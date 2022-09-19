The answer to most any automotive question is always Mazda MX-5 Miata—at least so the joke goes. But as with the best comedy, there is a grain of truth behind naming the Miata as the solution to any car-related queries. It's one of the most beloved sports cars the world over, thanks to its peppy handling, happy demeanor, and huge modification potential. Mazda's little roadster even makes for an excellent engine-swap or kit-car-starting-point candidate. Though we've seen many V-8 swapped and British look-alike Miata creations over the years this new one from Gorgona Cars isn't your average Miata-based kit car. Instead, the NM Concept is complete vehicle based off the original NA-generation MX-5 chassis and turned into a truly Italian-designed barchetta. Stripped down to the bare essentials, its only additive feature is a new Skyactiv engine from today's ND-generation MX-5. Maybe the answer isn't always Miata, but less Miata.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO