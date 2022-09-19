ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barataria, LA

fox8live.com

Crews ‘overshot’ Bayou St. John water levels before closing valves

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Several Bayou St. John residents woke up to an unpleasant surprise Wednesday morning. Rising water levels in the bayou on Sept. 21 resulted in yards and properties alongside it flooding. “When water levels are low, FPA-East crews can either open valves to slowly let water into...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
City
Barataria, LA
City
Belle Chasse, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: How did other New Orleans mayors travel?

I keep wondering if you expected Moon Landrieu, his son Mitch, Sidney Barthelemy, Dutch Morial, Ray Nagin, et al. to fly coach. Are there headlines recounting how much their travel cost the taxpayers? Perhaps a comparison would damn the current mayor even more. NANCY BERAULT. retired teacher. River Ridge.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Weather
Environment
wgno.com

Watching the tropics closely!

Good Morning, New Orleans! Overnight low temperatures dropped into the 60s along and north of I-12. South of Lake Pontchartrain, temperatures are in the low 70s. Daily high temperatures will remain above average for this time of the year, topping out in the low to mid 90s. By Wednesday, Gulf...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Residents in Livingston, Ascension parishes express concern over new chemical plant heading their way

LAKE MAUREPAS, La. (WAFB) - A chemical company based in East Baton Rouge Parish called Air Products plans to build a new plant in Ascension Parish. The company’s clean energy plan is to pump carbon dioxide into the ground under Lake Maurepas rather than release it into the air. But folks in lower Livingston and Ascension Parishes said the news came to them without warning and without answers about how it will impact life on the water.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

‘Boyz of the Village’ reunite in Garyville

GARYVILLE — The old Garyville Bank and Pool Hall was overflowing with memories of a simpler time during the first “Boyz of the Village” reunion held on September 9. The event drew participation from approximately 100 men who live, once lived or used to frequent the bars in Garyville. Friends who had not seen each other in decades were reunited, many now ranging in age from 50 to 70. Some came from Texas and across Louisiana, while others have never left the community which they all at one point called home.
GARYVILLE, LA
WWL-TV

Jefferson Parish seafood restaurant to reopen after fixing Ida damage

HARAHAN, La. — In Harahan, the Kelly family is reopening Charles Seafood after a year of renovations. Shawn Kelly, one of the owners said the roof was so damaged by Hurricane Ida that much of the inside had to be replaced as well. Shawn and his wife Patti faced challenges trying to rebuild amid supply chain issues and battles with insurance companies.
HARAHAN, LA
WWL

Shelter-in-place order issued at Slidell apartment complex

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police have issued a shelter-in place order for residents of the Canterbury/The Lofts Apartments. The complex is directly across the street from Salmen High School. Police say a barricaded subject is the reason for the order. Residents are implored follow the order until police have...
SLIDELL, LA

