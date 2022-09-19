Read full article on original website
Bayou St. John tops its banks after too much water let in from Lake Pontchartrain
NEW ORLEANS — Wading through water and ducks Wednesday morning, New Orleans Rowing Club coach Emily Gass had to check on equipment after getting a call that water from Bayou St. John was overflowing. “It was panic. We wanted to know if the boats were OK,” Gass said. “We...
fox8live.com
Discovery of nesting sea turtles could make the case for restoring a Louisiana island chain
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Scientists visiting the Chandeleur Islands recently discovered more evidence of sea turtles, following a surprising nesting season on Louisiana’s most remote spot 75 miles east of New Orleans. Last June, state biologists looking for evidence of sea turtles spotted 53 turtle crawls, the trails in...
fox8live.com
Louisiana’s largest coastal project ‘at the two-yard line,’ CPRA says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Southwest of Morgan City, a channel cut from the Atchafalaya River in the 1940s built a brand new delta, accidentally. No one expected it, but supporters of using the Mississippi River to build land often point to the Wax Lake Outlet. “This is tremendous habitat,” said...
fox8live.com
Crews ‘overshot’ Bayou St. John water levels before closing valves
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Several Bayou St. John residents woke up to an unpleasant surprise Wednesday morning. Rising water levels in the bayou on Sept. 21 resulted in yards and properties alongside it flooding. “When water levels are low, FPA-East crews can either open valves to slowly let water into...
WDSU
Pink 'leech-looking' growths along water in JP and Orleans; experts say they come from apple snails
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — There's an infestation of sorts along waterways in Louisiana. Drivers may have seen pink snail-like creatures growing along canals in Jefferson Parish and Orleans Parish. It has a lot of people scratching their heads and has caused a lot of talk on social media. "I...
fox8live.com
Organizers want to break stigma linked to N.O. East, take matters into their own hands to clean up neglect
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Neighbors in New Orleans East said they’re fed up with the ‘bad rap’ the community receives from crime, and some have taken matters into their own hands to restore years of neglect. A team of residents and volunteers worked to beautify Bundy Road,...
Tammany Trace Tunnel opens in Mandeville
On Wednesday, St. Tammany leaders celebrated the completion of the Tammany Trace Tunnel in the Northshore.
NOLA.com
New Orleans city programs halted due to funding freeze at Mayor LaToya Cantrell-aligned nonprofit
A nonprofit started by Mayor LaToya Cantrell has frozen its accounts after receiving a subpoena for financial records from the New Orleans Office of Inspector General, leaving several city-sponsored social programs that depend on funding from the organization in limbo. Dana Henry, an attorney representing the board of Forward Together...
fox8live.com
New Orleans tourism leaders concerned, yet optimistic as city becomes ‘murder capital’ of U.S.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As New Orleans overtakes St. Louis to become the deadliest city per capita in America, tourism leaders say they’re concerned but remain optimistic about the future. Kelly Schulz of New Orleans & Co. says the national headlines make it harder to sell the city. “We...
fox8live.com
New Orleans curbside collection contracts finalized, new garbage companies selected
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many New Orleans residents will have new garbage collection service in less than two months, but some are frustrated with the service being provided under existing contracts. Along streets in the Seventh Ward on Tuesday (Sept. 20), trash could be seen piled in front of houses.
NOLA.com
Letters: How did other New Orleans mayors travel?
I keep wondering if you expected Moon Landrieu, his son Mitch, Sidney Barthelemy, Dutch Morial, Ray Nagin, et al. to fly coach. Are there headlines recounting how much their travel cost the taxpayers? Perhaps a comparison would damn the current mayor even more. NANCY BERAULT. retired teacher. River Ridge.
NOLA.com
At $1 million+, luxury on lakefront, Mediterranean on Audubon, custom-built in Kenner
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
wgno.com
Watching the tropics closely!
Good Morning, New Orleans! Overnight low temperatures dropped into the 60s along and north of I-12. South of Lake Pontchartrain, temperatures are in the low 70s. Daily high temperatures will remain above average for this time of the year, topping out in the low to mid 90s. By Wednesday, Gulf...
2 boaters and dog rescued from overturned boat in Louisiana
Watchstanders were dispatched to the location and found an overturned 21-foot center console boat with two people and one dog on the hull.
Residents in Livingston, Ascension parishes express concern over new chemical plant heading their way
LAKE MAUREPAS, La. (WAFB) - A chemical company based in East Baton Rouge Parish called Air Products plans to build a new plant in Ascension Parish. The company’s clean energy plan is to pump carbon dioxide into the ground under Lake Maurepas rather than release it into the air. But folks in lower Livingston and Ascension Parishes said the news came to them without warning and without answers about how it will impact life on the water.
L'Observateur
‘Boyz of the Village’ reunite in Garyville
GARYVILLE — The old Garyville Bank and Pool Hall was overflowing with memories of a simpler time during the first “Boyz of the Village” reunion held on September 9. The event drew participation from approximately 100 men who live, once lived or used to frequent the bars in Garyville. Friends who had not seen each other in decades were reunited, many now ranging in age from 50 to 70. Some came from Texas and across Louisiana, while others have never left the community which they all at one point called home.
WWL-TV
Jefferson Parish seafood restaurant to reopen after fixing Ida damage
HARAHAN, La. — In Harahan, the Kelly family is reopening Charles Seafood after a year of renovations. Shawn Kelly, one of the owners said the roof was so damaged by Hurricane Ida that much of the inside had to be replaced as well. Shawn and his wife Patti faced challenges trying to rebuild amid supply chain issues and battles with insurance companies.
Shelter-in-place order issued at Slidell apartment complex
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police have issued a shelter-in place order for residents of the Canterbury/The Lofts Apartments. The complex is directly across the street from Salmen High School. Police say a barricaded subject is the reason for the order. Residents are implored follow the order until police have...
fox8live.com
New Orleans mayor’s salary could be docked over first-class flight upgrades
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council will consider docking Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s salary in 2023 if she does not pay back tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars spent upgrading overseas flights. Mayor Cantrell has faced national scrutiny since she told Fox 8′s Andres Fuentes on Sept....
NOLA.com
Boat owners cry foul after Fire Marshal closes slips at South Shore Marina
More than two dozen boat owners were ordered to immediately vacate covered slips at the South Shore Harbor Marina over the weekend because of long-neglected fire hazards, the latest flashpoint for the Lakefront Management Authority that controls the harbor and has been beset by a series of recent controversies. The...
