Hockey

Yardbarker

Antonio Brown reacts to NFL warning Bruce Arians for his actions during Bucs-Saints brawl

It's been almost nine months since Antonio Brown's wild exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets. As a refresher, the seven-time Pro Bowler stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his Bucs career (and possibly his NFL days).
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

NHL News: New York Rangers Trade Nils Lundkvist to Dallas Stars

The New York Rangers have traded defenceman Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional 2023 first-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. If the 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, it transfers to an unprotected 2024 first-round pick. The 2024 fourth-round pick becomes a 2025 third-round pick if Lundkvist records 55 points over the next two seasons.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Video shows new angle of incident between Kyler Murray, fan

Las Vegas police are investigating an incident where a fan at Allegiant Stadium hit Kyler Murray in the face, and a new video shows another angle of the slap. The big question is whether or not it was deliberate. A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Police Department confirmed on Tuesday...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
NFL
Yardbarker

Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram

The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
NFL
Yardbarker

Flyers center Sean Couturier out six-to-eight weeks with back injury

Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement that they will re-evaluate Couturier’s status during training camp. The team is hoping that Couturier’s back will heal in the six-to-eight week timeframe they have set, but if not, surgery will be required, which could see him out of the lineup for a significant amount of time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Damien Woody: Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett 'doesn't know what the hell he's doing out there'

Perhaps no other first-year head coach has been criticized more through the first two weeks of the NFL season than Denver Broncos lead man Nathaniel Hackett. It started following their season-opening road loss on "Monday Night Football" against the Seattle Seahawks in which Hackett controversially elected to go for a 64-yard, go-ahead field goal attempt instead of letting star quarterback Russell Wilson try to convert on a 4th-and-5. The 42-year-old admitted the following day that "Looking back at it, we definitely should have gone for it."
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

John Stockton Remembered As Rookie That Larry Bird Walked By Bench And Warned The Jazz That He'd Score 43 Points: "He Came Out And Scored 43 Points By The 3rd Quarter And Checked Himself Out."

Many stories perfectly describe how great Larry Bird was. The Boston Celtics legend was a fierce competitor that didn't hesitate to call out people and destroy them on the court to assert his dominance. Bird was always ready to put up a show to bring his rivals down while giving fans what they wanted to see.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Flyers D Ryan Ellis likely to miss upcoming season

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis, limited to just four games last season, is unlikely to play in 2022-23. General manager Chuck Fletcher, talking to reporters on the opening day of training camp on Thursday, detailed the injury plaguing Ellis as one involving his hip, psoas and adductor and said it could be career-threatening.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: Video appears to show fan winding up before smacking Kyler Murray

Sunday's Week 2 action wasn't a good luck for a couple of different fans and how they interact with members of NFL organizations. In Cleveland, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was struck in the leg by a bottle thrown by a fan as he was walking towards the player's tunnel, ironically, at the near-exact moment as the team blew a late two-touchdown advantage. According to reports, the Browns are planning to ban the fan from games at FirstEnergy Stadium as a result of the incident.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bills Analyst Shares A Long List Of Must-See Stats

The Buffalo Bills have dominated in the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season. They have scored an average of 36 points per game and have an average winning margin of 32.5 points. Buffalo made a statement game by dominating the Los Angeles Rams in their season opener. After...
NFL
Yardbarker

Why absence of Bucs WR Mike Evans could hinder Packers defense in long run

While Evans' absence bodes well for Green Bay in Week 3, it may do more harm than good in the long run. The primary concern for the Packers' defense following a Week 1 loss to Minnesota was an inability to cover elite receiver Justin Jefferson. The third-year receiver torched the Packers for nine receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Jefferson found himself wide open on several occasions, most notably on a crossing route that resulted in his second touchdown of the game.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Andrew Copp will return first week of season

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman announced a number of injuries to the Red Wings roster ahead of training camp. Newly acquired free agent forward Andrew Copp underwent abdominal surgery in the offseason and is expected to return to the lineup during the first week of the regular season. Copp, who had spent much of his NHL career with the Winnipeg Jets prior to a trade deadline deal to the New York Rangers, signed a five-year, $28 million deal on the opening day of the NHL’s free agency period. Copp, 28, scored 21 goals and tallied 32 assists in 72 games split between the Jets and the Rangers last season.
DETROIT, MI

