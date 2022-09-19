Read full article on original website
Related
Behind the History and Meaning of the Term “The Green Room”
For those artists who are reading this, the term “Green Room” resonates. It’s where bands and performers sit backstage awaiting their moment to hit it in front of an audience. But for those who’ve sat in the green rooms, one thing is clear: they’re never green....
hypebeast.com
Chet Lo SS23 Paid Tribute to Ancient Buddhist Tales
This season, Asian-American designer Chet Lo has branched out from the Fashion East umbrella, showing at London Fashion Week for the first time on his own accord. For his final collection shown under Lulu Kennedy’s talent agency, Chet Lo paid homage to the glamor of après-ski with a collection emblazoned in eccentric skiwear detailed with his spiky fishing wire knitwear technique.
Hollywood had a fascination with Shall we gather at the river
Shall we gather at the riverNorthern Baptist Association Sreenshot. SHALL WE GATHER AT THE RIVER is a beautiful Christian hymn that speaks of the saints gathering together in the afterlife. Sometimes the song is known simply as At THE RIVER or BEAUTIFUL RIVER. This hymn was written in 1864 by poet, gospel music composer, and Baptist minister Robert Lowry (1826-1899). It is now in the public domain and once upon a time Hollywood seemed captivated by the hymn.
NPR
The devout 'God Save the Animals' distills the songwriter's eccentric style
With over a decade of released music behind him, Alex G has long taken a playfully distorted approach to songwriting, like he's filtering his music through a funhouse mirror. The 29-year-old artist often addresses or morphs into fictional characters: insecure teenage girls and children with names like Sarah, Alina, Sandy. Flashes of storybook innocence, tales of guarded treehouses and stolen lunch boxes, mingle alongside those of darker, adult self-destruction in his music. He has a disorienting flare for layering, pitch-shifting and vocoding his vocals and those of collaborators into unrecognizable, childlike choruses and different personas, like Peanuts characters on varying levels of helium. On 2019's "Bad Man," he sang, in an almost comically cartoonish country accent, about the "bomb dropping" when he was 22, one strange cowboy emerging from the shadows of Giannascoli's crowded artistic psyche.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Poem of the week: Ballad by William Soutar
A tragic folk romance is told in fresh, vivid Scots that is both deeply traditional and awake to a much changed modern world
Furniture and paintings dating back to 17th century from country manor house once home to Florence Nightingale and where poet Lord Byron entertained his mistress go on sale for £650,000
Furniture and paintings dating back to the Georgian era from a country manor house home to Florence Nightingale and Lord Byron has gone on sale for £650,000. Stand-out items at Kinsham Court in Herefordshire include an £80,000 satinwood commode and four paintings of the Arkwright family - who were influential in the industrial revolution - for £230,000.
These Indigenous Beadworkers Infuse Tradition With a Sense of Humor
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. In season one, episode four of Reservation Dogs—the successful FX series following four Indigenous teens in Oklahoma—one of the main characters, Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), wants to purchase a beaded medallion for his distant father, who is passing through town. Bear and his friends visit “Auntie B,” one of their community’s best beadwork artists, to peruse the options: They come across kooky necklaces, including a fully-beaded pickle and a deliberately phallic-shaped microphone. “This is amazing, but I don’t know if my dad is that into pickles,” says Bear, inspecting the otherwise intricate craftwork.
Wayfinder review – playful, colourful and immersive dance lights up with joy and hope
Forged across 52 years by the geographic and cultural isolation of its base in Townsville, Queensland, contemporary dance company Dancenorth is a masterclass on the imperative of connecting with an audience. It takes a tailored creativity for the arts to cut through in this remote regional industrial and army centre, where the North Queensland Cowboys are the pride of the city, but since spouses Kyle Page and Amber Haines took the reins in 2014, the company has explored cerebral themes with a sensorial immediacy that brings the often esoteric genre of contemporary dance to the people.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Love Divine, All Loves Excelling: Lyrics and meaning behind Charles Wesley’s hymn explained
THE congregation sang three hymns during the Queen's funeral ceremony. One of them is Love Divine, All Loves Excelling - but what are the lyrics and what do they mean?. What are the lyrics to Love Divine, All Loves Excelling?. Love Divine, All Loves Excelling was written by Charles Wesley,...
Q&A With Author And Poet - Suhaib Rumi
Poet Suhaib Rumi and His book Emerald CompanionBookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission.)
dornob.com
Montreal Puppet Mural Turns a Street Corner into a Ravenous Monster
On a street corner in Montreal, a marvelous installation has appeared: the face of a giant monster, complete with a dangling 3D tongue. French-Canadian artist Danaé Brissonet completed the part mural, part giant puppet project on Boulevard Saint-Laurent in collaboration with Poncili Creacion, a group of puppeteers who brought the building to life for just two fifteen-minute shows. The effect is both trippy and spectacular, prompting passersby to stop in their tracks and take it all in.
classicfm.com
‘Love Divine, all Loves Excelling’ – lyrics to Charles Wesley’s beloved hymn
Penned by prolific hymnist Charles Wesley, ‘Love Divine, All Loves Excelling’ was sung by the congregation of Westminster Abbey at the wedding of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales. The uplifting words to ‘Love Divine, All Loves Excelling’ were written in 1747 by the prolific hymn...
Comments / 0