miata—at least so the joke goes. But as with the best comedy, there is a grain of truth behind naming the Miata as the solution to any car-related queries. It's one of the most beloved sports cars the world over, thanks to its peppy handling, happy demeanor, and huge modification potential. Mazda's little roadster even makes for an excellent engine-swap or kit-car-starting-point candidate. Though we've seen many V-8 swapped and British look-alike Miata creations over the years this new one from Gorgona Cars isn't your average Miata-based kit car. Instead, the NM Concept is complete vehicle based off the original NA-generation MX-5 chassis and turned into a truly Italian-designed barchetta. Stripped down to the bare essentials, its only additive feature is a new Skyactiv engine from today's ND-generation MX-5. Maybe the answer isn't always Miata, but less Miata.
BBC
iPhone 14: India man flies to Dubai to buy Apple gadget early
A man from the southern Indian state of Kerala travelled thousands of miles to Dubai to buy the latest iPhone, hours before it went on sale in India. Dheeraj Palliyil flew abroad to buy the iPhone 14 Pro last week in a bid to become one of the first few in the world to own the new phone.
New Electric Luxury SUV With Crazy Doors Emerges From Italy
It's much easier to build an electric car from scratch than a gas-powered car because there are far fewer moving parts. That's why we keep seeing new EV startups emerge seemingly overnight. The latest of these companies is called Aehra, a new ultra-premium EV brand from Italy. Aehra has just teased the first images of its upcoming SUV, which does not have a name yet. Unlike the latest luxury SUV from Italy, the 2023 Ferrari Purosangue, Aehra's will be all-electric.
