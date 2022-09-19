GARYVILLE — The old Garyville Bank and Pool Hall was overflowing with memories of a simpler time during the first “Boyz of the Village” reunion held on September 9. The event drew participation from approximately 100 men who live, once lived or used to frequent the bars in Garyville. Friends who had not seen each other in decades were reunited, many now ranging in age from 50 to 70. Some came from Texas and across Louisiana, while others have never left the community which they all at one point called home.

