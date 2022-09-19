ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

hypebeast.com

Chet Lo SS23 Paid Tribute to Ancient Buddhist Tales

This season, Asian-American designer Chet Lo has branched out from the Fashion East umbrella, showing at London Fashion Week for the first time on his own accord. For his final collection shown under Lulu Kennedy’s talent agency, Chet Lo paid homage to the glamor of après-ski with a collection emblazoned in eccentric skiwear detailed with his spiky fishing wire knitwear technique.
Cheryl E Preston

Hollywood had a fascination with Shall we gather at the river

Shall we gather at the riverNorthern Baptist Association Sreenshot. SHALL WE GATHER AT THE RIVER is a beautiful Christian hymn that speaks of the saints gathering together in the afterlife. Sometimes the song is known simply as At THE RIVER or BEAUTIFUL RIVER. This hymn was written in 1864 by poet, gospel music composer, and Baptist minister Robert Lowry (1826-1899). It is now in the public domain and once upon a time Hollywood seemed captivated by the hymn.
NPR

The devout 'God Save the Animals' distills the songwriter's eccentric style

With over a decade of released music behind him, Alex G has long taken a playfully distorted approach to songwriting, like he's filtering his music through a funhouse mirror. The 29-year-old artist often addresses or morphs into fictional characters: insecure teenage girls and children with names like Sarah, Alina, Sandy. Flashes of storybook innocence, tales of guarded treehouses and stolen lunch boxes, mingle alongside those of darker, adult self-destruction in his music. He has a disorienting flare for layering, pitch-shifting and vocoding his vocals and those of collaborators into unrecognizable, childlike choruses and different personas, like Peanuts characters on varying levels of helium. On 2019's "Bad Man," he sang, in an almost comically cartoonish country accent, about the "bomb dropping" when he was 22, one strange cowboy emerging from the shadows of Giannascoli's crowded artistic psyche.
Daily Mail

Furniture and paintings dating back to 17th century from country manor house once home to Florence Nightingale and where poet Lord Byron entertained his mistress go on sale for £650,000

Furniture and paintings dating back to the Georgian era from a country manor house home to Florence Nightingale and Lord Byron has gone on sale for £650,000. Stand-out items at Kinsham Court in Herefordshire include an £80,000 satinwood commode and four paintings of the Arkwright family - who were influential in the industrial revolution - for £230,000.
Vogue Magazine

These Indigenous Beadworkers Infuse Tradition With a Sense of Humor

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. In season one, episode four of Reservation Dogs—the successful FX series following four Indigenous teens in Oklahoma—one of the main characters, Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), wants to purchase a beaded medallion for his distant father, who is passing through town. Bear and his friends visit “Auntie B,” one of their community’s best beadwork artists, to peruse the options: They come across kooky necklaces, including a fully-beaded pickle and a deliberately phallic-shaped microphone. “This is amazing, but I don’t know if my dad is that into pickles,” says Bear, inspecting the otherwise intricate craftwork.
The Guardian

Wayfinder review – playful, colourful and immersive dance lights up with joy and hope

Forged across 52 years by the geographic and cultural isolation of its base in Townsville, Queensland, contemporary dance company Dancenorth is a masterclass on the imperative of connecting with an audience. It takes a tailored creativity for the arts to cut through in this remote regional industrial and army centre, where the North Queensland Cowboys are the pride of the city, but since spouses Kyle Page and Amber Haines took the reins in 2014, the company has explored cerebral themes with a sensorial immediacy that brings the often esoteric genre of contemporary dance to the people.
dornob.com

Montreal Puppet Mural Turns a Street Corner into a Ravenous Monster

On a street corner in Montreal, a marvelous installation has appeared: the face of a giant monster, complete with a dangling 3D tongue. French-Canadian artist Danaé Brissonet completed the part mural, part giant puppet project on Boulevard Saint-Laurent in collaboration with Poncili Creacion, a group of puppeteers who brought the building to life for just two fifteen-minute shows. The effect is both trippy and spectacular, prompting passersby to stop in their tracks and take it all in.
